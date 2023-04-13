Latest Headlines

1st Rendering Of Southside Stadium Is Unveiled

  • Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Hannah Campbell

The master developer for the U.S. Pipe/Wheland property on Thursday unveiled the first rendering of the planned $80 million Southside Stadium.

New City President Jim Irwin presented the most recent illustration of New City’s ideas to the Chattanooga Sports Authority.

His New City Properties has sent a request for quotation to seven local architecture firms to solicit plans for the new Lookouts stadium and environs at the former industrial site.

City Engineer Bill Payne said these architecture firms have blanket contracts with the city. Pitches from interested firms are expected by May 1.

“They’re well-known and well-versed in our community,” Mr. Payne said.

Mr. Irwin said the recent adjustments consider official field measurements of Major League Baseball for the stadium and better connect it to the Tennessee Riverwalk and existing historic buildings - the “powerhouse” and the “pattern shop.”

“It’s a pretty dramatic setting,” Mr. Irwin said. "The view from center field and down the first-base line to home plate looks across the river and beyond Lookout Mountain at sunset."

The third baseline runs along I-24 and the river, and Mr. Irwin suggested art and signage there welcoming travelers to Chattanooga.

The field will be sunk below-grade to give a feeling of inclusion around the stadium during other events.

The stadium will have 5,000 traditional seats, but flexible “social seating” to accommodate almost 10,000.

Mr. Irwin said the powerhouse will act as a front door, connecting the space to the Riverwalk, and the pattern shop will have fan seating and offices upstairs, and a fluid indoor-outdoor space below, which could be a food hall, showcasing the historic building’s preserved steel trusses, he said.

Mr. Irwin compared it to the Battery at the Atlanta Braves stadium, a place that’s busy outside of baseball season, too, though Chattanooga’s would be smaller and more intimate.

“This is not just about baseball. This is about creating an asset for the entire city,” he said. “Celebrate the power of the Riverwalk.”

He suggested a ring road using existing infrastructure and a new 29th Street to link Broad Street and Chestnut Street at the south end of the stadium, along Chattanooga Creek.

Mr. Irwin said that while a sprawling parking lot will be necessary in the beginning phase, it will be replaced one-to-one with smaller lots sprinkled around the development zone as apartment buildings and offices are built.

The chosen architect will conduct formal traffic impact studies.

A survey of these new boundaries is underway for the property donation agreement, facilitated by New City and Perimeter Properties.

The Sports Authority voted Rudolf Foster to serve as chairman. It voted Randy Smith to serve as vice-chairman and Ann Weeks as secretary.

The board has two vacancies to be appointed by the city and county in the next few weeks.

The Lookouts hope to begin using the new stadium in 2025.

