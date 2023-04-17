Josephus Reed Arrested On Charges Of Impersonation And Aggravated Assault

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit arrested Josephus Reed, born in 1974, of Bigfoot Security, on Monday morning on indictments handed down by Hamilton County Grand Jury on April 3.

Reed turned himself in to authorities at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center for booking on charges of impersonation of a licensed professional and aggravated assault.

These charges resulted from the investigation by HCSO Criminal Investigative Services of an earlier incident where Reed was accused of punching a student at Brainerd High School who refused to remove a hoodie.



