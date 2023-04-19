Drugs Discovered By K9 During Traffic Stop - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

K9 Goose alerted to the presence of narcotics in a vehicle that had been stopped in the 10300 block of Lee Highway. The drugs were found and the occupant was charged with possession.

An officer took a report from an individual in the 4300 block of University Drive who advised that they had been scammed while under the impression that they had won money from what turned out to be a fake Publishers Clearing House check.

An individual came to city hall wanting to apply for a restraining order. They were referred to the county courthouse in Chattanooga.

Police responded to a disorder at the Smart Bank, in the 8900 block of Old Lee Highway, that was found to be in relation to a group of individuals involved in fraudulent activity at area Smartbanks. One individual still on scene was taken into custody on drug possession charges. Other suspects were located and they led police in a pursuit that ended on Bonny Oaks Drive. Two individuals were taken into custody and charged with offenses related to the pursuit.

East Ridge police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who was wanted on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original drug paraphernalia charge. They transported the individual to the county jail.

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the area around the 10300 block of Apison Pike. An officer checked the area but no emergencies were found.

An individual came to city hall to report that their tire had been leaking air for the past month and that they had noticed a cut in their passenger side tires. They did not know when the damage occurred. Since they lived outside the city, they were advised to contact their local department to file a property damage report.

Officers responded to a shoplifting call at the Walmart and made contact with the two suspects as they were exiting the store. The individuals were taken into custody and charged with theft.

A Collegedale fugitive being held at the Hamilton County Jail on other charges was booked on a failure to appear warrant.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on theft and conspiracy warrants.

Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who was booked on a failure to appear warrant and a bond revocation warrant from an original driving without a license charge.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a suspect that had ran from them in the 8200 block of Bill Reed Road.

A burglar alarm was activated at Jack’s Family Restaurant by a delivery driver.