Clemons Gets 5-Year Sentence For 2014 Murder

Johnny Clemons Jr. should be released from jail soon despite pleading guilty in a 2014 murder case in Hamilton County Criminal Court on Monday.

Clemons, 36, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in an appearance before Judge Amanda Dunn.

He was given a five-year sentence in the case in which Cedric Mikes was shot in the head as he drove a vehicle occupied by Clemons and others.

Gang and Violent Crime Prosecutor Austin Scofield said Clemons has maintained that the fatal shot came from the rear. However, he said the medical examiner said, from the injury, the bullet would have come from beside the victim.

Prosecutor Scofield, asked by Judge Dunn about the plea, said there was little evidence available in the case that happened some nine years ago.

He said there was little movement on solving the case for several years, then arrests were made.

Attorney Zak Newman said Clemons has been in jail since 2017 or 2018 and should be released on time served.

Clemons took an Alford plea in which he agreed to the plea out of his "best interest."