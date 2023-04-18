Murder At Homeless Camp On Peeples Street Came After 2 Men Argued

Police said the murder of a woman near a homeless camp on Peeples Street on Sunday night came after two homeless men argued.

Reginald Jamell Holland, 39, is charged in the murder of Ashley Coyne.

Police were called to Peeples Street shortly before 11:30 p.m.

The man who was arguing with Holland tried to leave in a vehicle occupied by Ms. Coyne. Holland then pulled a handgun and began firing toward the vehicle. One bullet struck Ms. Coyne.

Holland is also charged with reckless endangerment.

Police noted there were numerous individuals nearby who could have been hit by a stray bullet.