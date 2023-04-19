Secondra Meadows Named To State Election Commission; Shiles Joins Local Election Panel

Hamilton County Election Commission member Secondra Diane Meadows has been named to the state Election Commission.

A replacement will be named for her to the local election panel.

Also, attorney Gene Shiles has been named to the seat that had been held by attorney Jerry Summers.

Ms. Meadows and attorney Summers had been serving as the two Democratic members of the commission.

Mike Walden, longtime chairman of the commission, was named to a new term as leader of the panel.

He is one of three Republican members along with Ruth Braly and Chris Clem.