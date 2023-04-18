Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, KAYLA DENISE
5100 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO
2013 ROLLINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BOYD, LYDELL LEVON
2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRADLEY, STEVEN ANDRE
CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
BRANDON, CHRISTY DIAMOND
1520 STATELINE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUTCHEE, JANESIA NESHIA
519 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112760
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CANTRELL, DAVID ALLEN
3252 PLAZA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374191528
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CARROLL EMGE, LIAM THOMAS
7440 PRESTON CIR.
CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARVELL, TYSON M
7120 DALEFIELD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
COTTING, JUSTIN FOSTER
1916 11ST SE DECATUR, 35601
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
CRIMINAL EXPOSURE TO HIV
CRIMINAL EXPOSURE TO HIV
CRIMINAL EXPOSURE TO HIV
CRIMINAL EXPOSURE TO HIV
CRIMINAL EXPOSURE TO HIV
VANDALISM
CRANE, DAVID LAVAN
3245 WATERFRONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CUSIMAND, LAURA ELIZABETH
4719 LAKEHILLS CIR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, HENRY CLAYTELL
835 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
DOWNER, SEAN TOM
1020 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DYER, SHAYLA MARIA
1815 CLEARVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213112
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EDWARDS, WILLIE LEE
2009 MUSEUM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER R
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER R
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
FOSTER, SHANNON LATRELL
4518 HIXSON PIKE APT D1 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
FULGHUM, ALLISON MARIE
200 GANN RD CHATTANONOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
GAZAWAY, NOLAN LEE
1702 SUSIE LANE DAYTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARRIS, CARISSA TANAE
4615 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
HILL, CHARLES VINCENT
9134 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HOLLAND, REGINALD JAMELL
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
KAINESSIE, TAMMY HUTCHINSON
1337 LYNNHAVEN CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KILGORE, KATHERINE ELIZABETH
5516 OLEARY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
KING, ASHLEY LEANNETTE
3428 VINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAUDERDALE, WILLIS GRANT
727 EAST 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PTR (TAMPERING WITH IR FABRICATING EVIDENCE)FTA
PTR (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)FTA
PTR (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDUEL II)
LONG, CRYSTAL LYNN
208 GLENWOOD CI CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MENIFEE, MARVIN LUCIOUS
4622 PAW TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
MILLER, TRAVIS JAMES
246 EAGLE LANDING DR FLINSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MOORE, KAYLEE RASHAY
1163 MCDONALD DR CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PATTERSON, LAURA ASHLEY
67 BUCK RIDGE RD GRAYSVILLE, 373384608
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
PENN, CHRISTOPHER JEROD
2025 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PERRY, JESSICA LEANN
1900 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
RAMOS, CARLOS GARCIA
1115 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REED, KELBY JON
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215620
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROGERS, KOBE NYLAN
823 WOODMOORE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROLLESTON, JOSHUA MICAH
316 EVERGLAVES BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY SHOPLIFTING
ROSS, DARVIN LEE
2017 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064222
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SHELL, JOSHUA GRANDVILLE
509 BRANCH ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SKIPWORTH, JEREMY SCOTT
1329 GADD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
SMITH, SARAH KATHERINE
205 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053435
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SPATES, AVA ROSE
2475 15TH AVE APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WATERS, SAMANTHA MICHELLE
421 DISTRICT LINE RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WATSON, MARVIN
815 SOUTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WEEKS, DERRICK LADON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILLIAMS, TODD ANTHONY
2120 CHESNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
WOOD, ZACHERY
1105 HIDDEN CREEK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051255
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
WOODS, JOSEPH CHARLES
6308 WALDEN AVE #B CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|BLACK, CHRISTIAN ALAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/04/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BRADLEY, STEVEN ANDRE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/15/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|BRANDON, CHRISTY DIAMOND
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/15/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BUTCHEE, JANESIA NESHIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/20/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BYRNE, LAUREN KRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/22/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CAMPBELL, BRITTANY A
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/09/1994
Arresting Agency: Other
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- OTHER (BEING HELD FOR DEKALB)
|
|CANTRELL, DAVID ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/31/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|CARROLL EMGE, LIAM THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/07/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CARVELL, TYSON M
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BLACK, CHRISTIAN ALAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/04/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BRADLEY, STEVEN ANDRE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/15/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|BRANDON, CHRISTY DIAMOND
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/15/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BUTCHEE, JANESIA NESHIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/20/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BYRNE, LAUREN KRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/22/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CAMPBELL, BRITTANY A
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/09/1994
Arresting Agency: Other
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- OTHER (BEING HELD FOR DEKALB)
|
|CANTRELL, DAVID ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/31/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|CARROLL EMGE, LIAM THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/07/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CARVELL, TYSON M
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GAZAWAY, NOLAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/13/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, CARISSA TANAE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/19/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|HILL, CHARLES VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/03/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HODGE, TADARRIUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/28/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HOLLAND, REGINALD JAMELL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|HOWARD, JESSICA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/26/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|KAINESSIE, TAMMY HUTCHINSON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/08/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KAISER, HANNAH COURTNEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/18/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KILGORE, KATHERINE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/25/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|KING, ASHLEY LEANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/13/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LONG, CRYSTAL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MCCAULEY, MARKEISHA SHARELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MILLER, TRAVIS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/12/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PATTERSON, LAURA ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PENN, CHRISTOPHER JEROD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PERRY, JESSICA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
|
|RAMOS, CARLOS GARCIA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/06/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REED, KELBY JON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/22/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROGERS, KOBE NYLAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROLLESTON, JOSHUA MICAH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/24/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY SHOPLIFTING
|
|ROSS, DARVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/10/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|SHELL, JOSHUA GRANDVILLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/18/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SKIPWORTH, JEREMY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/07/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|SMITH, SARAH KATHERINE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|SPATES, AVA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/02/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SWARTZ, MICHAELA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/12/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TURNER, ADAM SHERMANIAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/20/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|WATERS, SAMANTHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/20/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WATSON, MARVIN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/24/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WEEKS, DERRICK LADON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/12/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, TODD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/14/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|WOOD, ZACHERY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|WOODS, JOSEPH CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|