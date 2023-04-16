Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|AGUILAR-MEDES, FREDDY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|ALLEN, JONATHAN ERIK
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/23/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|ATKINS, ADRIAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BLEDSOE, BLARE LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/13/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BULLOCH, DATA LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BUTLER, MATTHEW RYAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
- FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
|
|CASLIN, SYLVESTER
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/06/1962
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
- FELON IN POSSESSION OF FIREARM
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE
|
|EMERY, SHAUN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/17/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GREEN, MICHAEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/01/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|GRIFFIN, WYATT AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/19/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HOWELL, MIKEL DONAVAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/05/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF ( MARIJUANA) FOR RESALE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 55120139
- SPEEDING
|
|JACKSON, VERNON ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/28/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|JONES, WILLIAM OLIVER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/26/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KELLEY, DANIEL BROOKS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/19/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|KNIGHT, ORLANDUS
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/09/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
|
|LAYNE, RANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|MADDOX, REGINALD R
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MARLER, DANNY JEFFREY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MCAVOY, JOSEPH ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/22/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MEECE, JOHNNY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/27/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MEREDITH, PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|METSCH, ROBERT EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/25/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MOODY, GEORGE WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/26/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PHILLIPS, STANLEY E
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 11/21/1961
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|POUNCY, CARESSE M
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|RAY, JERRY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 07/30/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|REESE, CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/07/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|SIMMONS, NOE JAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/27/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STONE, ERIC ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/09/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|TOCCO, COREY LEE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/30/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|TURNER, OSHAY LESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SPEEDING
|
|WOOTEN, KAMRON RAY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/23/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2023
Charge(s):
- IN TRANSIT MEIGS COUNTY TENNESSEE
|