Latest Headlines

Roxanne Anthony Joins Central Office; Principals Named At 7 Schools

  • Friday, April 14, 2023

Hamilton County Schools (HCS) on Friday announced eight leadership assignments for the 2023-24 school year.

The announcements include seven school principals and one district office assignment.

Roxanne Anthony has been named to the HCS district office to provide support in the areas of equity and professional development. She has served as principal at Harrison Elementary School since 2021.

“As an experienced educator, I understand the importance and benefits of providing high-quality professional development to our educators, and I look forward to supporting the district’s work in that area,” Ms. Anthony said. “I am equally excited to have the opportunity to serve HCS students and their families to ensure their voices are heard in the office of Equity & Advocacy.”

A teacher since 1997, Ms. Anthony has previously served as principal at Barger Academy of Fine Arts (2018-21), where she led the school to Level 5 status, the highest level of academic growth measured by the state of Tennessee. She has also served as an assistant principal at Clifton Hills Elementary School (2015-18) and Spring Creek Elementary School (2012-15). She holds a B.S. Degree in Psychology from Jackson State University, K-8 Certification, an M.S. Degree in Elementary Education, and Post Master’s licensure in Instructional Leadership & Supervision, all from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Kristen Childs has been named the principal at Collegiate High. She has served as principal at East Hamilton Middle School for the past year. “I am so excited to join the Collegiate, Polytech, and Mechatronics at Volkswagen teams,” Ms. Childs said. “All of these programs provide unique college and career learning opportunities for students that are unlike anything anywhere else. The innovative nature of the programs propels students into their future in meaningful and authentic ways. As I join the team, we will continue the standard of excellence that exists in these programs and continue their growth in order to bring those opportunities to more students.”

Ms. Childs previously served as associate principal at Tyner Academy from 2018-21. From 2011-18, she served as an assistant principal at Soddy Daisy High School, East Hamilton Middle/High School, Hunter Middle School, and Red Bank High School.

She holds a B.S. Degree in Biology, an M.S. Degree in Secondary Education, and a Post Master’s Certificate in Educational Leadership, all from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

“I do this work because I believe education changes the lives of individuals, and every individual deserves the power of a quality education,”Ms. Childs said. “My life is meaningful because I am part of something that creates positive changes in the lives of others.”

Dr. Justin McCulley has been named Principal at East Hamilton Middle School. He has served as an assistant principal at Brainerd High School since 2021.

“Becoming the principal of East Hamilton Middle School is akin to an answered prayer – I am able to lead in a school that is in the community where I live and where my children will go to school,” Dr. McCulley said. “EHMS is an incredible school community with amazing students, supportive families, top-notch faculty and staff, and beautiful facilities. I am beyond excited to serve and lead this school community as we, collectively, will empower all students, staff, and stakeholders with multiple and varying opportunities that will lead to successful futures.”

Dr. McCulley has served as an assistant principal at East Ridge High (2020-21), Dalewood Middle (2019-20), Soddy Daisy High (2015-19), and Signal Mountain Middle/High (2012-15). He holds a B.A. in Literature and Mass Communications from Emory & Henry College, an M.S. in English Education from the University of Tennessee, an Ed.S Degree in Instructional Leadership from Tennessee Technological University, and a Doctor of Education Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Lincoln Memorial University. “

My vision is to create a school culture where everyone is welcomed, heard, seen, and connected,” Dr. McCulley said. “I became an educator because, without my teachers, coaches, and mentors during my school career, I am not sure what my future would have held. So many educators saw in me what I would have never seen in myself. I want to provide that same type of support and belief for the East Hamilton Middle School community, my family’s community, each day.”

Emily Haney has been named principal at Lookout Mountain Elementary School. She has served as assistant principal and Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher at Rossville Elementary School in Georgia since January. Prior to that, she was an assistant principal and EIP teacher at Fairyland School in Lookout Mountain, Georgia.

“I am so excited to join the Lookout Mountain School community,” Ms. Haney said. “I am eager to meet and develop relationships with each child, their families, and our teachers as we embark on a new journey together. I look forward to working alongside the school community as we continue honoring the longstanding traditions and academic excellence of Lookout Mountain Elementary with every student.”

Ms. Haney previously served as an Academic Coach, EIP Teacher, and Classroom Teacher at Faryland School (2010-16), EIP Teacher and fifth grade regular education Inclusion Teacher at McGarity Elementary School in Hiram, Ga. (2003-10), and as a second grade self-contained EIP Teacher at Kingston Elementary School in Kingston, Ga. (2002-03). She holds a B.S. Degree in Early Childhood Education and a Master of Educational Leadership, both from Kennesaw State University.

“Being an educator has brought me so much joy,” Ms. Haney said. “Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to be a part of so many very special students’ lives. I truly believe that what starts in elementary school can change the world, and it is such an honor to be a part of something that powerful.”

Donnie Mullins has been named principal at Ooltewah High School. He has served as an assistant principal at the school since 2019.

“I am honored to serve as the next Principal at Ooltewah High School,” Mr. Mullins said. “Ooltewah High School and the Ooltewah community hold a special place in my heart. Having graduated from OHS and spent the majority of my professional career here, I have a unique perspective of what it means to be an Ooltewah Owl. We will continue to provide opportunities for all students to thrive and be successful. Students now more than ever, need to find someone or someplace to connect to, and we will strive to be that place. It is important that we continue the hard work that has taken place in order to provide students and families with a high quality education and a safe environment.”

Prior to being an assistant principal at Ooltewah High, Mr. Mullins served as an assistant principal at East Lake Academy from 2018-19 and Dean of Students at OHS from 2015-18. He holds a B.S. in K-12 Exercise Science from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, an M.A. in Instructional Leadership from Tennessee Technological University, and licensure and endorsement in Administrative Supervision from Lee University.

“My purpose is to provide hope for students that may not see the possibilities that are available for them, by creating opportunities and removing barriers for students that can alter the trajectory of their life,” Mr. Mullins said. “Ooltewah High School will strive to build a culture of care that extends beyond the walls of the school building.”

Lakesha Carson has been named the principal of Opportunity High. She has served as principal at East Lake Academy of Fine Arts since 2012. Opportunity High is a new program designed to provide opportunities for thriving futures to students who are over-age and short of credits. Students will have the opportunity to recover credits and move toward either a high school diploma or a GED. Additionally, all students will be connected to a post-secondary plan that includes support for students to either pursue additional education, earn industry/trade certification and credentials, access military opportunities, and/or pursue apprenticeships.

According to HCS Deputy Superintendent Dr. Sonia Stewart, Opportunity High creates a new pathway to success for students. “We are excited to provide a non-traditional opportunity for students who have not yet had success in our schools,” Ms. Stewart said. “Opportunity High will be a highly personalized learning opportunity to support students on their pathway to the necessary credentials to enter college and/or the workforce. As a school district, we are committed to doing all we can to support every student’s access to a thriving future.”

Ms. Carson said she has specific goals for the new program and its students. “As someone who is deeply passionate about education and creating opportunities for all, I cannot express how thrilled I am to lead this endeavor with HCS and the community. We want to ensure that every child who walks through our doors feels supported, valued, and inspired to achieve their full potential as we focus on fostering a sense of belonging and empowerment among our students.”

Before becoming principal at East Lake, Ms. Carson served as assistant principal at Orchard Knob Middle School (2010-12) and The Howard School (2008-10). She has also served as a Math Teacher and Coach at Hamilton County High School (2005-08) and Ooltewah High School (2001-05). She holds an A.S. Degree from Hiwassee College, a B.S. in Math Education, an M.A. in Curriculum & Instruction, and Ed. S in Instructional Leadership, an Ed.S in Educational Leadership, and an Ed.D in Administrative Leadership.

“I believe every child has the right to a high-quality education, regardless of their background, and I am committed to helping my students achieve their full potential,” Ms. Carson said. “My job is to help them recognize and develop their strengths, and to provide them with the tools and skills they need to succeed. I believe that education is a powerful force for change, and that by working with my students, I am helping to create an educational experience that makes a positive impact on their lives. Dr. Maya Angelou said, ‘When you learn, teach; when you get, give.’ Being an educator affords me the opportunity to learn, teach, get, and give daily alongside students, teachers, families, and the community.”

Jim David has been named principal of STEM School Chattanooga. He has served as assistant principal for the program since 2016.

“Stepping into the principal role at STEM School Chattanooga is both exhilarating and humbling,” Mr. David said. “I look forward to continuing to have the opportunity to positively impact the lives of our students, teachers, and families. Having worked alongside the fantastic staff at STEM School as a teacher and then as the school’s assistant principal, I know that as I go forward, we will continue to make a positive impact for academic excellence embedded with STEM tenets to allow students to reach their full potential. I believe each student is unique, and my vision for next school year is to create an environment to develop students into leaders who are self-sufficient learners. With a focus on Innovation, Collaboration, and Critical Thinking, I am confident that students will have an exceptional educational experience at our school.”

Mr. David previously served as Lead Teacher and Principal Designee at STEM School Chattanooga from 2013-16 and as a Teacher at Cleveland Middle School (2007-13), Lake Forest Middle School (2005-07), and Athens Junior High School (2004-05). He holds a B.A. Degree in History, an M.A. Degree in Teaching, and an Ed.S Degree in Leadership, all from Lee University.

“Education is a calling and, therefore, more than a job,” Mr. David said. “As an educator, I have the ability to shape future generations by making daily positive impacts on the lives of my students. Being part of the education profession means I get to foster an environment that allows students to thrive in their learning within safe and supportive school climates. I am part of this distinguished profession because education can change lives and positively transform our community.”

Michael Calloway has been named principal of Washington Alternative School. He has served as an assistant principal at Orchard Knob Middle School since 2018.

“I am excited to bring a more personalized and activity-centered approach to the alternative school program,” Mr. Calloway said. “In my vision, Washington will equally support TIER 1 academics and engage in the outpouring of support from community outreach and partnerships. Students will build core knowledge from high quality TIER 1 standards-based instruction. Students will also have an opportunity to engage in enrichment time with sponsors from the school and community.”

Mr. Calloway previously served as an Inclusion Teacher at Washington Alternative in 2017. While at The Howard School from 2002-17, he held several positions, including Dean of Students, Inclusion Teacher, and Department Chair.

Mr. Calloway holds a B.S. Degree in Mild Learning/Behavioral Disabilities from Alabama Agricultural & Mechanical University, an M.A. in Instructional Leadership from Tennessee Technological University, and an Ed.S in Instructional Leadership from Tennessee Technological University.

“Being a life-long educator means that, every moment of my life, I am given the opportunity to help shape and mold the future of our youth,” Mr. Calloway said. “I am an educator because I was called to help students overcome obstacles to become positive, productive citizens in an ever changing society.”

HCS Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson said the appointment of principals "fulfills one of the district’s greatest obligations. “The 2023-24 school year marks the beginning of implementing our Opportunity 2030 Strategic Plan,” he said. The naming of great leaders for our schools is essential if we are to reach the plan’s commitments for every student to learn, every student to belong, and every community to be served. I am very pleased by the quality of candidates we had for these positions, and I believe the announcements we are making today will provide the leadership necessary to help us meet those commitments. I look forward to working with and supporting these leaders in their new roles during the coming school year.”

Latest Headlines
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • Breaking News
  • 4/14/2023
Walker County To Maintain Current Level Of Fire Service
  • Breaking News
  • 4/14/2023
3 Students Involved In Altercation At Tyner High School Charged With Disorderly Conduct
  • Breaking News
  • 4/14/2023
Teenager Injured In Accidental Shooting On Thursday
  • Breaking News
  • 4/14/2023
Roxanne Anthony Joins Central Office; Principals Named At 7 Schools
  • Breaking News
  • 4/14/2023
Walker County Raising Public Safety Fee
Walker County Raising Public Safety Fee
  • Breaking News
  • 4/14/2023
Breaking News
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 4/14/2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chair Hill). III. Special Presentation. IV. ... more

Walker County To Maintain Current Level Of Fire Service
  • 4/14/2023

The Walker County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night to maintain the current level of fire service for residents and businesses by making an adjustment to the county’s public ... more

Teenager Injured In Accidental Shooting On Thursday
  • 4/14/2023

East Ridge Police have determined the shooting injury to a 16-year-old boy on Thursday, at a residential address within the City of East Ridge was an accidental self-inflicted injury. The ... more

Breaking News
Walker County Raising Public Safety Fee
Walker County Raising Public Safety Fee
  • 4/14/2023
Student Arrested For Possession Of A Firearm And Marijuana At Central High School On Friday
Student Arrested For Possession Of A Firearm And Marijuana At Central High School On Friday
  • 4/14/2023
Chattanooga Man Convicted Of Defrauding Elderly Widow Of $1.2 Million
  • 4/14/2023
Lookout Mountain, Ga., Planning Recreation Improvements
  • 4/14/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/14/2023
Opinion
Put The Owners On The Hook
  • 4/14/2023
Homeownership: Increasing Barriers
  • 4/13/2023
Calming Rooms Don't Teach Real Life
  • 4/14/2023
Jerry Summers: Drunk Monkeys
Jerry Summers: Drunk Monkeys
  • 4/14/2023
Chicago And The Democrats
  • 4/14/2023
Sports
Abbott Strikes Out 14 in Dominant Performance For Lookouts
  • 4/14/2023
Randy Smith: The Next Challenge
Randy Smith: The Next Challenge
  • 4/14/2023
Dan Fleser: New Mind-Set Marks Vols Football; Lady Vols Losing Pissott
Dan Fleser: New Mind-Set Marks Vols Football; Lady Vols Losing Pissott
  • 4/13/2023
Mocs Beach Volleyball Travels To Govs Beach Bash At Austin Peay
  • 4/13/2023
Early Deficit Dooms Lookouts In 9-5 Loss To Braves
  • 4/13/2023
Happenings
Sculpture Fields At Montague Park Hosts "Sculptures In The Sky" Community Event April 22
  • 4/13/2023
NSDAR Nancy Ward Chapter Presents Historical Award
NSDAR Nancy Ward Chapter Presents Historical Award
  • 4/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Hoppe And Powell Murders - No. 1
Jerry Summers: Hoppe And Powell Murders - No. 1
  • 4/13/2023
Upcoming Construction Related Road Closures Announced
  • 4/14/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 4/13/2023
Entertainment
Lee University Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 23
Lee University Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 23
  • 4/14/2023
Lee School Of Music To Present Masterworks Concert
Lee School Of Music To Present Masterworks Concert
  • 4/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Life In Newspaper
Best Of Grizzard - Life In Newspaper
  • 4/14/2023
Lee Campus Choir Sings At Arlington National Cemetery
  • 4/14/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/13/2023
Opinion
Put The Owners On The Hook
  • 4/14/2023
Homeownership: Increasing Barriers
  • 4/13/2023
Calming Rooms Don't Teach Real Life
  • 4/14/2023
Dining
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
Alishia At City Cafe, Lee Highway, Is The Best
  • 4/12/2023
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
  • 4/3/2023
Business
March Tennessee Revenues Are $174.5 Million More Than Budgeted Estimate
  • 4/13/2023
Sunbelt And Rains Insurance Rebranding To SBK Insurance
  • 4/13/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events April 17-21
  • 4/13/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: March 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: March 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 4/13/2023
Real Estate Transfers For April 6-12
  • 4/13/2023
CBRE Expands Tennessee Presence With Chattanooga-Based Professionals
  • 4/12/2023
Student Scene
UTC 2023 Technology Symposium Set For April 20
  • 4/14/2023
GNTC Students Place At State FBLA Competition
GNTC Students Place At State FBLA Competition
  • 4/14/2023
Lee Day Guests Win Scholarships
Lee Day Guests Win Scholarships
  • 4/14/2023
Living Well
Donate Life Flag Raising Events Honor Erlanger’s 39 Organ Donors In 2022
  • 4/14/2023
16 Life Care Facilities Named Best Nursing Home By Newsweek
  • 4/13/2023
Morning Pointe To Celebrate Volunteer Week April 16-22
  • 4/13/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
New Statewide Cemetery Data Now Available
  • 4/5/2023
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
  • 4/5/2023
Outdoors
Heritage House And Park Have Earth Day Events
Heritage House And Park Have Earth Day Events
  • 4/14/2023
Crabtree Farms Has Annual Spring Plant Sale And Festival
  • 4/14/2023
2023-24 Hunting Seasons To Be Set At Commission's April Meeting In Johnson City
  • 4/14/2023
Travel
Unclaimed Baggage Announces Grand Opening Of The Unclaimed Baggage Museum
  • 4/12/2023
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
  • 4/12/2023
Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Lands At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater On May 4
Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Lands At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater On May 4
  • 4/12/2023
Church
BondServants Southern Gospel Quartet To Sing At Red Back Hymnal Singing On Sunday
BondServants Southern Gospel Quartet To Sing At Red Back Hymnal Singing On Sunday
  • 4/14/2023
Quarterly Prayer Breakfast To Be Held At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
  • 4/14/2023
Bob Tamasy: Peer Pressure: Perilous or Positive?
Bob Tamasy: Peer Pressure: Perilous or Positive?
  • 4/13/2023
Obituaries
David Weinthal
David Weinthal
  • 4/14/2023
James A. "Jim" Rivers, Jr.
James A. "Jim" Rivers, Jr.
  • 4/14/2023
Jonathan Russell Knox
Jonathan Russell Knox
  • 4/14/2023
Area Obituaries
Pasley, Mary (Chickamauga)
  • 4/14/2023
Ross, Blanche Keener (Dalton)
Ross, Blanche Keener (Dalton)
  • 4/14/2023
Nelson, Todd (Dalton)
Nelson, Todd (Dalton)
  • 4/14/2023