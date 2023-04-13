Latest Headlines

Report Of Shots Fired At CHI Memorial In Hixson Was "False Alarm"

  • Thursday, April 13, 2023

Shots were reportedly fired at CHI Memorial in Hixson late Thursday afternoon. But hospital officials said it was a "false alarm."

A large number of police responded to the hospital on Hamill Road.

PETA Says UTCOM Has Stopped Using Live Pigs In Training Programs
Dan Fleser: New Mind-Set Marks Vols Football; Lady Vols Losing Pissott
1st Rendering Of Southside Stadium Is Unveiled
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
Shots were reportedly fired at CHI Memorial in Hixson late Thursday afternoon. But hospital officials said it was a "false alarm." A large number of police responded to the hospital on Hamill Road. more

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: 1 GIBSON, LEJUAN SHAQUILLE EVADING ARREST 04/12/2023 2 GIBSON, LEJUAN SHAQUILLE RESISTING ARREST 04/12/2023 1 GIBSON, LEJUAN ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

7 Tires Stolen From Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
2nd House Member Who Was Expelled Gets Re-Appointed
Hamilton County Man Who Faces Multiple Child Sex Charges Declines To Testify
Lookout Mountain, Tn., Tax Rate Goes Up 13 Cents As Part Of Loss Of Hall Tax Transition
Homeownership: Increasing Barriers
Time For Change - And Response (2)
Please Step Up, Rep. Greg Martin
An Educated Citizenry
Jerry Summers: Has Nashville Now Topped Dayton?
Dan Fleser: New Mind-Set Marks Vols Football; Lady Vols Losing Pissott
Early Deficit Dooms Lookouts In 9-5 Loss To Braves
Paul Payne: How ‘The Rays Way’ Continues To Defy Conventional Baseball Logic
Mocs Volleyball Welcomes Four Newcomers
UTC's Houk Repeats At SoCon Golfer Of The Week
MACC Presents Sherry Coogan Exhibit Beginning April 21
Nominations Now Open For City Of Potential Awards
Did You Know? Public Input
Sculpture Fields At Montague Park Hosts "Sculptures In The Sky" Community Event April 22
Candlelighters Family Support Group Has 12th Annual Golf Tournament
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Lee Percussion Ensemble Has Spring Concert Sunday
Best Of Grizzard - Abortion No. 2
Lee School Of Music To Present Sr. Honors Concert Monday
Chamber Series Concert Of Mozart And Haydn Is Sunday
Homeownership: Increasing Barriers
Time For Change - And Response (2)
Please Step Up, Rep. Greg Martin
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
Alishia At City Cafe, Lee Highway, Is The Best
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
HK Architects Names Nick Messerlian As Principal
CBL Properties Welcomes Derek Young To CBL As Vice President - ESG
Attorney General Skrmetti Joins Coalition Warning Asset Managers Over ESG Investments
CBRE Expands Tennessee Presence With Chattanooga-Based Professionals
Ryan Weseloh Named New Director Of Development For Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga
Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition Receives $500,000 For Rent Relief
1st Calming Room For Students Opens At CSLA
GNTC’s Career Fair Attracts Students, Employers
Former Ole Miss Coach Billy Chadwick To Speak At McCallie Tennis Shootout
Will Deloach And Cynthia Proctor Receive DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
Everlan Of Hixson Offers Legal Advice For Seniors
Children’s Institute Announces Autism Conference, Requesting Presentation Proposals
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
New Statewide Cemetery Data Now Available
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
New "No Wake" Zone In Effect On Section Of Fort Loudoun Lake
2 Injured After Being Ejected From Off-Highway Vehicle
MGHC "Master Your Garden" Expo Is April 15-16 At Camp Jordan Arena
Unclaimed Baggage Announces Grand Opening Of The Unclaimed Baggage Museum
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Lands At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater On May 4
Bob Tamasy: Peer Pressure: Perilous or Positive?
"Peace: How Are We Going To Keep It?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
Jose Ramirez Embodies Redemptive Mission Of Chattanooga Sports Ministries
George Washington Clay
Edwin R. Green
Bertie Mae Barnes Rotureau
Canova, Jacob Leonard (Cleveland)
Guadalquiver, Luperiscia Tabamo Laquinta (Cleveland)
Upchurch, Mary Nell (Dalton)
