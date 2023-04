East Ridge Police have determined the shooting injury to a 16-year-old boy on Thursday, at a residential address within the City of East Ridge was an accidental self-inflicted injury.

The investigation will continue on how and where the teenager obtained the firearm.

Chief Clint Uselton thanked the East Ridge detectives and officers who worked quickly to ensure there was no ongoing threat to public safety.



Due to the age of the victim, no further information will be released at this time.