Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, CHRISTOPHER

1503 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANPPGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



ALLEE, THOMAS NATHAN

3303 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE

11019 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 373795642

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CALDWELL, BRETT DANIEL

1011 GADD RD HIXSON, 373435134

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOPEN CONTAINER LAWREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESCERON, JAMI LEE365 COUNTY RD 274 NIOTA, 37826Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COMPTON, ALASIA KATRISE1900 HUFF PL CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCOONROD, DAMEION MARTEZ1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)DAIGLE, BRANDON TYLER9212 CHAMAELEON TRAIL HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDISORDERLY CONDUCTFALSE REPORTSOPEN CONTAINER LAWOPEN CONTAINER LAWPUBLIC INTOXICATIONUNDERAGE DRINKINGRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHDAVIS, DERRICK LAMONT8229 BAY BERRY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGOPEN CONTAINER LAWPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDEAN, JORDAN DEION2300 E 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTFRANCISCO-ANDRES, ISREAL2404 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GARNER, TIFFANY B5108 WATER LEAF COURT FRANKLIN, 37064Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGOODE, TALISHA IRENE2530 VANCE DRIVE CLEVELAND, 373121943Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARGRANT, MICHAEL VANCE4207 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Humane SocietyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGUINN, KURSTIN117 MIMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYHANDY, JOE NICHALOS165 COUNTY RD 115 SWEETWATER, 37324Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARRIS, NATALIE RYANE727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCHILD ENDANGERMENTHAYES, TREANA722 E 51ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONILLEGAL PARKINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE) (MARIJPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ECTASY)HIGHT, RICHARD CALDWELL1235 THOMAS LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHILL, CHARLES WAYNE3573 JOHNSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARHORTON, ADAM LAMAR2316 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043212Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYNENTHOWARD, SAMANTHA DANIELLE1339 OLD CHATT VALLEY RD FLINSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)JOHNSON, IMON S103 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064438Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATIONMCCRARY, JEFFERY BRYAN7521 STRAWBERRY ESTATE GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONMORRIS, TRIQUITA1318 CAMELOT DR COLLEGE PARK, 30349Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFNEGRON, VICTORIA HALIE112 RANDI CIR DAYTON, 373217212Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPAYNE, ROME KEY1920CHESTNUT STRRET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)FORGERYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDPOWELL, AMANDA NICOLE609 S THORNTON AVE RM 270 DALTON, 307208418Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPRICE, STEPHEN LAMAR1206 POPLAR ST #E CHATTANOOGA, 374023829Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAPER, JOHN ALLAN6262 SAM SMITH RD BIRCHWOOD, 37408Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYROBERTS, MASON SHANE5322 HUNTER VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 373639047Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFALSE REPORTSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONACCIDENTS INVOLVING PROPERTY DAMAGETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEUNDERAGE CONSUMPTIONROBINSON, ERNEST DANIEL409 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STEWART, RICKY DEALNDO5428 HUNTER VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WARREN, ORLANDO DEWAYNE1226 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN1608 BAGWELL AVE HIXSON, 373434918Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONWEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE117 MIMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWILEY, DAVID JAMES3107 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE)WILLIAMS, RODERICK DEON1256 CYBRESS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071139Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAYOUNG, ASHLEY NICHOLE8903 LOVELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

