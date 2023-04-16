Latest Headlines

16-Year-Old Boy Shot Near The Tennessee Aquarium Saturday Night

  • Sunday, April 16, 2023
Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at 10:39 p.m. on Saturday. Police were alerted to possible shots fired near Aquarium Way and Chestnut Streets.

Shortly thereafter, police located a 16-year-old boy suffering from a minor gunshot injury. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

Police are working to determine what happened in this incident.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.

Latest Headlines
Lee Tennis Teams Split At Montevallo
  • Sports
  • 4/16/2023
Memphis Showboats Fall To Philadelphia Stars In USFL Opener
  • Sports
  • 4/16/2023
Gibson’s Four RBIs Power #6/7 Lady Vols To Run-Rule Win
  • Sports
  • 4/16/2023
Neyland Crowd Of 58,473 Watches White Nip Orange, 17-14
  • Sports
  • 4/16/2023
Lookouts Hold Off Mississippi Braves, 7-6
  • Sports
  • 4/16/2023
16-Year-Old Boy Shot Near The Tennessee Aquarium Saturday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 4/16/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/16/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGUILAR-MEDES, FREDDY 5005 15TH AVE Chattanooga, 37404 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD POSSESSION OF ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/15/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERNATHY, CHRISTOPHER 1503 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANPPGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD CRIMINAL ... more

Police Blotter: Panhandler Claims To Be Marine From Fort Bragg; North Market Walgreens Deals With Repeat Shoplifter
  • 4/15/2023

Police were informed of a man claiming stolen valor who had been panhandling near the Aubrey's at Northgate Mall. Police observed the man panhandling at the entrance of Northgate Mall near Highway ... more

Breaking News
16-Year-Old In East Ridge Suffered Accidental Self-Inflicted Gunshot Injury
  • 4/14/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 4/14/2023
Walker County To Maintain Current Level Of Fire Service
  • 4/14/2023
3 Students Involved In Altercation At Tyner High School Charged With Disorderly Conduct
  • 4/14/2023
Teenager Injured In Accidental Shooting On Thursday
  • 4/14/2023
Opinion
Put The Owners On The Hook
  • 4/14/2023
Homeownership: Increasing Barriers
  • 4/13/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review For Week Ending April 14
  • 4/15/2023
Calming Rooms Don't Teach Real Life - And Response
  • 4/14/2023
Jerry Summers: Drunk Monkeys
Jerry Summers: Drunk Monkeys
  • 4/14/2023
Sports
Neyland Crowd Of 58,473 Watches White Nip Orange, 17-14
  • 4/16/2023
Lookouts Hold Off Mississippi Braves, 7-6
  • 4/16/2023
Gibson’s Four RBIs Power #6/7 Lady Vols To Run-Rule Win
  • 4/16/2023
Lee Tennis Teams Split At Montevallo
  • 4/16/2023
Memphis Showboats Fall To Philadelphia Stars In USFL Opener
  • 4/16/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Gloria Johnson And Watching UT Scrimmage And ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Gloria Johnson And Watching UT Scrimmage And ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’
  • 4/15/2023
Sculpture Fields At Montague Park Hosts "Sculptures In The Sky" Community Event April 22
  • 4/13/2023
NSDAR Nancy Ward Chapter Presents Historical Award
NSDAR Nancy Ward Chapter Presents Historical Award
  • 4/13/2023
The Salvation Army Uplifts Community With Flowers Of Hope Program
  • 4/15/2023
Ruffner Art Advisory Hosts Jim Collins' Final Show
  • 4/15/2023
Entertainment
Lee University Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 23
Lee University Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 23
  • 4/14/2023
Lee School Of Music To Present Masterworks Concert
Lee School Of Music To Present Masterworks Concert
  • 4/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Life In Newspaper
Best Of Grizzard - Life In Newspaper
  • 4/14/2023
Lee Campus Choir Sings At Arlington National Cemetery
  • 4/14/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/13/2023
Opinion
Put The Owners On The Hook
  • 4/14/2023
Homeownership: Increasing Barriers
  • 4/13/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review For Week Ending April 14
  • 4/15/2023
Dining
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
Alishia At City Cafe, Lee Highway, Is The Best
  • 4/12/2023
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
  • 4/3/2023
Business
Quality Fence Company Expands Chattanooga Operations With Move To Larger Headquarters Near Airport, I-75
  • 4/15/2023
March Tennessee Revenues Are $174.5 Million More Than Budgeted Estimate
  • 4/13/2023
Sunbelt And Rains Insurance Rebranding To SBK Insurance
  • 4/13/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: March 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: March 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 4/13/2023
Real Estate Transfers For April 6-12
  • 4/13/2023
CBRE Expands Tennessee Presence With Chattanooga-Based Professionals
  • 4/12/2023
Student Scene
Apprenticeship Program Connects Students And Businesses
Apprenticeship Program Connects Students And Businesses
  • 4/15/2023
UTC 2023 Technology Symposium Set For April 20
  • 4/14/2023
GNTC Students Place At State FBLA Competition
GNTC Students Place At State FBLA Competition
  • 4/14/2023
Living Well
Bryan College Holds Official Open House And Ribbon Cutting For The Clara Ward School Of Nursing
Bryan College Holds Official Open House And Ribbon Cutting For The Clara Ward School Of Nursing
  • 4/15/2023
Donate Life Flag Raising Events Honor Erlanger’s 39 Organ Donors In 2022
  • 4/14/2023
16 Life Care Facilities Named Best Nursing Home By Newsweek
  • 4/13/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
New Statewide Cemetery Data Now Available
  • 4/5/2023
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
  • 4/5/2023
Outdoors
Injunction Granted Against EPA On Waters Of The U.S. Issue
  • 4/14/2023
Heritage House And Park Have Earth Day Events
Heritage House And Park Have Earth Day Events
  • 4/14/2023
Crabtree Farms Has Annual Spring Plant Sale And Festival
  • 4/14/2023
Travel
Unclaimed Baggage Announces Grand Opening Of The Unclaimed Baggage Museum
  • 4/12/2023
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
  • 4/12/2023
Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Lands At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater On May 4
Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Lands At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater On May 4
  • 4/12/2023
Church
BondServants Southern Gospel Quartet To Sing At Red Back Hymnal Singing On Sunday
BondServants Southern Gospel Quartet To Sing At Red Back Hymnal Singing On Sunday
  • 4/14/2023
Quarterly Prayer Breakfast To Be Held At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
  • 4/14/2023
Bob Tamasy: Peer Pressure: Perilous or Positive?
Bob Tamasy: Peer Pressure: Perilous or Positive?
  • 4/13/2023
Obituaries
Ronnie Leon Reeves
Ronnie Leon Reeves
  • 4/15/2023
Richard S. Belcher Sr.
Richard S. Belcher Sr.
  • 4/15/2023
James Newton Wilson
James Newton Wilson
  • 4/15/2023
Area Obituaries
Dye, Judith "Judy" (Cleveland)
Dye, Judith "Judy" (Cleveland)
  • 4/15/2023
Daniel, Janice Mae (Trenton)
  • 4/15/2023
Nelson, Carolyn Callie (Dalton)
Nelson, Carolyn Callie (Dalton)
  • 4/15/2023