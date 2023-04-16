16-Year-Old Boy Shot Near The Tennessee Aquarium Saturday Night

Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at 10:39 p.m. on Saturday. Police were alerted to possible shots fired near Aquarium Way and Chestnut Streets.
Shortly thereafter, police located a 16-year-old boy suffering from a minor gunshot injury. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.
Police are working to determine what happened in this incident.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.