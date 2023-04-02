Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Working At Homeless Shelter On Mission Trip Has Car Vandalized; Wet Concrete Spill Obstructs E. Manning Street

  • Sunday, April 2, 2023

A man who said he was on a mission trip from Miami, Fl. and was volunteering at the homeless shelter at Chatt Foundation, 727 E 11th St., told police that sometime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. someone entered his vehicle and damaged the head unit and interior roof on the passenger side. No suspect information at this time.

* * *

An anonymous caller requested for police to check on a white Chrysler 300 that had been parked in the cul-de-sac at 2400 Long St., reportedly for two weeks. Police made contact with the vehicle, which had no tag displayed, and the VIN was obscured. The vehicle was parked improperly, facing the wrong direction. The vehicle was stickered. Police will follow up after the 48 hour mark.

* * *

A woman told police she was enjoying the park with her friend, when her friend started to get notices on her phone that her bank suspected fraud on her debit card. She said they returned to their vehicles and she found her driver's side front door lock had been gouged out. The vandals did not gain access to the woman's vehicle. Her friend said she had items stolen from her vehicle.

* * *

Police stopped a vehicle at 727 E. 11th St. The driver had an open container in the vehicle. Officers had the man perform standardized field sobriety tests while on scene. Officers determined the man was not intoxicated and had him pour out his open beer.

* * *

A man on Jocelyn Drive told police that his neighbor informed him that a matte black car pulled up to his residence and a bald white male with several tattoo's on his arms exited the driver's side of the vehicle and approached the man's house. The neighbor said that the man went up to the man's truck under the carport, opened the unlocked door and grabbed a black bag that was full of Snap-On hand tools. Then the man went back to his car and drove away. The man is waiting for his other neighbor to get home to see if they potentially have video footage of the incident.

* * *

Officers were notified of a wallet in the roadway at Texas Roadhouse, 5362 Highway 153. Police located the wallet, but were unable to make contact with the owner of the wallet. Police did reach out to one of her credit card companies. They said they would attempt to notify the woman that her wallet will be submitted to CPD Property for safekeeping.

* * *

A employee at Boost Mobile, 4816 Hixson Pike, called police to report a customer being very aggressive. The customer told police he was attempting to make a payment on his cell phone bill and became frustrated. Police waited while the man paid his bill, which he did without incident. I then observed the man until he left the store without incident.

* * *

A woman told police she was checking the building where she works at 3900 Rossville Blvd. She said she noticed a burgundy Crown Vic with two black males sitting in the vehicle. She said these two men sit in different vehicles in the parking lot to the building. She said she just wants officers to check the area.

* * *

While working as a courtesy officer for Hamilton Pointe Apartments, 6574 E. Brainerd Road, an officer was notified of a vandalism that occurred. A staff member said someone had damaged the door that separates the laundry room from the fitness center, which prevented it from being secured completely. It is unclear at this time the exact time this happened and there is no suspect information.

* * *

A woman on E. Manning St. called police about an obstruction in the road. She pointed police to a large concrete spill in the middle of the street. Public works arrived on scene with a backhoe and
picked up the majority of the damp concrete. Barricades were called to prevent cars from driving through the rest until a street sweeper could clean the rest.

