Teen Who Was 17 When He Was Charged With Murder Gets 5-Year Term

A teen who was 17 when he was charged with murder has been given a five-year sentence for a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Jamonte Oliver had been indicted for a murder in the 3200 block of Wilcox Boulevard that happened in April 2019.

He had earlier been arrested and placed at the Juvenile Detention Center in the death of Malik Sawyer, 18.

Oliver had been indicted by the Hamilton County Grand Jury after he had turned 18.

The shooting occurred early on a Sunday morning.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. By the time police arrived, he had died.