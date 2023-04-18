Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BLACK, CHRISTIAN ALAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/04/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BRADLEY, STEVEN ANDRE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/15/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
BRANDON, CHRISTY DIAMOND
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/15/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUTCHEE, JANESIA NESHIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/20/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BYRNE, LAUREN KRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/22/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAMPBELL, BRITTANY A
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/09/1994
Arresting Agency: Other

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • OTHER (BEING HELD FOR DEKALB)
CANTRELL, DAVID ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/31/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CARROLL EMGE, LIAM THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/07/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARVELL, TYSON M
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BLACK, CHRISTIAN ALAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/04/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BRADLEY, STEVEN ANDRE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/15/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
BRANDON, CHRISTY DIAMOND
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/15/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUTCHEE, JANESIA NESHIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/20/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BYRNE, LAUREN KRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/22/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAMPBELL, BRITTANY A
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/09/1994
Arresting Agency: Other

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • OTHER (BEING HELD FOR DEKALB)
CANTRELL, DAVID ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/31/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CARROLL EMGE, LIAM THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/07/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARVELL, TYSON M
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GAZAWAY, NOLAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/13/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARRIS, CARISSA TANAE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/19/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
HILL, CHARLES VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/03/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HODGE, TADARRIUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/28/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLLAND, REGINALD JAMELL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
HOWARD, JESSICA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/26/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
KAINESSIE, TAMMY HUTCHINSON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/08/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KAISER, HANNAH COURTNEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/18/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KILGORE, KATHERINE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/25/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
KING, ASHLEY LEANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/13/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LONG, CRYSTAL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MCCAULEY, MARKEISHA SHARELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
MILLER, TRAVIS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/12/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PATTERSON, LAURA ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
PENN, CHRISTOPHER JEROD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PERRY, JESSICA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
RAMOS, CARLOS GARCIA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/06/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REED, KELBY JON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/22/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROGERS, KOBE NYLAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROLLESTON, JOSHUA MICAH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/24/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY SHOPLIFTING
ROSS, DARVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/10/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SHELL, JOSHUA GRANDVILLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/18/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SKIPWORTH, JEREMY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/07/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
SMITH, SARAH KATHERINE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SPATES, AVA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/02/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SWARTZ, MICHAELA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/12/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, ADAM SHERMANIAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/20/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
WATERS, SAMANTHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/20/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WATSON, MARVIN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/24/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WEEKS, DERRICK LADON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/12/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILLIAMS, TODD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/14/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
WOOD, ZACHERY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
WOODS, JOSEPH CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

