Latest Headlines

Collegedale Police Chase Bank Fraud Suspects; 3 Are Arrested And A 4th Is Sought

  • Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Collegedale police officers were called to Smartbank, at 8966 Old Lee Highway, Tuesday afternoon after bank tellers notified Hamilton County dispatchers of suspects inside the bank causing a disturbance after allegedly attempting to make a fraudulent transaction.

Upon their arrival, officers made contact with Nychicia Devonshare Driver, 23, leaving the bank lobby. Ms. Driver, a Chattanooga native, was taken into custody and charged with felony possession of fentanyl, felony possession of ecstasy or MDMA, and possession of marijuana.

The bank manager advised police that they had received warnings from several other area banks about a white sedan with black women who were attempting to open fraudulent accounts, and that the suspects that had come to their bank on Tuesday matched the descriptions they were given.

A short time later Smartbank notified law enforcement that one of the suspects had returned to the bank and had left again, getting into a white Range Rover parked near the Salsarita’s next door.

Officers quickly located the vehicle, with two occupants, as it was leaving the Salsarita’s and attempted a traffic stop in the 9100 block of Lee Highway. However, the vehicle fled the scene and headed south on Interstate 75.

Collegedale police and Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies pursued the vehicle until it exited at Bonny Oaks Drive, where the pursuit was terminated for safety concerns of the other motorists on the road.

After the officers discontinued the chase, they were alerted to a crash several miles down the road, at the intersection of Bonny Oaks Drive and Hickory Valley Road.

When they responded to check for injuries, they located the suspect vehicle disabled and unoccupied, as well as the other car that it had struck.

The occupants of the suspect vehicle had run from the scene toward the U.S. Army Reserve Center and were soon taken into custody and identified by Chattanooga officers who were searching the area.

Mystica Justice Brown, 24, from Chattanooga, was charged with evading police, possession of narcotics, possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony, and driving on a revoked license. Ms. Brown was also found to have felony theft warrants out of Hamilton County.

Cynthia Karen Marie Clya Jones, 24, from Chattanooga, was also charged with evading police and possession of narcotics.

Another suspect remains at large and the Collegedale Police Department asks for your help in identifying this individual. She is described as a black woman, approximately 200 pounds, and in her mid-20s. If you have any information about the identity of the unidentified woman or the white sedan, contact Detective Robert O’Daniel at 423 468-1873 or rodaniel@collegedaletn.gov.

The Collegedale Police Department expresses its appreciation to the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Chattanooga Police Department who helped capture these individuals.

Further charges for all involved may still be pending.

Latest Headlines
Drugs Discovered By K9 During Traffic Stop - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 4/19/2023
Police Blotter: Suspicious Vehicles In Target Parking Lot Are 2 Friends Catching Up; Couple Steals Alcohol From Circle K
  • Breaking News
  • 4/19/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/19/2023
Lady Mustangs Honor Memory Of Dillard Family With Win Over Rhea Co.
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/18/2023
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL ROUND UP: Tuesday, April 18
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/18/2023
Kelvin Clay Newest Coach At Red Bank
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/18/2023
Breaking News
Drugs Discovered By K9 During Traffic Stop - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/19/2023

K9 Goose alerted to the presence of narcotics in a vehicle that had been stopped in the 10300 block of Lee Highway. The drugs were found and the occupant was charged with possession. An officer ... more

Police Blotter: Suspicious Vehicles In Target Parking Lot Are 2 Friends Catching Up; Couple Steals Alcohol From Circle K
  • 4/19/2023

An anonymous caller reported two suspicious vehicles in the Target parking lot at 5579 Hwy. 153, after they had closed. Police saw a red sedan (TN tag) and a dark SUV (TN tag) occupied by a woman ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/19/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKRIDGE, SHONTEKIA NICHOLE 2114 WINDSOR ST #A CHATTANOOGA, 374064144 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD CRIMINAL ... more

Breaking News
City To Re-Activate Animal Control Board
  • 4/18/2023
Councilwoman Coonrod Says State Nullifying Reparations Efforts; Repeats Call For City Council Ethics Training
  • 4/18/2023
Collegedale Police Chase Bank Fraud Suspects; 3 Are Arrested And A 4th Is Sought
  • 4/18/2023
Body Found Near Harrison Pike
  • 4/18/2023
Collegedale Greenway To Get Public Restrooms
  • 4/18/2023
Opinion
Our Schools' "Welcoming And Inclusive" Indoctrination
  • 4/17/2023
More Input Needed On Faulty New County STVR Regulations
  • 4/16/2023
Jerry Summers: All That Glitters Is Not Gold
Jerry Summers: All That Glitters Is Not Gold
  • 4/18/2023
Joe Reed Makes Our Streets Safer - And Response
  • 4/18/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review For Week Ending April 14
  • 4/15/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Nothing Lining Up Right For Highly-Touted Vols
Dan Fleser: Nothing Lining Up Right For Highly-Touted Vols
  • 4/18/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Are Braves Headed For 2nd World Series In 3 Years?
  • 4/17/2023
Back-To-Back NCAA Sweet 16s Earn Kellie Harper Contract Extension
  • 4/17/2023
UTC Women Finish Seventh At SoCon Golf Tournament
  • 4/18/2023
Randy Smith: The Most Interesting Man In The World
Randy Smith: The Most Interesting Man In The World
  • 4/18/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Attending Father Patrick Ryan Film Premiere
  • 4/18/2023
Leigh Anne Tuohy Keynotes On Point's Love Wins Luncheon May 4
  • 4/18/2023
Did You Know? Autonomous Automobile
Did You Know? Autonomous Automobile
  • 4/19/2023
Upcoming Street Closures
  • 4/18/2023
Celebrate Cinco De Mayo With “Latin Fire” Show
  • 4/18/2023
Entertainment
Lee University Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 23
Lee University Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 23
  • 4/14/2023
Lee School Of Music To Present Masterworks Concert
Lee School Of Music To Present Masterworks Concert
  • 4/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Thank You!
Best Of Grizzard - Thank You!
  • 4/18/2023
Lee Faculty Brass Quintet To Perform, Host Masterclass Saturday
Lee Faculty Brass Quintet To Perform, Host Masterclass Saturday
  • 4/17/2023
Lee Campus Choir Sings At Arlington National Cemetery
  • 4/14/2023
Opinion
Our Schools' "Welcoming And Inclusive" Indoctrination
  • 4/17/2023
More Input Needed On Faulty New County STVR Regulations
  • 4/16/2023
Jerry Summers: All That Glitters Is Not Gold
Jerry Summers: All That Glitters Is Not Gold
  • 4/18/2023
Dining
Five Star Food Service Moves Headquarters Downtown
  • 4/18/2023
Hixson High Band To Perform At New Coffee Shop As Thank You For Donation
  • 4/17/2023
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
Business
Watts Bar Unit 1 Begins Scheduled Refueling, Maintenance Outage
  • 4/18/2023
Chattanooga-based Roamstead Launches Modernized Campground Brand, Announces Initial Campsite Location
  • 4/18/2023
11 TVA Investment Challenge Student Teams Beat S&P 500 Index In 2022
  • 4/18/2023
Real Estate
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Area Announces Women Build Breakfast On May 13
  • 4/17/2023
Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise Offering 2 Financial Fitness Workouts During Money School On Saturday
  • 4/17/2023
CIVIQ Speaker Series Continues May 4 With Focus On "Economics Of Placemaking," Featuring James Lima
CIVIQ Speaker Series Continues May 4 With Focus On "Economics Of Placemaking," Featuring James Lima
  • 4/17/2023
Student Scene
Family Engagement In Special Education To Host Transition Fair On April 27
  • 4/18/2023
CSCC Holds 88th Law Enforcement Training Academy Graduation
CSCC Holds 88th Law Enforcement Training Academy Graduation
  • 4/18/2023
Lee University To Host 2nd Annual Doctoral Student Poster Symposium
Lee University To Host 2nd Annual Doctoral Student Poster Symposium
  • 4/18/2023
Living Well
Bryan College Holds Official Open House And Ribbon Cutting For The Clara Ward School Of Nursing
Bryan College Holds Official Open House And Ribbon Cutting For The Clara Ward School Of Nursing
  • 4/15/2023
Donate Life Flag Raising Events Honor Erlanger’s 39 Organ Donors In 2022
  • 4/14/2023
16 Life Care Facilities Named Best Nursing Home By Newsweek
  • 4/13/2023
Memories
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
  • 4/16/2023
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
New Statewide Cemetery Data Now Available
  • 4/5/2023
Outdoors
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority To Hold Arbor Day Celebration Tree Planting
  • 4/18/2023
Lake Chickamauga Set To Host MLF Toyota Series Central Division Season Finale
Lake Chickamauga Set To Host MLF Toyota Series Central Division Season Finale
  • 4/18/2023
Dalton School Celebrates Environmental Restoration With Earth Day Jamboree
  • 4/18/2023
Travel
Tennesseans Invited To Donate In State Parks Competition
  • 4/18/2023
Unclaimed Baggage Announces Grand Opening Of The Unclaimed Baggage Museum
  • 4/12/2023
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
  • 4/12/2023
Church
Dr. Charles Stanley Dies At 90
Dr. Charles Stanley Dies At 90
  • 4/18/2023
Bob Tamasy: When The Chips Are Down, Who Do You Trust?
Bob Tamasy: When The Chips Are Down, Who Do You Trust?
  • 4/17/2023
Bishop Kelly Selby Speaks At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 4/18/2023
Obituaries
Spence Douglas James
Spence Douglas James
  • 4/18/2023
Anne Shull
Anne Shull
  • 4/18/2023
William “Bill” Harry Goodman
William “Bill” Harry Goodman
  • 4/18/2023
Area Obituaries
Mooneyham, Vernon Leroy (Cleveland)
Mooneyham, Vernon Leroy (Cleveland)
  • 4/18/2023
Doty, Stuart (Tunnel Hill)
Doty, Stuart (Tunnel Hill)
  • 4/18/2023
Brooks, Marolyn Dianne Cochran (Rocky Face)
Brooks, Marolyn Dianne Cochran (Rocky Face)
  • 4/18/2023