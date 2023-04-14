Roxanne Anthony Joins Central Office; Principals Named At 7 Schools

Roxanne Anthony Kristen Childs Justin McCulley Emily Haney Donnie Mullins Lakesha Carson Jim David Michael Calloway Previous Next

Hamilton County Schools (HCS) on Friday announced eight leadership assignments for the 2023-24 school year.

The announcements include seven school principals and one district office assignment.

Roxanne Anthony has been named to the HCS district office to provide support in the areas of equity and professional development. She has served as principal at Harrison Elementary School since 2021.

“As an experienced educator, I understand the importance and benefits of providing high-quality professional development to our educators, and I look forward to supporting the district’s work in that area,” Ms. Anthony said. “I am equally excited to have the opportunity to serve HCS students and their families to ensure their voices are heard in the office of Equity & Advocacy.”

A teacher since 1997, Ms. Anthony has previously served as principal at Barger Academy of Fine Arts (2018-21), where she led the school to Level 5 status, the highest level of academic growth measured by the state of Tennessee. She has also served as an assistant principal at Clifton Hills Elementary School (2015-18) and Spring Creek Elementary School (2012-15). She holds a B.S. Degree in Psychology from Jackson State University, K-8 Certification, an M.S. Degree in Elementary Education, and Post Master’s licensure in Instructional Leadership & Supervision, all from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Kristen Childs has been named the principal at Collegiate High. She has served as principal at East Hamilton Middle School for the past year. “I am so excited to join the Collegiate, Polytech, and Mechatronics at Volkswagen teams,” Ms. Childs said. “All of these programs provide unique college and career learning opportunities for students that are unlike anything anywhere else. The innovative nature of the programs propels students into their future in meaningful and authentic ways. As I join the team, we will continue the standard of excellence that exists in these programs and continue their growth in order to bring those opportunities to more students.”

Ms. Childs previously served as associate principal at Tyner Academy from 2018-21. From 2011-18, she served as an assistant principal at Soddy Daisy High School, East Hamilton Middle/High School, Hunter Middle School, and Red Bank High School.

She holds a B.S. Degree in Biology, an M.S. Degree in Secondary Education, and a Post Master’s Certificate in Educational Leadership, all from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

“I do this work because I believe education changes the lives of individuals, and every individual deserves the power of a quality education,”Ms. Childs said. “My life is meaningful because I am part of something that creates positive changes in the lives of others.”

Dr. Justin McCulley has been named Principal at East Hamilton Middle School. He has served as an assistant principal at Brainerd High School since 2021.

“Becoming the principal of East Hamilton Middle School is akin to an answered prayer – I am able to lead in a school that is in the community where I live and where my children will go to school,” Dr. McCulley said. “EHMS is an incredible school community with amazing students, supportive families, top-notch faculty and staff, and beautiful facilities. I am beyond excited to serve and lead this school community as we, collectively, will empower all students, staff, and stakeholders with multiple and varying opportunities that will lead to successful futures.”

Dr. McCulley has served as an assistant principal at East Ridge High (2020-21), Dalewood Middle (2019-20), Soddy Daisy High (2015-19), and Signal Mountain Middle/High (2012-15). He holds a B.A. in Literature and Mass Communications from Emory & Henry College, an M.S. in English Education from the University of Tennessee, an Ed.S Degree in Instructional Leadership from Tennessee Technological University, and a Doctor of Education Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Lincoln Memorial University. “

My vision is to create a school culture where everyone is welcomed, heard, seen, and connected,” Dr. McCulley said. “I became an educator because, without my teachers, coaches, and mentors during my school career, I am not sure what my future would have held. So many educators saw in me what I would have never seen in myself. I want to provide that same type of support and belief for the East Hamilton Middle School community, my family’s community, each day.”

Emily Haney has been named principal at Lookout Mountain Elementary School. She has served as assistant principal and Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher at Rossville Elementary School in Georgia since January. Prior to that, she was an assistant principal and EIP teacher at Fairyland School in Lookout Mountain, Georgia.

“I am so excited to join the Lookout Mountain School community,” Ms. Haney said. “I am eager to meet and develop relationships with each child, their families, and our teachers as we embark on a new journey together. I look forward to working alongside the school community as we continue honoring the longstanding traditions and academic excellence of Lookout Mountain Elementary with every student.”

Ms. Haney previously served as an Academic Coach, EIP Teacher, and Classroom Teacher at Faryland School (2010-16), EIP Teacher and fifth grade regular education Inclusion Teacher at McGarity Elementary School in Hiram, Ga. (2003-10), and as a second grade self-contained EIP Teacher at Kingston Elementary School in Kingston, Ga. (2002-03). She holds a B.S. Degree in Early Childhood Education and a Master of Educational Leadership, both from Kennesaw State University.

“Being an educator has brought me so much joy,” Ms. Haney said. “Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to be a part of so many very special students’ lives. I truly believe that what starts in elementary school can change the world, and it is such an honor to be a part of something that powerful.”

Donnie Mullins has been named principal at Ooltewah High School. He has served as an assistant principal at the school since 2019.

“I am honored to serve as the next Principal at Ooltewah High School,” Mr. Mullins said. “Ooltewah High School and the Ooltewah community hold a special place in my heart. Having graduated from OHS and spent the majority of my professional career here, I have a unique perspective of what it means to be an Ooltewah Owl. We will continue to provide opportunities for all students to thrive and be successful. Students now more than ever, need to find someone or someplace to connect to, and we will strive to be that place. It is important that we continue the hard work that has taken place in order to provide students and families with a high quality education and a safe environment.”

Prior to being an assistant principal at Ooltewah High, Mr. Mullins served as an assistant principal at East Lake Academy from 2018-19 and Dean of Students at OHS from 2015-18. He holds a B.S. in K-12 Exercise Science from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, an M.A. in Instructional Leadership from Tennessee Technological University, and licensure and endorsement in Administrative Supervision from Lee University.

“My purpose is to provide hope for students that may not see the possibilities that are available for them, by creating opportunities and removing barriers for students that can alter the trajectory of their life,” Mr. Mullins said. “Ooltewah High School will strive to build a culture of care that extends beyond the walls of the school building.”

Lakesha Carson has been named the principal of Opportunity High. She has served as principal at East Lake Academy of Fine Arts since 2012. Opportunity High is a new program designed to provide opportunities for thriving futures to students who are over-age and short of credits. Students will have the opportunity to recover credits and move toward either a high school diploma or a GED. Additionally, all students will be connected to a post-secondary plan that includes support for students to either pursue additional education, earn industry/trade certification and credentials, access military opportunities, and/or pursue apprenticeships.

According to HCS Deputy Superintendent Dr. Sonia Stewart, Opportunity High creates a new pathway to success for students. “We are excited to provide a non-traditional opportunity for students who have not yet had success in our schools,” Ms. Stewart said. “Opportunity High will be a highly personalized learning opportunity to support students on their pathway to the necessary credentials to enter college and/or the workforce. As a school district, we are committed to doing all we can to support every student’s access to a thriving future.”

Ms. Carson said she has specific goals for the new program and its students. “As someone who is deeply passionate about education and creating opportunities for all, I cannot express how thrilled I am to lead this endeavor with HCS and the community. We want to ensure that every child who walks through our doors feels supported, valued, and inspired to achieve their full potential as we focus on fostering a sense of belonging and empowerment among our students.”

Before becoming principal at East Lake, Ms. Carson served as assistant principal at Orchard Knob Middle School (2010-12) and The Howard School (2008-10). She has also served as a Math Teacher and Coach at Hamilton County High School (2005-08) and Ooltewah High School (2001-05). She holds an A.S. Degree from Hiwassee College, a B.S. in Math Education, an M.A. in Curriculum & Instruction, and Ed. S in Instructional Leadership, an Ed.S in Educational Leadership, and an Ed.D in Administrative Leadership.

“I believe every child has the right to a high-quality education, regardless of their background, and I am committed to helping my students achieve their full potential,” Ms. Carson said. “My job is to help them recognize and develop their strengths, and to provide them with the tools and skills they need to succeed. I believe that education is a powerful force for change, and that by working with my students, I am helping to create an educational experience that makes a positive impact on their lives. Dr. Maya Angelou said, ‘When you learn, teach; when you get, give.’ Being an educator affords me the opportunity to learn, teach, get, and give daily alongside students, teachers, families, and the community.”

Jim David has been named principal of STEM School Chattanooga. He has served as assistant principal for the program since 2016.

“Stepping into the principal role at STEM School Chattanooga is both exhilarating and humbling,” Mr. David said. “I look forward to continuing to have the opportunity to positively impact the lives of our students, teachers, and families. Having worked alongside the fantastic staff at STEM School as a teacher and then as the school’s assistant principal, I know that as I go forward, we will continue to make a positive impact for academic excellence embedded with STEM tenets to allow students to reach their full potential. I believe each student is unique, and my vision for next school year is to create an environment to develop students into leaders who are self-sufficient learners. With a focus on Innovation, Collaboration, and Critical Thinking, I am confident that students will have an exceptional educational experience at our school.”

Mr. David previously served as Lead Teacher and Principal Designee at STEM School Chattanooga from 2013-16 and as a Teacher at Cleveland Middle School (2007-13), Lake Forest Middle School (2005-07), and Athens Junior High School (2004-05). He holds a B.A. Degree in History, an M.A. Degree in Teaching, and an Ed.S Degree in Leadership, all from Lee University.

“Education is a calling and, therefore, more than a job,” Mr. David said. “As an educator, I have the ability to shape future generations by making daily positive impacts on the lives of my students. Being part of the education profession means I get to foster an environment that allows students to thrive in their learning within safe and supportive school climates. I am part of this distinguished profession because education can change lives and positively transform our community.”

Michael Calloway has been named principal of Washington Alternative School. He has served as an assistant principal at Orchard Knob Middle School since 2018.

“I am excited to bring a more personalized and activity-centered approach to the alternative school program,” Mr. Calloway said. “In my vision, Washington will equally support TIER 1 academics and engage in the outpouring of support from community outreach and partnerships. Students will build core knowledge from high quality TIER 1 standards-based instruction. Students will also have an opportunity to engage in enrichment time with sponsors from the school and community.”

Mr. Calloway previously served as an Inclusion Teacher at Washington Alternative in 2017. While at The Howard School from 2002-17, he held several positions, including Dean of Students, Inclusion Teacher, and Department Chair.

Mr. Calloway holds a B.S. Degree in Mild Learning/Behavioral Disabilities from Alabama Agricultural & Mechanical University, an M.A. in Instructional Leadership from Tennessee Technological University, and an Ed.S in Instructional Leadership from Tennessee Technological University.

“Being a life-long educator means that, every moment of my life, I am given the opportunity to help shape and mold the future of our youth,” Mr. Calloway said. “I am an educator because I was called to help students overcome obstacles to become positive, productive citizens in an ever changing society.”

HCS Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson said the appointment of principals "fulfills one of the district’s greatest obligations. “The 2023-24 school year marks the beginning of implementing our Opportunity 2030 Strategic Plan,” he said. The naming of great leaders for our schools is essential if we are to reach the plan’s commitments for every student to learn, every student to belong, and every community to be served. I am very pleased by the quality of candidates we had for these positions, and I believe the announcements we are making today will provide the leadership necessary to help us meet those commitments. I look forward to working with and supporting these leaders in their new roles during the coming school year.”