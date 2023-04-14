Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chair Hill).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: COUNCIL OFFICE



a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 25, Article III, by adding Section 25-79, relative to enumeration of prohibited noises in all residential zones outside the Downtown Amplified Music District.

(Sponsored by Councilwoman Berz) (Version 7)MAYOR’S OFFICEb. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 10, Buildings, by adding Article IV, entitled, “Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy and Resiliency (C-PACER) Program”, within the City of Chattanooga.PLANNINGc. 2023-0031 Andrew Hodgson (Amend Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend Condition No. 2 of Ordinance No. 13484 for the properties located at 3734, 3800, 3904, and 3914 Saint Elmo Avenue. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)d. 2023-0027 Andrew Hansinger (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 821 East Main Street, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)e. 2023-0033 Collier Construction c/o Stacey Gilbreath (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2406 East 19th Street and 1902 South Watkins Street, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)WASTEWATERf. MR-2023-0030 Angel Franky Martinez (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located in the 1800 block of Ridgewood Drive, beginning at MH#S149B002, thence northwest 317 feet to MH#S149B003, thence northeast 294 feet and ending at MH#S149B004, Tax Map No. 149C-A-009 as shown on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Wastewater, Planning Commission, and Staff)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: WASTEWATERa. MR-2023-0005 EA Homes LP (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located at 7531 Pinewood Drive, beginning at MH# S149B002 thence northwest 317 feet to MH# S149B003 thence northeast 294 feet and ending at MH# S149B004, Tax Map No. 149C-A-009, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Wastewater, Planning Commission, and Staff)VII. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution confirming the appointment of Brian Erwin to the Health, Educational, and Housing Facility Board for District 7.MAYOR’S OFFICEb. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Jane Elmore to the Library Board of Directors, for a term beginning on April 19, 2023, and ending on April 18, 2026.c. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Terry Ladd to the Library Board of Directors, for a term beginning on April 19, 2023, and ending on April 18, 2026.d. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Mina Sartipi to the Electric Power Board, for a term beginning on April 16, 2023, and ending on April 15, 2028.e. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Nicole Heyman to the Chattanooga Housing Authority Board, for a term beginning on April 19, 2023, and ending on June 1, 2023. (Deferred from 04-11-2023)PUBLIC WORKSf. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. S-22-002, Birchwood Gas Extraction System Additions, to SCS Field Services, of Reston, VA, in the amount of $805,905.00, with a contingency in the amount of $80,000.00, for a total amount of $885,905.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, APRIL 25, 2023CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).3. Special Presentations.4. Minute Approval.Proposed Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: WASTEWATERa. MR-2023-0005 EA Homes LP (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located at 7531 Pinewood Drive, beginning at MH# S149B002 thence northwest 317 feet to MH# S149B003 thence northeast 294 feet and ending at MH# S149B004, Tax Map No. 149C-A-009, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Wastewater, Planning Commission, and Staff)6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30548, reallocating $1,448,742.00 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) for the acquisition, renovation, and operation of a hotel/motel to serve as a non-congregate emergency shelter, to be reallocated for any Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) COVID eligible activities.PARKS & OUTDOORSb. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Parks & Outdoors to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final) with AstroTurf Construction Corporation, for the Jim Frost Stadium – conversion of natural grass field to synthetic turf to the Donation and Funding Agreement, to increase by $78,762.00 due to subgrade remediation, addition of Frost Stadium logo, double base anchors, and other construction changes for a revised payment amount of $161,262.00. (District 8)PUBLIC WORKSc. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew year three (3) of a four (4) year term for the On-Call blanket contracts, for the Geo-Environmental Consulting and Construction Materials Testing Services, Contract No. E-21-002-301, with the following seven (7) consultant firms: (1) Geoservices, LLC; (2) Geosyntec Consultants; (3) K.S. Ware and Associates, LLC; (4) S&ME, Inc.; (5) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; (6) Terracon Consultants, Inc.; and (7) Thompson Engineering, Inc., based upon the three (3) service categories of geotechnical, construction materials testing, and environmental services for each qualified consultant, for an annual amount of $1.5 million to be used by all departments.d. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 31478, for the On-Call blanket contract(s) for On-Call Design and Plan Production Services, Contract No. S-20-004-100, so as to change the contracting name of (9) Chazen, to the contracting name of LaBella Associates, effective as of December 31, 2021.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.