City To Re-Activate Animal Control Board

The long dormant Chattanooga Animal Control Board will be re-activated.

Chris Anderson of the mayor's office said the group has not met for about eight years.

He said those interested in serving on the board should apply online through the City Council office.

Then the council members can each appoint one member to the nine-member board, he said.

One possible duty for the revived board could be studying the issue of feral cats, Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said.

The panel could make a recommendation for needed actions on the issue, she said.