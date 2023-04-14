Latest Headlines

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

  • Friday, April 14, 2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chair Hill).

III. Special Presentation.

IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: COUNCIL OFFICE

a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 25, Article III, by adding Section 25-79, relative to enumeration of prohibited noises in all residential zones outside the Downtown Amplified Music District.

(Sponsored by Councilwoman Berz) (Version 7)

MAYOR’S OFFICE

b. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 10, Buildings, by adding Article IV, entitled, “Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy and Resiliency (C-PACER) Program”, within the City of Chattanooga.

PLANNING

c. 2023-0031 Andrew Hodgson (Amend Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend Condition No. 2 of Ordinance No. 13484 for the properties located at 3734, 3800, 3904, and 3914 Saint Elmo Avenue. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

d. 2023-0027 Andrew Hansinger (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 821 East Main Street, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
                        
e. 2023-0033 Collier Construction c/o Stacey Gilbreath (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2406 East 19th Street and 1902 South Watkins Street, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

WASTEWATER

f. MR-2023-0030 Angel Franky Martinez (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located in the 1800 block of Ridgewood Drive, beginning at MH#S149B002, thence northwest 317 feet to MH#S149B003, thence northeast 294 feet and ending at MH#S149B004, Tax Map No. 149C-A-009 as shown on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Wastewater, Planning Commission, and Staff)

VI. Ordinances – First Reading: WASTEWATER

a. MR-2023-0005 EA Homes LP (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located at 7531 Pinewood Drive, beginning at MH# S149B002 thence northwest 317 feet to MH# S149B003 thence northeast 294 feet and ending at MH# S149B004, Tax Map No. 149C-A-009, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Wastewater, Planning Commission, and Staff)

VII. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICE

a. A resolution confirming the appointment of Brian Erwin to the Health, Educational, and Housing Facility Board for District 7.

MAYOR’S OFFICE

b. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Jane Elmore to the Library Board of Directors, for a term beginning on April 19, 2023, and ending on April 18, 2026.

c. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Terry Ladd to the Library Board of Directors, for a term beginning on April 19, 2023, and ending on April 18, 2026.
                                  
d. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Mina Sartipi to the Electric Power Board, for a term beginning on April 16, 2023, and ending on April 15, 2028.
e. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Nicole Heyman to the Chattanooga Housing Authority Board, for a term beginning on April 19, 2023, and ending on June 1, 2023. (Deferred from 04-11-2023)

PUBLIC WORKS

f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. S-22-002, Birchwood Gas Extraction System Additions, to SCS Field Services, of Reston, VA, in the amount of $805,905.00, with a contingency in the amount of $80,000.00, for a total amount of $885,905.00.

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XI. Adjournment.
          
TUESDAY, APRIL 25, 2023
CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).

3. Special Presentations.

4. Minute Approval.
Proposed Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading: WASTEWATER

a. MR-2023-0005 EA Homes LP (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located at 7531 Pinewood Drive, beginning at MH# S149B002 thence northwest 317 feet to MH# S149B003 thence northeast 294 feet and ending at MH# S149B004, Tax Map No. 149C-A-009, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Wastewater, Planning Commission, and Staff)

6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)

7. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30548, reallocating $1,448,742.00 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) for the acquisition, renovation, and operation of a hotel/motel to serve as a non-congregate emergency shelter, to be reallocated for any Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) COVID eligible activities.
                   
PARKS & OUTDOORS

b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Parks & Outdoors to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final) with AstroTurf Construction Corporation, for the Jim Frost Stadium – conversion of natural grass field to synthetic turf to the Donation and Funding Agreement, to increase by $78,762.00 due to subgrade remediation, addition of Frost Stadium logo, double base anchors, and other construction changes for a revised payment amount of $161,262.00. (District 8)

PUBLIC WORKS

c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew year three (3) of a four (4) year term for the On-Call blanket contracts, for the Geo-Environmental Consulting and Construction Materials Testing Services, Contract No. E-21-002-301, with the following seven (7) consultant firms: (1) Geoservices, LLC; (2) Geosyntec Consultants; (3) K.S. Ware and Associates, LLC; (4) S&ME, Inc.; (5) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; (6) Terracon Consultants, Inc.; and (7) Thompson Engineering, Inc., based upon the three (3) service categories of geotechnical, construction materials testing, and environmental services for each qualified consultant, for an annual amount of $1.5 million to be used by all departments.

d. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 31478, for the On-Call blanket contract(s) for On-Call Design and Plan Production Services, Contract No. S-20-004-100, so as to change the contracting name of (9) Chazen, to the contracting name of LaBella Associates, effective as of December 31, 2021.

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.

10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

11. Adjournment.

Latest Headlines
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL ROUND UP: Friday, April 14
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/14/2023
Blue Tornado Lacrosse Claims Win Over Knox Catholic
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/14/2023
16-Year-Old In East Ridge Suffered Accidental Self-Inflicted Gunshot Injury
  • Breaking News
  • 4/14/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • Breaking News
  • 4/14/2023
Walker County To Maintain Current Level Of Fire Service
  • Breaking News
  • 4/14/2023
3 Students Involved In Altercation At Tyner High School Charged With Disorderly Conduct
  • Breaking News
  • 4/14/2023
Breaking News
16-Year-Old In East Ridge Suffered Accidental Self-Inflicted Gunshot Injury
  • 4/14/2023

East Ridge Police have determined a shooting injury to a 16-year-old male on Thursday at an East Ridge home was an accidental self-inflicted injury. The investigation will continue on how ... more

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 4/14/2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chair Hill). III. Special Presentation. IV. ... more

Walker County To Maintain Current Level Of Fire Service
  • 4/14/2023

The Walker County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night to maintain the current level of fire service for residents and businesses by making an adjustment to the county’s public ... more

Breaking News
Teenager Injured In Accidental Shooting On Thursday
  • 4/14/2023
Walker County Raising Public Safety Fee
Walker County Raising Public Safety Fee
  • 4/14/2023
Student Arrested For Possession Of A Firearm And Marijuana At Central High School On Friday
Student Arrested For Possession Of A Firearm And Marijuana At Central High School On Friday
  • 4/14/2023
Chattanooga Man Convicted Of Defrauding Elderly Widow Of $1.2 Million
  • 4/14/2023
Lookout Mountain, Ga., Planning Recreation Improvements
  • 4/14/2023
Opinion
Put The Owners On The Hook
  • 4/14/2023
Homeownership: Increasing Barriers
  • 4/13/2023
Calming Rooms Don't Teach Real Life
  • 4/14/2023
Jerry Summers: Drunk Monkeys
Jerry Summers: Drunk Monkeys
  • 4/14/2023
Chicago And The Democrats
  • 4/14/2023
Sports
Abbott Strikes Out 14 in Dominant Performance For Lookouts
  • 4/14/2023
Randy Smith: The Next Challenge
Randy Smith: The Next Challenge
  • 4/14/2023
Dan Fleser: New Mind-Set Marks Vols Football; Lady Vols Losing Pissott
Dan Fleser: New Mind-Set Marks Vols Football; Lady Vols Losing Pissott
  • 4/13/2023
Mocs Beach Volleyball Travels To Govs Beach Bash At Austin Peay
  • 4/13/2023
Early Deficit Dooms Lookouts In 9-5 Loss To Braves
  • 4/13/2023
Happenings
Sculpture Fields At Montague Park Hosts "Sculptures In The Sky" Community Event April 22
  • 4/13/2023
NSDAR Nancy Ward Chapter Presents Historical Award
NSDAR Nancy Ward Chapter Presents Historical Award
  • 4/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Hoppe And Powell Murders - No. 1
Jerry Summers: Hoppe And Powell Murders - No. 1
  • 4/13/2023
Upcoming Construction Related Road Closures Announced
  • 4/14/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 4/13/2023
Entertainment
Lee University Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 23
Lee University Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 23
  • 4/14/2023
Lee School Of Music To Present Masterworks Concert
Lee School Of Music To Present Masterworks Concert
  • 4/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Life In Newspaper
Best Of Grizzard - Life In Newspaper
  • 4/14/2023
Lee Campus Choir Sings At Arlington National Cemetery
  • 4/14/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/13/2023
Opinion
Put The Owners On The Hook
  • 4/14/2023
Homeownership: Increasing Barriers
  • 4/13/2023
Calming Rooms Don't Teach Real Life
  • 4/14/2023
Dining
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
Alishia At City Cafe, Lee Highway, Is The Best
  • 4/12/2023
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
  • 4/3/2023
Business
March Tennessee Revenues Are $174.5 Million More Than Budgeted Estimate
  • 4/13/2023
Sunbelt And Rains Insurance Rebranding To SBK Insurance
  • 4/13/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events April 17-21
  • 4/13/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: March 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: March 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 4/13/2023
Real Estate Transfers For April 6-12
  • 4/13/2023
CBRE Expands Tennessee Presence With Chattanooga-Based Professionals
  • 4/12/2023
Student Scene
UTC 2023 Technology Symposium Set For April 20
  • 4/14/2023
GNTC Students Place At State FBLA Competition
GNTC Students Place At State FBLA Competition
  • 4/14/2023
Lee Day Guests Win Scholarships
Lee Day Guests Win Scholarships
  • 4/14/2023
Living Well
Donate Life Flag Raising Events Honor Erlanger’s 39 Organ Donors In 2022
  • 4/14/2023
16 Life Care Facilities Named Best Nursing Home By Newsweek
  • 4/13/2023
Morning Pointe To Celebrate Volunteer Week April 16-22
  • 4/13/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
New Statewide Cemetery Data Now Available
  • 4/5/2023
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
  • 4/5/2023
Outdoors
Injunction Granted Against EPA On Waters Of The U.S. Issue
  • 4/14/2023
Heritage House And Park Have Earth Day Events
Heritage House And Park Have Earth Day Events
  • 4/14/2023
Crabtree Farms Has Annual Spring Plant Sale And Festival
  • 4/14/2023
Travel
Unclaimed Baggage Announces Grand Opening Of The Unclaimed Baggage Museum
  • 4/12/2023
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
  • 4/12/2023
Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Lands At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater On May 4
Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Lands At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater On May 4
  • 4/12/2023
Church
BondServants Southern Gospel Quartet To Sing At Red Back Hymnal Singing On Sunday
BondServants Southern Gospel Quartet To Sing At Red Back Hymnal Singing On Sunday
  • 4/14/2023
Quarterly Prayer Breakfast To Be Held At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
  • 4/14/2023
Bob Tamasy: Peer Pressure: Perilous or Positive?
Bob Tamasy: Peer Pressure: Perilous or Positive?
  • 4/13/2023
Obituaries
David Weinthal
David Weinthal
  • 4/14/2023
James A. "Jim" Rivers, Jr.
James A. "Jim" Rivers, Jr.
  • 4/14/2023
Jonathan Russell Knox
Jonathan Russell Knox
  • 4/14/2023
Area Obituaries
Pasley, Mary (Chickamauga)
  • 4/14/2023
Ross, Blanche Keener (Dalton)
Ross, Blanche Keener (Dalton)
  • 4/14/2023
Nelson, Todd (Dalton)
Nelson, Todd (Dalton)
  • 4/14/2023