Catoosa County Commissioners Approve Backyard Chickens For Personal Use In Most Unincorporated Residential Areas

The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners approve changes to the county’s Unified Development Code (UDC) to include allowing backyard hen flocks (female chickens) in areas that are zoned residential (R-1) and related changes.

“After months of careful analysis and consideration by our Board and staff, we believe the changes to the county’s UDC strike a fair balance,” said Catoosa County Board of Commissioners Chairman Larry C. Black. “We appreciate the feedback we received from our neighbors on both sides of the issue and truly understand the passion for sustainable living. By approving these changes to the county’s UDC, we are satisfying the wishes of people in residential zones to have their own supply of fresh eggs while also respecting the wishes of others who value sanitary and orderly conditions next to their property.”

In summary, the changes to the Catoosa County UDC include:

· A backyard hen refers only to a female chicken

· Up to eight chickens may be kept on residential zoned (R-1) properties of up to one acre, and up to 12 chickens may be kept on R-1 properties of more than one acre

· Chickens shall be kept within enclosed coops and runs

· Chicken coops and associated runs/fenced areas shall be located in the R-1 property’s back yard

· Chickens shall be adequately fed, watered, and otherwise cared for

· Chickens may not be kept on multifamily properties including duplex, triplex, and apartment complexes

· Chickens shall be kept for personal use only

· Chickens shall not be allowed to trespass onto neighboring properties

· Chicken coops and run enclosures shall be kept clean and sanitary

· Chicken coops shall be placed no closer than 25 feet from any property line and 50 feet from any neighboring house or business

· These changes do not affect rights to property zoned A-1 (agricultural)

· These changes do not apply to commercial poultry production

· Private residential restrictions such as HOA or subdivision covenants shall remain in effect and enforceable

The amendments to the Catoosa County UDC include the definition of livestock, and sections governing the surrender of chickens and protection of animals including cats and dogs that may kill chickens. Additionally, the Board of Commissioners approved an amendment to allow homeowners living on three or more acres of land who are currently zoned residential (R-1) to apply to have their property rezoned to agricultural (A-1) free of charge for the next six months.