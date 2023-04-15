Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, April 15, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:


BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CALDWELL, BRETT DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
COMPTON, ALASIA KATRISE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/28/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
COONROD, DAMEION MARTEZ
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/26/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
DEAN, JORDAN DEION
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/16/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
FRANCISCO-ANDRES, ISREAL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/06/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARNER, TIFFANY B
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/07/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GOODE, TALISHA IRENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/21/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
GUINN, KURSTIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
HARRIS, NATALIE RYANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/02/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
HAYES, TREANA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • ILLEGAL PARKING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE) (MARIJ
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ECTASY)
HIGHT, RICHARD CALDWELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/07/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HILL, CHARLES WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/27/1967
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HORTON, ADAM LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/27/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYNENT
HOWARD, SAMANTHA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/14/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
HUBBARD, PATRICK LAWRANCE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/25/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JOHNSON, IMON S
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/17/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOMNICK, DEZMON TRAMAINE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/11/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/02/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
MCCRARY, JEFFERY BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/29/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

MORRIS, TRIQUITA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
NEGRON, VICTORIA HALIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PAYNE, ROME KEY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/14/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • FORGERY
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
RAPER, JOHN ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/26/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
ROBINSON, ERNEST DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 12/05/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, JEMICHAEL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/21/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
STEWART, RICKY DEALNDO
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/18/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/04/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILEY, DAVID JAMES
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE)
WILLIAMS, RODERICK DEON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   


