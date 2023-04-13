Report Of Shots Fired At CHI Memorial In Hixson Unfounded; Officers Rushed To The Scene

Shots were reportedly fired at CHI Memorial Park North in Hixson late Thursday afternoon. But police afterward said it was unfounded.

A large number of police responded to the hospital on Hamill Road.

P olice were notified of shots fired near the emergency entrance. A witness advised they heard what sounded like a pop and thought it was a gunshot.



Two Chattanooga Police officers were at the hospital within two minutes of the dispatched call and making entry to the hospital.



The CPD officers began the task of making sure there was no threat at the hospital or the immediate community by clearing the area where the shot was said to have been heard.



Ultimately, it was determined there was no shooter and no threat.



Police are still working to determine what may have caused the alarm.



Police released a video that shows the response of multiple agencies and specifically two CPD officers after receiving a call of shots fired at the hospital.



Police said, " There was concern of a possible active shooter event.



" Chief Celeste Murphy credits the expeditious police response to the training of all law enforcement but especially to CPD's rapid deployment training."



Chief Murphy said, "I'm really proud of the work that our officers do everyday and this is another example of their dedication to the Chattanooga Community. Rushing in to face unknown danger is a part of the job and officers did not hesitate to meet a possible threat."