Medical Examiner Says Victim In Overdose Murder Case Had More Than Double Toxic Level Of Fentanyl; Defense Offers Alibi

Hamilton County Medical Examiner Dr. James Metcalfe testified Wednesday that the victim in a current overdose murder case had a fentanyl level more than twice a fatal dose.

Morgan Nicole Copeland is being tried for second-degree murder in the March 24, 2018, death of 39-year-old Nicholas Jackson.

She did not testify, but the defense called her husband, Daniel Hall, and his mother, Angela Hall, to say Ms. Copeland was in Hawkins County riding horses on the day that Nick Jackson died.

Pictures taken on the horse ride were introduced. Daniel Hall said they afterward went out to dinner and then watched a movie. He said they have been together for five years after meeting on Facebook.

Angela Hall said the horse ride was the first time she had met Ms. Copeland.

Dr. Metcalfe testified that the victim's fentanyl level was 7.7. He said, "Anything above three generally they say is fatal."

He said from 1-3 "is the therapeutic range for fentanyl. If you are above three, you are on a ventilator."

A county detective said the Jackson death occurred during a time when "a bad batch" of fentanyl-laced heroin had come into Hamilton County.

The detective said, "We have no idea where it came from."

He said there were 3-4 deaths that week and 15-20 overdoses.

The witness said it was such a busy time for drug investigators that the city police asked the sheriff's office for help. He said, "We were working both the county and the city."

The jury heard the tape of an interview of Ms. Copeland by two detectives at the Hawkins County Jail.

Ms. Copeland, the mother of eight children, said, "I sold meth (not heroin). I did not meet him. I had no part in Nicholas Jackson dying."

She stated, "I'm off drugs. I'm a good kid."

The inmate was told by the detectives that they had made a controlled buy of her selling heroin after the Jackson death. She continued to maintain her innocence, saying, "What if it's not me? What if you let an innocent person get convicted?"

Under cross examination by defense attorney Charles Dupree, the detective said a spoon and syringe were found beside the victim's body at a house on Love Lane. He said the spoon had not been tested. He said he did not know why another detective in the case had not taken it to the DEA.

He said the woman who cooperated in making the alleged heroin buy from Ms. Copeland on April 12, 2018, was paid about $150 for her help.

The case is being tried in the courtroom of Judge Amanda Dunn.

Prosecutors are Chris Post and Jason Demastus.