Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALVEY, SHANA DIANE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/07/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BEACH, MATTASIA ANDRENE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/11/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/06/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,DEL, MANUFTUREING) BONDS, DAVID

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 05/19/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BOWLING, LAKITA DIANE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/08/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BRUMLEY, ETHAN LECHAUN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/24/2002

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CALLOWAY, RYAN CORDELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/26/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) CLAGG, MARCUS JESSE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 12/30/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE COTTON, DOMINICK MILES

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/14/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY DANIEL, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/28/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

DIXON, JAIME BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/21/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SIMPLE POSSESSION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ESSARY, CHRISTIE E

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 08/24/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GRIFFIN, CRYSTAL LYNETTE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/13/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT CHILD ABUSE AND NE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT CHILD NEGLECT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) GROSS, BREANNA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/28/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

CAR JACKING

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY HODGE, STEVEN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 04/21/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY IRFAN, AHMAD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/01/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING JONES, ANDREW LEE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 05/11/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LAY, DEVIN D

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/13/2002

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY

ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES LEWIS, ANTONIETTE SHANEKA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/30/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY LOVE, KIMBERLY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/18/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCKEVIE, NICOLE MAYNEISHA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/25/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MELTON, JUARWAIN DEONTE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER NATION, STEVEN LINZA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/22/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY NOVENE, ALLANTE DYQUAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/19/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS OWENS, MICHAEL DEANDRE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/26/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PARIS, COREY J

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/30/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RAMIREZ, CHRISTIAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/22/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) ROBERTSON, SKYLER AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/24/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SHAVER, JUSTIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/14/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/17/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

SMITH, CYRIA DAMARIS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/20/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT STANFIELD, DAVID ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/01/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE STEWART, COURTNEY FANCHON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/11/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH(SELL, D STRAUSS, TZVI YEHUDA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/16/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE CLARK COUNTY NEVADA SWANNER, JOHNNY LEE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/19/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION PROMOTING MANUFACTURING MTH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION PROMOTING MANUFACTURING MTH

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS TALLEY, JULIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/31/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MEHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE TERRELL, SHEKINAH H

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/03/2001

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR VICENTE-VICENTE, GOVANI FRANSICO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/02/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WHITE, LYNDA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/07/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT WILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/18/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE