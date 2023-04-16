Latest Headlines

  Sunday, April 16, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUILAR-MEDES, FREDDY 
5005 15TH AVE Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

ALLEN, JONATHAN ERIK 
5134 ALABAMA ROAD APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ATKINS, ADRIAN LEBRON 
2705 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BEND, HUBERT ANTHONY 
401 N MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374061136 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLEDSOE, BLARE LASHAE 
11119 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BULLOCH, DATA LEBRON 
8117 KARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374214216 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BUTLER, MATTHEW RYAN 
3761 DIXIE COURT DR SE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

CASLIN, SYLVESTER 
1221 HENDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063110 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELON IN POSSESSION OF FIREARM
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE

CHARABA, COREY J 
6320 PYTHIAN RD HARRISON, 373419340 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COLBAUGH, DARREN LEE 
EAST 35TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DIAL, GLENN NORMAN 
517 S. LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

EMERY, SHAUN MATTHEW 
6238 BREEZY HOLLOW LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GREEN, MICHAEL DAVID 
123 COLEMAN ROAD SODDYDAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

HOWELL, MIKEL DONAVAN 
6726 HARVEST RUN DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF ( MARIJUANA) FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 55120139
SPEEDING

JACKSON, VERNON ANDREW 
3802 WILEY AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST

JOHNSON, JEREMY TYLER 
3139 HOLLY BROOK CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, TYRESE DOMINECK 
4404 INWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

JONES, WILLIAM OLIVER 
8668 WEST HWY 136 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KELLEY, DANIEL BROOKS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

KNIGHT, ORLANDUS 
4703 MURRAY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE

LEWIS, BENTON A 
503 HIXSON RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MADDOX, REGINALD R 
3702 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072015 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MARLER, DANNY JEFFREY 
136 RILEY SHAVER LN DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCAVOY, JOSEPH ADRIAN 
1021 HOLLAND JOHNSON RD. #A SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MEECE, JOHNNY LYNN 
904 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MEREDITH, PATRICE 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

METSCH, ROBERT EUGENE 
7718 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MOODY, GEORGE WILLIAM 
6819 DEERWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING

PHILLIPS, STANLEY E 
3801 OAKLAND TER RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

POUNCY, CARESSE M 
207 LAWS AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RAY, JERRY ALLEN 
HOMELESS DRAIN, 97435 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

REESE, CHRISTOPHER 
9407 W RIDGE TRAIL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

ROGERS, CHRISTOPHER BRYAN 
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SIMMONS, NOE JAYNE 
4006 BENNETTE RD. EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, SETH ALLEN 
10253 SOVEREIGN POINTE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, OSHAY LESHAWN 
1011 GADD RD APT 807 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING

WOOTEN, KAMRON RAY 
908 LOVE LADY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT MEIGS COUNTY TENNESSEE

Here are the mug shots:

AGUILAR-MEDES, FREDDY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ALLEN, JONATHAN ERIK
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/23/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ATKINS, ADRIAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BLEDSOE, BLARE LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/13/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BULLOCH, DATA LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BUTLER, MATTHEW RYAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
  • FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
CASLIN, SYLVESTER
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/06/1962
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • FELON IN POSSESSION OF FIREARM
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE
EMERY, SHAUN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/17/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GREEN, MICHAEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/01/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
GRIFFIN, WYATT AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/19/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOWELL, MIKEL DONAVAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/05/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF ( MARIJUANA) FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 55120139
  • SPEEDING
JACKSON, VERNON ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/28/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
JONES, WILLIAM OLIVER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/26/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KELLEY, DANIEL BROOKS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/19/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
KNIGHT, ORLANDUS
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/09/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
LAYNE, RANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MADDOX, REGINALD R
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MARLER, DANNY JEFFREY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCAVOY, JOSEPH ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/22/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MEECE, JOHNNY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/27/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MEREDITH, PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
METSCH, ROBERT EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/25/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOODY, GEORGE WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/26/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
PHILLIPS, STANLEY E
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 11/21/1961
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
POUNCY, CARESSE M
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RAY, JERRY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 07/30/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REESE, CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/07/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
SIMMONS, NOE JAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/27/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STONE, ERIC ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/09/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
TOCCO, COREY LEE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/30/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
TURNER, OSHAY LESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • SPEEDING
WOOTEN, KAMRON RAY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/23/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • IN TRANSIT MEIGS COUNTY TENNESSEE


