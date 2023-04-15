Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BEND, HUBERT ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/10/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/19/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CALDWELL, BRETT DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/31/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES CHARABA, COREY J

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/19/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA COLBAUGH, DARREN LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/06/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COMPTON, ALASIA KATRISE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/28/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS COONROD, DAMEION MARTEZ

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/26/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST) CRANE, SCOTT MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/01/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, GEORRAL L

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/18/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

EVADING ARREST

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS DEAN, JORDAN DEION

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/16/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

DIAL, GLENN NORMAN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 01/07/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY FRANCISCO-ANDRES, ISREAL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/06/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARNER, TIFFANY B

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/07/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GIANARO, LEE MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE GOODE, TALISHA IRENE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/21/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 GUINN, KURSTIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/15/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY HARRIS, NATALIE RYANE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/02/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

CHILD ENDANGERMENT HARTNESS, MARK EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 02/19/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAYES, TREANA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/20/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

ILLEGAL PARKING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE) (MARIJ

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ECTASY) HIGHT, RICHARD CALDWELL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/07/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HILL, CHARLES WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 04/27/1967

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HORTON, ADAM LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/27/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYNENT HORTON, SAMUEL LAVERN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/16/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HOULK, WILLIAM LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/02/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HOWARD, SAMANTHA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/14/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA) HUBBARD, PATRICK LAWRANCE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/25/1989

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HUTCHINS, SHANIQUA ALISE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) IRELAND, JAMES ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/16/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONT SUBSTANC JOHNSON, IMON S

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/17/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, JAMARIE TYDAIN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/04/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

JONES, TYRESE DOMINECK

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/27/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT KING, ALEXIS A

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/07/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) LEWIS, BENTON A

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/02/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LOMNICK, DEZMON TRAMAINE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/11/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/02/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION MCCALLUM, JAMES THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MCCRARY, JEFFERY BRYAN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/29/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION MORRIS, TRIQUITA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/09/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF NEGRON, VICTORIA HALIE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING PAYNE, ROME KEY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/14/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FORGERY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/10/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAPER, JOHN ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/26/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY ROBINSON, ERNEST DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 12/05/1956

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROGERS, ASHLEY BETH

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/01/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ROGERS, MELANIE ANNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/05/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SMITH, JEMICHAEL LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/21/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II STEWART, RICKY DEALNDO

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 06/18/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, NYKIA J

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/18/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED THOMAS, SETH ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/16/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, CHRISTOPHER LASHAWN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/20/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST