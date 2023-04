Walker County Arrest For April 10-16

Here is the Walker County arrest report for April 10-16:

WILLBANK SHANNON LEE W/M 22 MISD OFFICER SMITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO TAG LIGHTS

LONG JR. LESLIE WAYNE W/M 41 FELONY OFFICER CAMP THEFY BY CONVERSION, LOITERING AND PROWLING, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

STPHENSON RUSSELL BARRY W/M 62 MISD OFFICER MOSS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

BREWER BRIAN TERRELL B/M 23 MISD OFFICER HINCH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

HARRIS CURTIS LAMAR W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG CRUELTY TO ANIMALS x2, AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS x3

BAUGH BOBBY LEWAYNE W/M 48 MISD OFFICER PERRY FTA

LACEY CHARLES WILBURN W/M 50 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF METH

BARRY ELLE ANNE W/F 20 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF SCHEDULE II

WARE KEENON DIANTE B/M 28 MISD OFFICER MATTESON CRIMINAL TRESPASS

SEIB BRANDON WALTER W/M 40 FELONY OFFICER PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION

SKYLES MICKEY LEWIS W/M 59 FELONY OFFICER PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION

LOGAN ERIN ELIZABETH W/F 22 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI-DRUGS, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, NO TAIL LIGHTS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SPATES AVA ROSE B/F 23 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI-DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING W/O LICENSE ON PERSON, NO INSURANCE,

LOWRANCE ASHLEY NICHOLE W/F 34 MISD OFFICER BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION, NO INSURANCE, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION

JOHNSON WILLIAM DARRIN W/M 50 FELONY OFFICER HINCH PROBATION VIOLATION

LEMONS ZACHARY DARRELL W/M 30 FELONY OFFICER FOUTS PROBATION VIOLATION

GIANARO LEE MICHAEL W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER MOSS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CORDELL TAYLOR LEIGH W/F 24 MISD OFFICER PERRISH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SEAT BELT VIOLATION x2

HAYES CORWIN MARQUES B/M 33 MISD OFFICER LEAMON SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

PAYNE JACKLYN NICOLE W/F 39 MISD OFFICER THOMASON FTA

GODD NICKLOUS THAD-DEWAYEN W/M 29 MISD OFFICER RUSS DUI- DRIGS, STARBURST WINDSHIELD, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

ROBERSON ELLIS ALFONZO B/M 22 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON DUI- DRUGS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA(FELONY), GIVING FALSO INFORMATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

HOGUE JEREMY RAY W/M 34 MISD OFFICER RAMEY DUI

LINK GEORGE ARTHUR W/M 22 FELONY OFFICER ELLENBURG PROBATION VIOLATION

BOWMAN DALTON JEFFERY W/M 21 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

MELTON CHRISTOPHER JAMES W/M 32 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

WALLIN ALEX TYLER W/M 25 MISD OFFICER WILSON FAILURE TO APPEAR

RIZZO CHASE ALEXANDER W/M 19 FELONY DCS PROBATION VIOLATION

PELL CHRISTOPHER RICHARD W/M 38 FELONY OFFICER WORLEY AGGRAVATED ANIMAL CRUELTY

MARCUS CATHERINE SUSAN W/F 31 FELONY OFFICER WORLEY AGGRAVATED AINMAL CRUELTY

DUNKAN BRENT ANTHONY W/M 43 MISD OFFICER DEAL FAILURE TO APPEAR

TANKERSLEY CARRI TAMMY W/F 26 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

MILLICAN DAKOTA SCOTT W/M 23 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON BATTERY- FVA

YOUNG DANIEL LEE W/M 46 MISD OFFICER DURHAM PUBLIC INTOXICATION, PUBLIC INDECENCY

PARRIS CLARISSA ANN W/F 35 --------- ------------------ HOLD FOR CHATTOOGA CO

PAYNE JOHN MARTIN W/M 41 FEL OFFICER FOUTS OBSTRUCTION ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER, POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF SCEDHULE I, POSSESSION OF SCEDHULE II

COOPER CYNTHIA GAY W/F 58 FEL DCS PROBATION VIOLATION

SISPY AMBER CARMEN W/F 40 MISD OFFICER SMITH DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

GOSNELL JEREMY DAKOTA-LEE W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER CAMP GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT, TERRORISTIC THREATS

WALLIN LATESSA DAWN W/F 48 MISD OFFICER CAMP WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION

WALLIN ALEX TYLER W/M 25 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, NO INSURANCE, NO TAIL LIGHTS, CARRYING WEAPON W/O A VALID LICENSE

GERALD RICHARD EARL B/M 65 MISD OFFICER RUSS DUI, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, OPEN CONTAINER, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN

EDWARDS DAKOTA ALLEN W/M 28 -- SELF COURT ORDER

GIBBS-MILLS VONDA KAYE W/F 54 FELONY OFFICER BARKLEY POSS OF SCHEDULE II, CROSSING GUARD LINE W/ DRUGS, FALSE REPORT OF CRIME x2, DUI, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED,

WILKEY PAMELA FAYE W/F 24 FELONY OFFICER MILLER WILLFULL OBSTRUCTION, POSS OF SCHEDULE II, IDENTITY THEFT FRAUD

FITZGERALD STEPHANIE BROOKE W/F 34 MISD OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

WEAVER CASEY DANYEL W/F 34 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

ARMANDO MORALES PEREZ H/M 26 MISD OFFICER FOUTS DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, NO INSURANCE

RHODES JACKIE LYNN W/F 68 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

GLIBERT BRITTON THOMAS W/M 28 FELONY OFFICER HUNT PROBATION VIOLATION

SPATES AVA ROSE B/F 23 FELONY OFFICER GALYON POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

BABB JEREMY BRANDON W/M 31 FELONY OFFICER GALYON PROBATION VIOLATION

PARDEN DUANE ALLEN W/M 45 MISD OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

PARKS ROBERT EARL W/M 42 FELONY OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY TAKING- MOTOR VEHICLE

HUBBARD PATRICK LAWRENCE B/M 34 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

AUTWELL STEPHEN PAUL W/M 19 MISD OFFICER HAVEN SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA, CRIMINAL TRESPASS-FVA

SUTTLES MONTI ANTONIO B/M 30 MISD OFFICER FOUTS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, FTA

HOLLOWAY LANISHA SHANTAY B/F 24 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI-DRUGS, DUI DRUGS ENDANGERMENT OF CHILD UNDER 14 x2, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, SEAT BELT VIOLATION (CHILDREN) x2, EXPIRED REGISTRATION, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO BRAKE LIGHTS

JUAREZ ALEXIS PETER H/M 20 MISD OFFICER CARTER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO REGISTER, FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

BRYANT II MICHAEL DILLON-LEE W/M 21 MISD OFFICER GILREATH BATTERY-FVA

THOMPSON KENNETH SHANE W/M 31 MISD OFFICER BREWER SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE x2

FITZPATRICK BRADLEY KIETH W/M 40 FELONY OFFICER PARRISH SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA, POSS. OF METH

GUFFEY JASON SCOTT W/M 27 MISD OFFICER GORDY RETURN FROM HOSPITAL

ROARK CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL W/M 40 MISD OFFICER GILREATH FTA

EDWARDS JACE ANTHONY B/M 40 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, IMPROPER RIGHT TURN

TEMPLETON GREGORY WAYNE W/M 23 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI- COMBO, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, OPEN CONTAINER, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO HEAD LIGHT

BARRY MARY CATHERINE W/M 30 MISD OFFICER PARRISH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SPEEDING

BALL LUKE -- W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER SCARBROUGH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT- FVA

MARSH JOHNNAVIOUS RASHOD B/M 26 FELONY OFFICER REECE BATTERY, TERRORISTIC THREATS

SHATTO-HALE JACOB EZRA- MONROE W/M 30 MISD OFFICER AGREDANO FTA x2

COOTS DANIELLE LADONNA W/F 34 MISD OFFICER JACOBS FTA

BRYSON MEGAN NICOLE W/F 37 FELONY OFFICER JACOBS ENTERING AUTO W/ INTENT TO COMMIT A THEFT