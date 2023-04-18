Woman Testifies About Taking Man For Drug Buy Shortly Before He Had Fatal Overdose

A woman testified on Tuesday that she drove a man to the residence of Morgan Nicole Copeland for a drug sale the afternoon before he died.

Ms. Copeland is standing trial for second-degree murder in the courtroom of Judge Amanda Dunn.

She is charged in the March 24, 2018, overdose death of Nicholas Jackson. Mr. Jackson, 39, was living in Hixson at the time of his death.

He was a 1996 graduate of Soddy Daisy High School and was a member of Daisy United Methodist Church.

The witness said she had used heroin at least 20 times with Nick Jackson. She said sometimes she would give him a ride for a drug purchase, and he would pay her back by giving her "a line." She said that referred to the crumbs at the bottom of the tin foil containing the heroin.

The witness said those crumbs that day "were very strong. I slept pretty much the rest of the day."

She said on March 24, 2018, around 4 p.m. Nick asked her for a ride. She said she picked him up on Love Lane and took him to Dallas Hollow Road. She said she watched as Ms. Copeland handed an item to him and he gave her money.

She said the item he came back to her car with was "a big white chunk." She said she was used to seeing mainly tan heroin, but it also came in other colors.

The witness said she took Nick Jackson back to Love Lane. On the way, she said he stopped at a convenience store and bought her and her girlfriend some doughnuts.

She later saw in a Facebook post that he had died.

She said she was contacted by a county detective who asked that she make a call to Ms. Copeland. She said the detective was listening in as she did. The tape of the call was played to the jury.

They discussed the death of the victim, and she asked Ms. Copeland if she could make a buy of heroin. She said she met her for the heroin transaction, which was turned over to the detective.

The detective and the medical examiner are set to be the state's final two witnesses on Wednesday.



