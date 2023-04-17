Latest Headlines

Home Title Company Customer Defrauded Out Of Half A Million Dollars By Scammers - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Monday, April 17, 2023

A home title company in the city’s West District reported that a customer had been defrauded out of a half million dollars by scammers who were from outside the United States.

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the 4700 block of Pierson Drive. No emergency was located.

An individual in the East District reported damage to the side of their car in the 10200 block of Apison Pike. They were unsure when the damage had occurred.

A resident from the 5600 block of Briar Rose Drive reported that someone had used their identity to open a credit card account in their name.

An alarm was activated in the 8800 block of Don Ray Way. It was an accidental activation.

A resident from the 4300 block of Katie Kim Lane reported that they were receiving harassing spam calls on their phone.

An officer responded to a noise complaint at the Hills Parc apartment complex.

A traffic stop in the 10500 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.

A minor two-car car crash was reported at the intersection of Leyland Drive and Ooltewah Ringgold Road.

A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Edgmon Road led to the driver’s arrest for DUI, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a revoked license.

An officer assisted a broken down motorist near the intersection of Edgmon Road and Sunburst Court.

Another officer assisted the same motorist who had broken down again in the 9500 block of Lee Highway. 

An officer took a report from a dementia patient at a local nursing home who believed that an employee was being too rough with them.

A fire alarm was activated at City Hall by a small child attending a birthday party in one of the community rooms.

Red Bank police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had bond revocation warrants for drug charges and a failure to appear. They transported the fugitive to the jail.

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the Hills Parc apartment complex. There were no emergencies found.

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to the driver being charged with drug possession.

An officer made contact with an individual in the 10500 block of Lee Highway who claimed that they had walked from APD 40 in Cleveland to Collegedale while their ex-partner repeatedly drove by harassing them in a van. The individual requested a ride to the McDonald’s on Lee Highway to arrange for a ride to Lafayette, Georgia.

An officer assisted a wrecker company with a tow in the 10300 block of Lee Highway.

A concerned citizen called dispatchers about a vehicle driving erratically in the 5200 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Nothing was located.

An officer responded to an alarm in the 8800 block of Don Ray Way. The homeowner advised that it was an accidental activation.

A traffic stop in the 10100 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for DUI, public intoxication, having an open container of alcohol, and driving without a license. The passenger was also arrested for public intoxication.

An officer responded to the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex for a noise complaint.

An alarm was activated inside Southern Adventist University’s Wright Hall. School security advised that they checked the building and all doors were locked.

Officers responded to the Hills Parc apartment complex for a noise complaint. 

An officer responded to an unknown trouble call in the 5500 block of Barrington Country Circle. Everything checked out ok.

A property damage report was taken for a student on the campus of Southern Adventist University who had noticed damage to their vehicle bumper the day prior.

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. No emergencies were found.

Officers assisted an individual in the 5800 block of Hefner Way who was having a mental health crisis and requesting transport to a treatment facility. Transport was provided.

An individual attempted to purchase five iPhones from the AT&T store, located in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway, with a fake identification. The individual fled the scene when the employee became suspicious and called police.

A concerned citizen reported a vehicle parked at the Imagination Station playground that appeared to have two juveniles inside drinking alcohol. The vehicle was located but it was occupied by two adults and there was no alcohol observed.

A medical alarm was activated accidentally at a home in the 9600 block of Collier Place. The resident was found to be ok and at the Cracker Barrel enjoying a meal.

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the Hills Parc apartment complex. No emergencies were found.

Collegedale police were requested by Chattanooga police to check the Cambridge Square area for a missing endangered person. The individual was located nearby in good health.

A burglar alarm was activated in the 10000 block of Sunny Lane. Everything checked ok.

An individual complained that three children were riding bikes, scooters, and roller skates around the Imagination Station parking lot and appeared to be unsupervised. Upon their response officers found no unsafe conditions.

A traffic stop in the 5700 block of Sunup Circle resulted in the arrest of two vehicle occupants for felony drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to multiple noise complaints at the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex.


Latest Headlines
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/17/2023
Home Title Company Customer Defrauded Out Of Half A Million Dollars By Scammers - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 4/17/2023
Walker County Arrest For April 10-16
  • Breaking News
  • 4/17/2023
Chattanooga Police Seek Information On Missing Man, Ronald Cook, 69
Chattanooga Police Seek Information On Missing Man, Ronald Cook, 69
  • Breaking News
  • 4/17/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/17/2023
CFC Dominant In 5-0 Win Over San Diego
CFC Dominant In 5-0 Win Over San Diego
  • Sports
  • 4/17/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/17/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Home Title Company Customer Defrauded Out Of Half A Million Dollars By Scammers - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/17/2023

A home title company in the city’s West District reported that a customer had been defrauded out of a half million dollars by scammers who were from outside the United States. An unknown 9-1-1 ... more

Walker County Arrest For April 10-16
  • 4/17/2023

Here is the Walker County arrest report for April 10-16: WILLBANK SHANNON LEE W/M 22 MISD OFFICER SMITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO TAG LIGHTS LONG JR. LESLIE WAYNE W/M 41 FELONY ... more

Breaking News
Chattanooga Police Seek Information On Missing Man, Ronald Cook, 69
Chattanooga Police Seek Information On Missing Man, Ronald Cook, 69
  • 4/17/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/17/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 4/17/2023
Police Blotter: Homeless Man Sleeping On Restaurant Patio Said He Didn’t Set Off Alarm; Men In Ski Masks Try To Use Fake $100 Bill
  • 4/17/2023
16-Year-Old Boy Shot Near The Tennessee Aquarium Saturday Night
  • 4/16/2023
Opinion
More Input Needed On Faulty New County STVR Regulations
  • 4/16/2023
Put The Owners On The Hook
  • 4/14/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review For Week Ending April 14
  • 4/15/2023
Calming Rooms Don't Teach Real Life - And Response
  • 4/14/2023
Jerry Summers: Drunk Monkeys
Jerry Summers: Drunk Monkeys
  • 4/14/2023
Sports
CFC Dominant In 5-0 Win Over San Diego
CFC Dominant In 5-0 Win Over San Diego
  • 4/17/2023
Dan Fleser: Quarterbacks Put On Good Showing At Orange And White
Dan Fleser: Quarterbacks Put On Good Showing At Orange And White
  • 4/16/2023
UTC Women 8th After Day 1 At SoCon Golf Championships
  • 4/16/2023
UTC Tennis Wins 5-2 In Regular Season Finale
  • 4/16/2023
Lee Tennis Teams Split At Montevallo
  • 4/16/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Amazing Hummingbirds
Life With Ferris: Amazing Hummingbirds
  • 4/17/2023
First-Centenary UMC Auction Of John McLean Paintings To Aid Camp Lookout
First-Centenary UMC Auction Of John McLean Paintings To Aid Camp Lookout
  • 4/16/2023
Jerry Summers: Hoppe And Powell Murders No. 2
Jerry Summers: Hoppe And Powell Murders No. 2
  • 4/17/2023
Criminal Justice Reform Workshop To Be Help April 20
  • 4/17/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Dalya Qualls White
  • 4/17/2023
Entertainment
Lee University Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 23
Lee University Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 23
  • 4/14/2023
Lee School Of Music To Present Masterworks Concert
Lee School Of Music To Present Masterworks Concert
  • 4/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Life In Newspaper
Best Of Grizzard - Life In Newspaper
  • 4/14/2023
Lee Campus Choir Sings At Arlington National Cemetery
  • 4/14/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/13/2023
Opinion
More Input Needed On Faulty New County STVR Regulations
  • 4/16/2023
Put The Owners On The Hook
  • 4/14/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review For Week Ending April 14
  • 4/15/2023
Dining
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
Alishia At City Cafe, Lee Highway, Is The Best
  • 4/12/2023
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
  • 4/3/2023
Business
Gas Prices Rise 1.9 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 4/17/2023
Quality Fence Company Expands Chattanooga Operations With Move To Larger Headquarters Near Airport, I-75
  • 4/15/2023
March Tennessee Revenues Are $174.5 Million More Than Budgeted Estimate
  • 4/13/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: March 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: March 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 4/13/2023
Real Estate Transfers For April 6-12
  • 4/13/2023
CBRE Expands Tennessee Presence With Chattanooga-Based Professionals
  • 4/12/2023
Student Scene
Apprenticeship Program Connects Students And Businesses
Apprenticeship Program Connects Students And Businesses
  • 4/15/2023
UTC 2023 Technology Symposium Set For April 20
  • 4/14/2023
GNTC Students Place At State FBLA Competition
GNTC Students Place At State FBLA Competition
  • 4/14/2023
Living Well
Bryan College Holds Official Open House And Ribbon Cutting For The Clara Ward School Of Nursing
Bryan College Holds Official Open House And Ribbon Cutting For The Clara Ward School Of Nursing
  • 4/15/2023
Donate Life Flag Raising Events Honor Erlanger’s 39 Organ Donors In 2022
  • 4/14/2023
16 Life Care Facilities Named Best Nursing Home By Newsweek
  • 4/13/2023
Memories
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
  • 4/16/2023
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
New Statewide Cemetery Data Now Available
  • 4/5/2023
Outdoors
Injunction Granted Against EPA On Waters Of The U.S. Issue
  • 4/14/2023
Heritage House And Park Have Earth Day Events
Heritage House And Park Have Earth Day Events
  • 4/14/2023
Crabtree Farms Has Annual Spring Plant Sale And Festival
  • 4/14/2023
Travel
Unclaimed Baggage Announces Grand Opening Of The Unclaimed Baggage Museum
  • 4/12/2023
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
  • 4/12/2023
Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Lands At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater On May 4
Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Lands At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater On May 4
  • 4/12/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: When The Chips Are Down, Who Do You Trust?
Bob Tamasy: When The Chips Are Down, Who Do You Trust?
  • 4/17/2023
New United Methodist Ministers Named
  • 4/16/2023
Quarterly Prayer Breakfast To Be Held At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
  • 4/14/2023
Obituaries
Ronald "Russ" Ragon
Ronald "Russ" Ragon
  • 4/16/2023
Opal Lee Smith
Opal Lee Smith
  • 4/16/2023
Ronnie Leon Reeves
Ronnie Leon Reeves
  • 4/15/2023
Area Obituaries
Doty, Stuart (Tunnel Hill)
Doty, Stuart (Tunnel Hill)
  • 4/17/2023
Perez-Lucas, Isabla (Dalton)
  • 4/16/2023
Cline, Ed (Dalton)
  • 4/16/2023