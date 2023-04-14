Church Scammed Out Of $500 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Collegedale police were notified by the Samaritan Center that the Collegedale SDA Church had been scammed by an individual they were trying to help for $500. Contact was made with church administrators who advised that they did not wish to prosecute.

Police responded to a general motion alarm at a business in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway. The building was checked and found secure.

Police and fire department personnel responded to Southern Adventist University for a fire alarm.

Police were called to respond to the Murphy gas station in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway after several individuals refused to leave the property after being told to do so by an employee. Once police arrived the individuals chose to comply with the employee’s request.

An officer assisted a broken down vehicle in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road.

An officer took a vandalism report at the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex when it was discovered that someone had caused damage to a resident’s front door.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 5700 block of Main Street. One driver was transported to the hospital for suspected injuries.

A property damage report was filed on the campus of Southern Adventist University after an individual found damage on their parked vehicle.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a traffic crash near the northbound 15 mile marker on I-75.

A citizen came to city hall requesting a VIN verification for a recently purchased vehicle. The vehicle was checked and returned with no reports.

A traffic stop in the 10600 block of Old Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.

An alarm was triggered at Pediatric Dentistry, in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. All doors and windows were secure and no one was on scene.

Walmart reported multiple thefts by the same suspect over a two-month time period.

A traffic stop of a stolen vehicle in the 9200 block of Lee Highway led to its recovery and the arrest of the driver for possession of stolen property, driving on a revoked license, and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The passenger was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

An alarm was triggered at the State Farm office in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. All doors and windows were secure and no one was on scene.

Officers assisted a broken down motorist at the intersection of Edgmon and Tallant Roads.



