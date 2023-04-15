Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BEND, HUBERT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/10/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CALDWELL, BRETT DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|CHARABA, COREY J
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|COLBAUGH, DARREN LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COMPTON, ALASIA KATRISE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/28/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|COONROD, DAMEION MARTEZ
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/26/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
|
|CRANE, SCOTT MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/01/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, GEORRAL L
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- EVADING ARREST
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|DEAN, JORDAN DEION
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/16/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|DIAL, GLENN NORMAN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/07/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|FRANCISCO-ANDRES, ISREAL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/06/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GARNER, TIFFANY B
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/07/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GIANARO, LEE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|GOODE, TALISHA IRENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/21/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GUINN, KURSTIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
|
|HARRIS, NATALIE RYANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/02/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARTNESS, MARK EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 02/19/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAYES, TREANA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- ILLEGAL PARKING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE) (MARIJ
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ECTASY)
|
|HIGHT, RICHARD CALDWELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/07/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HILL, CHARLES WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/27/1967
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HORTON, ADAM LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/27/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYNENT
|
|HORTON, SAMUEL LAVERN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/16/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HOULK, WILLIAM LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/02/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HOWARD, SAMANTHA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/14/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
|
|HUBBARD, PATRICK LAWRANCE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/25/1989
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HUTCHINS, SHANIQUA ALISE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|IRELAND, JAMES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/16/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONT SUBSTANC
|
|JOHNSON, IMON S
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/17/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, JAMARIE TYDAIN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/04/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|JONES, TYRESE DOMINECK
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KING, ALEXIS A
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|LEWIS, BENTON A
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/02/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LOMNICK, DEZMON TRAMAINE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/11/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/02/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCALLUM, JAMES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCRARY, JEFFERY BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/29/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|MORRIS, TRIQUITA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|NEGRON, VICTORIA HALIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PAYNE, ROME KEY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/14/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- FORGERY
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/10/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAPER, JOHN ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/26/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|ROBINSON, ERNEST DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 12/05/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROGERS, ASHLEY BETH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/01/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROGERS, MELANIE ANNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SMITH, JEMICHAEL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/21/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|STEWART, RICKY DEALNDO
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/18/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMAS, NYKIA J
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/18/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|THOMAS, SETH ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/16/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TURNER, CHRISTOPHER LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/20/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- EVADING ARREST
|
|WALTON, TONI JLISA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/11/1995
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/04/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WILEY, DAVID JAMES
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE)
|
|WILLIAMS, RODERICK DEON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WILLIAMS, WILLIAM TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|YODER, DAVID AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/03/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023
Charge(s):
|