Vacant Building On Rossville Boulevard Damaged By Fire Tuesday Morning

The Chattanooga Fire Department Red Shift responded to a multitude of calls Tuesday, including a fire at a vacant building.

Units responded to 2817 Rossville Blvd. at 9:38 a.m. On arrival, firefighters found fire and smoke coming from the boarded-up commercial building.

They made a quick interior attack and had the fire under control within minutes.

There were no injuries and the fire is under investigation. Engine 9, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Squad 20, Battalion 1 and Battalion 2 responded.