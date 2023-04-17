Home Title Company Customer Defrauded Out Of Half A Million Dollars By Scammers - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A home title company in the city’s West District reported that a customer had been defrauded out of a half million dollars by scammers who were from outside the United States.

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the 4700 block of Pierson Drive. No emergency was located.

An individual in the East District reported damage to the side of their car in the 10200 block of Apison Pike. They were unsure when the damage had occurred.

A resident from the 5600 block of Briar Rose Drive reported that someone had used their identity to open a credit card account in their name.

An alarm was activated in the 8800 block of Don Ray Way. It was an accidental activation.

A resident from the 4300 block of Katie Kim Lane reported that they were receiving harassing spam calls on their phone.

An officer responded to a noise complaint at the Hills Parc apartment complex.

A traffic stop in the 10500 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.

A minor two-car car crash was reported at the intersection of Leyland Drive and Ooltewah Ringgold Road.

A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Edgmon Road led to the driver’s arrest for DUI, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a revoked license.

An officer assisted a broken down motorist near the intersection of Edgmon Road and Sunburst Court.

Another officer assisted the same motorist who had broken down again in the 9500 block of Lee Highway.

An officer took a report from a dementia patient at a local nursing home who believed that an employee was being too rough with them.

A fire alarm was activated at City Hall by a small child attending a birthday party in one of the community rooms.

Red Bank police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had bond revocation warrants for drug charges and a failure to appear. They transported the fugitive to the jail.

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the Hills Parc apartment complex. There were no emergencies found.

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to the driver being charged with drug possession.

An officer made contact with an individual in the 10500 block of Lee Highway who claimed that they had walked from APD 40 in Cleveland to Collegedale while their ex-partner repeatedly drove by harassing them in a van. The individual requested a ride to the McDonald’s on Lee Highway to arrange for a ride to Lafayette, Georgia.

An officer assisted a wrecker company with a tow in the 10300 block of Lee Highway.

A concerned citizen called dispatchers about a vehicle driving erratically in the 5200 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Nothing was located.

An officer responded to an alarm in the 8800 block of Don Ray Way. The homeowner advised that it was an accidental activation.

A traffic stop in the 10100 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for DUI, public intoxication, having an open container of alcohol, and driving without a license. The passenger was also arrested for public intoxication.

An officer responded to the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex for a noise complaint.

An alarm was activated inside Southern Adventist University’s Wright Hall. School security advised that they checked the building and all doors were locked.

Officers responded to the Hills Parc apartment complex for a noise complaint.

An officer responded to an unknown trouble call in the 5500 block of Barrington Country Circle. Everything checked out ok.

A property damage report was taken for a student on the campus of Southern Adventist University who had noticed damage to their vehicle bumper the day prior.

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. No emergencies were found.

Officers assisted an individual in the 5800 block of Hefner Way who was having a mental health crisis and requesting transport to a treatment facility. Transport was provided.

An individual attempted to purchase five iPhones from the AT&T store, located in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway, with a fake identification. The individual fled the scene when the employee became suspicious and called police.

A concerned citizen reported a vehicle parked at the Imagination Station playground that appeared to have two juveniles inside drinking alcohol. The vehicle was located but it was occupied by two adults and there was no alcohol observed.

A medical alarm was activated accidentally at a home in the 9600 block of Collier Place. The resident was found to be ok and at the Cracker Barrel enjoying a meal.

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the Hills Parc apartment complex. No emergencies were found.

Collegedale police were requested by Chattanooga police to check the Cambridge Square area for a missing endangered person. The individual was located nearby in good health.

A burglar alarm was activated in the 10000 block of Sunny Lane. Everything checked ok.

An individual complained that three children were riding bikes, scooters, and roller skates around the Imagination Station parking lot and appeared to be unsupervised. Upon their response officers found no unsafe conditions.

A traffic stop in the 5700 block of Sunup Circle resulted in the arrest of two vehicle occupants for felony drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to multiple noise complaints at the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex.



