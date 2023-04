The school resource deputy at Tyner High School responded on Friday around 10:30 a.m. to an altercation involving several students in the courtyard of the school. The altercation was broken up and order was restored.



During the incident, a teacher fell trying to break up the altercation but advised the assigned SRD that they were not injured.

As a result of the altercation, the three students are being charged (via petitions) with disorderly conduct.