Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, KAYLA DENISE

5100 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO

2013 ROLLINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BOYD, LYDELL LEVON

2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BRADLEY, STEVEN ANDRE

CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



BRANDON, CHRISTY DIAMOND

1520 STATELINE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BUTCHEE, JANESIA NESHIA

519 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112760

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CANTRELL, DAVID ALLEN

3252 PLAZA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374191528

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CARROLL EMGE, LIAM THOMAS

7440 PRESTON CIR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTCARVELL, TYSON M7120 DALEFIELD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYCOTTING, JUSTIN FOSTER1916 11ST SE DECATUR, 35601Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency:CRIMINAL EXPOSURE TO HIVCRIMINAL EXPOSURE TO HIVCRIMINAL EXPOSURE TO HIVCRIMINAL EXPOSURE TO HIVCRIMINAL EXPOSURE TO HIVVANDALISMCRANE, DAVID LAVAN3245 WATERFRONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORCUSIMAND, LAURA ELIZABETH4719 LAKEHILLS CIR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DAVIS, HENRY CLAYTELL835 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFIRST DEGREE MURDERDOWNER, SEAN TOM1020 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYDYER, SHAYLA MARIA1815 CLEARVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213112Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)EDWARDS, WILLIE LEE2009 MUSEUM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER RVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER RPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSFOSTER, SHANNON LATRELL4518 HIXSON PIKE APT D1 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNFULGHUM, ALLISON MARIE200 GANN RD CHATTANONOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESGAZAWAY, NOLAN LEE1702 SUSIE LANE DAYTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONHARRIS, CARISSA TANAE4615 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)HILL, CHARLES VINCENT9134 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, EXPIREDREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHOLLAND, REGINALD JAMELL727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFIRST DEGREE MURDERATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYKAINESSIE, TAMMY HUTCHINSON1337 LYNNHAVEN CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTKILGORE, KATHERINE ELIZABETH5516 OLEARY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYKING, ASHLEY LEANNETTE3428 VINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LAUDERDALE, WILLIS GRANT727 EAST 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARPTR (TAMPERING WITH IR FABRICATING EVIDENCE)FTAPTR (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)FTAPTR (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDUEL II)LONG, CRYSTAL LYNN208 GLENWOOD CI CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMENIFEE, MARVIN LUCIOUS4622 PAW TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFIRST DEGREE MURDERMILLER, TRAVIS JAMES246 EAGLE LANDING DR FLINSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOPEN CONTAINER LAWPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEMOORE, KAYLEE RASHAY1163 MCDONALD DR CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PATTERSON, LAURA ASHLEY67 BUCK RIDGE RD GRAYSVILLE, 373384608Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYPENN, CHRISTOPHER JEROD2025 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPERRY, JESSICA LEANN1900 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHEFT OF IDENTITYRAMOS, CARLOS GARCIA1115 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)REED, KELBY JON1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215620Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROGERS, KOBE NYLAN823 WOODMOORE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROLLESTON, JOSHUA MICAH316 EVERGLAVES BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY SHOPLIFTINGROSS, DARVIN LEE2017 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064222Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTSHELL, JOSHUA GRANDVILLE509 BRANCH ROAD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SKIPWORTH, JEREMY SCOTT1329 GADD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)SMITH, SARAH KATHERINE205 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053435Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWSPATES, AVA ROSE2475 15TH AVE APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWATERS, SAMANTHA MICHELLE421 DISTRICT LINE RD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARWATSON, MARVIN815 SOUTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWEEKS, DERRICK LADON727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWILLIAMS, TODD ANTHONY2120 CHESNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffOBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYWOOD, ZACHERY1105 HIDDEN CREEK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051255Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONWOODS, JOSEPH CHARLES6308 WALDEN AVE #B CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots: