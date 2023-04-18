Collegedale Police Chase Bank Fraud Suspects; 3 Are Arrested And A 4th Is Sought

Previous Next

Collegedale police officers were called to Smartbank, at 8966 Old Lee Highway, Tuesday afternoon after bank tellers notified Hamilton County dispatchers of suspects inside the bank causing a disturbance after allegedly attempting to make a fraudulent transaction.

Upon their arrival, officers made contact with Nychicia Devonshare Driver, 23, leaving the bank lobby. Ms. Driver, a Chattanooga native, was taken into custody and charged with felony possession of fentanyl, felony possession of ecstasy or MDMA, and possession of marijuana.



The bank manager advised police that they had received warnings from several other area banks about a white sedan with black women who were attempting to open fraudulent accounts, and that the suspects that had come to their bank on Tuesday matched the descriptions they were given.



A short time later Smartbank notified law enforcement that one of the suspects had returned to the bank and had left again, getting into a white Range Rover parked near the Salsarita’s next door.



Officers quickly located the vehicle, with two occupants, as it was leaving the Salsarita’s and attempted a traffic stop in the 9100 block of Lee Highway. However, the vehicle fled the scene and headed south on Interstate 75.



Collegedale police and Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies pursued the vehicle until it exited at Bonny Oaks Drive, where the pursuit was terminated for safety concerns of the other motorists on the road.



After the officers discontinued the chase, they were alerted to a crash several miles down the road, at the intersection of Bonny Oaks Drive and Hickory Valley Road.



When they responded to check for injuries, they located the suspect vehicle disabled and unoccupied, as well as the other car that it had struck.



The occupants of the suspect vehicle had run from the scene toward the U.S. Army Reserve Center and were soon taken into custody and identified by Chattanooga officers who were searching the area.



Mystica Justice Brown, 24, from Chattanooga, was charged with evading police, possession of narcotics, possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony, and driving on a revoked license. Ms. Brown was also found to have felony theft warrants out of Hamilton County.



Cynthia Karen Marie Clya Jones, 24, from Chattanooga, was also charged with evading police and possession of narcotics.

Another suspect remains at large and the Collegedale Police Department asks for your help in identifying this individual. She is described as a black woman, approximately 200 pounds, and in her mid-20s. If you have any information about the identity of the unidentified woman or the white sedan, contact Detective Robert O’Daniel at 423 468-1873 or rodaniel@collegedaletn.gov.

The Collegedale Police Department expresses its appreciation to the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Chattanooga Police Department who helped capture these individuals.



Further charges for all involved may still be pending.

