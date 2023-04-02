Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, April 2, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, DOUGLAS DARRYL 
106 SHEARER DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ALONSO OJITO, NELSON 
4880 NW 4TH AVE MIAMI, 33126 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

ARIAS DIAZ, YORDANIS 
4880 NW 4TH ST MIAMI, 33726 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

AUSTIN, BRENTON CHRISTOPHER 
1401 MARLBORO CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOYCE, TEARIKA DESHAE 
131 WILLOW DR MARION, 72364 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BROWN, WILLIAM JOSEPH 
5572 JEWEL RD APT 124 HARRISON, 37371 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARLSON, CRAIG 
427 NECHES BRANCH SAN ANTONIO, 78258 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CHAMULA, COURTNEY ANN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG 
7332 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211403 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONNER, AMANDA GAIL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374052642 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SIMPLE POSSESSION/CASUAL EXCHANGE

COURSEY, CHANCE EDWARD 
7020 CLARISSA DR OOLTEWAH, 373639175 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DANNEL, JAMES 
581 ENGLISH VILLAGE WAY APT.

1338 KNOXVILLE, 37919 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DOSS, DAMON JEROME 
3005 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FINCH, JONATHON WILLIAMS 
160 BARTON RD HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FINLEY, LATRICIA ARLICIA RENEE 
4417 OAKWOOD DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

GUTIERREZ, EDGARDO RAMON JARQUIN 
25 KILLIAM AVE TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HARRIS, EDDIE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, RONALD DEVAUGHN 
111 LAWN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374052023 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HEARD, EUREKA LASHALL 
5231 DORSEY ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HERNANDEZ, BENJAMIN 
1216 MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ-MEJIA, GENERO 
44 ST ROSSVILLE, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HIGDON, TROY LEE 
66 KEN LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON 
4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN 
2806 1/2 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, RICHARD LEBRON 
4501 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JARRETT, DOMINIQUE RAMELL 
4826 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JOHNSON, JUSTIN M 
5311 KEITH ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, VIRGIAL LEE 
2020 COTTON WOOD BEAUMOUNT, 77708 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JUZ WIAK, CASSANDRA NICOLE 
705 ASHLEY FOREST DR HIXSON, 373433271 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LAYNE, RANDY LEE 
312 JACKSON RD HIXSON, 373431914 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LE, TYLER V 
4611 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL 
703 MANSION CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374052241 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

MORROW, JASON E 
1159 HARRISON PIKE APT 1609 CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MYLES, RICKEY RICARDO 
265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101312 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

OWENS, TRAVIS 
1019 TSATANUGA RD. HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PARCHMAN, JASMINE 
3355 PINEWOOD AVE APT.A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PARKER, MARK SHANE 
323 SILVIAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

PINES, ANTONIO DARTEZ 
4300 JENKINS ROAD APT432 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POWELL, DAVID D 
4911 MARILYN LANE APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

RIVERA SOTO, NOE 
235 ROXBERRY CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RIVERS, TRAVIS TITWELL 
2490 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063348 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RODRIGUEZ SANTIAGO, JOSEPH 
DOES NOT KNOW CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ROSSER, KRISTEN SARA 
2514 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING STOP, FRISK HALT ARREST OR SEARCH
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

SILVERS, JAMES THOMAS 
1510 MAXWELL RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

STUART, WILLIAM PAUL 
2522 WOODFIN AVENUE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STUBBS, MARKEES TRAMEL 
2605 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062435 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STUDIMIRE, TANEKA NICOLE 
6303 WALDEN AVE APT CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VAZQUEZ, AURELIO TALAVERA 
1770 HAMILTON VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALTON, TRAVIS QUENTIN 
901 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111329 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

Here are the mug shots:

ALEXANDER, DOUGLAS DARRYL
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/02/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOYCE, TEARIKA DESHAE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/17/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURNETT, JEREMY DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/13/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF (FENTANYL) FOR RESALE
CHAMULA, COURTNEY ANN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/25/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CONNER, AMANDA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/26/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION/CASUAL EXCHANGE
DANNEL, JAMES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/12/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DOSS, DAMON JEROME
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/22/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FINCH, JONATHON WILLIAMS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARRIS, EDDIE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, RONALD DEVAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/22/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HERNANDEZ, BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/26/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ-MEJIA, GENERO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
JACKSON, RICHARD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/06/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JARRETT, DOMINIQUE RAMELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/09/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOHNSON, VIRGIAL LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/05/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JUZ WIAK, CASSANDRA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LANKFORD, KRISTINA A
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/07/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
LAYNE, RANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LYONS, ROBERT CODY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/31/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ORR, MICHAEL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/24/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • ROBBERY
OSTER, SHANE W
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/18/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OWENS, TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PARKS, ROBERT EARL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PINES, ANTONIO DARTEZ
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/05/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POWELL, DAVID D
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/02/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
RAINES, CHARLES DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/28/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
RODRIGUEZ SANTIAGO, JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/24/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ROSSER, KRISTEN SARA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RESISTING STOP, FRISK HALT ARREST OR SEARCH
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
SILVERS, JAMES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/12/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
STUART, WILLIAM PAUL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/18/1975
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STUBBS, MARKEES TRAMEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STUDIMIRE, TANEKA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/06/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WHITEHEAD, VINSON RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/02/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CHEROKEE CO GEORGIA)

Latest Headlines
Police Blotter: Man Working At Homeless Shelter On Mission Trip Has Car Vandalized; Wet Concrete Spill Obstructs E. Manning Street
  • Breaking News
  • 4/2/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/2/2023
Red Wolves Drop Match To Central Valley, 1-0
  • Sports
  • 4/2/2023
Baylor Soccer Wins 4-2 in Sourthern Coast Cup Finale
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/2/2023
Chattanooga FC Opens League Play With Shutout Win Over Gold Star Detroit
  • Sports
  • 4/1/2023
Chattanooga Resident Wins PGA Senior Event In Australia
  • Sports
  • 4/1/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Working At Homeless Shelter On Mission Trip Has Car Vandalized; Wet Concrete Spill Obstructs E. Manning Street
  • 4/2/2023

A man who said he was on a mission trip from Miami, Fl. and was volunteering at the homeless shelter at Chatt Foundation, 727 E 11th St., told police that sometime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/2/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, DOUGLAS DARRYL 106 SHEARER DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

Police Blotter: Man Dodges Scam From "Covid Relief" Worker; Unknown Person Causes $15,000 Damage To Fence And Light Pole
  • 4/1/2023

A man on Blackford Street told police an unknown person tried to get him to give personal information and gift cards under the guise of being with Covid Relief. The man said he did not comply ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/1/2023
Collegedale Police Arrest Man Wanted In 2 Police Pursuits
Collegedale Police Arrest Man Wanted In 2 Police Pursuits
  • 4/1/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 3/31/2023
TBI Releases Annual Study On Law Enforcement-Related Deaths
  • 3/31/2023
Hadley Gets 12-Year Sentence For Shooting Man Who Kicked Him Out Of Club
Hadley Gets 12-Year Sentence For Shooting Man Who Kicked Him Out Of Club
  • 3/31/2023
Opinion
Barristers Rescue Gig City Visitor From Perils Of Lake James-Maclellan
Barristers Rescue Gig City Visitor From Perils Of Lake James-Maclellan
  • 3/31/2023
Celebrating Doctors' Day
  • 3/30/2023
Rep. Vital: Capital Hill Review For March 31
  • 4/1/2023
Rep. Greg Martin: Legislative Update For March 31
  • 3/31/2023
Stand For What Is Good - And Response
  • 3/31/2023
Sports
Chattanooga FC Opens League Play With Shutout Win Over Gold Star Detroit
  • 4/1/2023
Red Wolves Drop Match To Central Valley, 1-0
  • 4/2/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Iowa's Caitlin Clark Is Must-Watch Television
  • 4/1/2023
Chattanooga Resident Wins PGA Senior Event In Australia
  • 4/1/2023
Top 20 In The Hunt For UCRA $7,500 Championship: Rookie Hughes Leads
Top 20 In The Hunt For UCRA $7,500 Championship: Rookie Hughes Leads
  • 4/1/2023
Happenings
Salvation Army Holds 2 Events To Help Provide Needs For The Homeless
Salvation Army Holds 2 Events To Help Provide Needs For The Homeless
  • 3/31/2023
Bunny Hop! Benefits Chambliss Center May 5
Bunny Hop! Benefits Chambliss Center May 5
  • 3/31/2023
Did You Know? Public Financing
Did You Know? Public Financing
  • 4/1/2023
Veterans Appreciation Event To Be Held At AT&T Field On May 21
  • 3/31/2023
Local Poet Publishes New Collection Of Poetry
Local Poet Publishes New Collection Of Poetry
  • 3/31/2023
Entertainment
Tommy Lynn Sneed Celebrates 32 Years As General Manager Of WDYN Radio
  • 4/1/2023
The Modigliani Quartet To Conclude Lee’s Presidential Concert Series
The Modigliani Quartet To Conclude Lee’s Presidential Concert Series
  • 3/31/2023
Best of Grizzard - Never Too Late (No. 2)
Best of Grizzard - Never Too Late (No. 2)
  • 3/31/2023
Lee School Of Music To Present Chamber Strings Concert
Lee School Of Music To Present Chamber Strings Concert
  • 3/31/2023
WTCI Series Raise Your Voice To Feature Local Authors And Poets In Raise Your Hand
  • 3/30/2023
Opinion
Barristers Rescue Gig City Visitor From Perils Of Lake James-Maclellan
Barristers Rescue Gig City Visitor From Perils Of Lake James-Maclellan
  • 3/31/2023
Celebrating Doctors' Day
  • 3/30/2023
Rep. Vital: Capital Hill Review For March 31
  • 4/1/2023
Dining
Honey Seed Restaurant To Donate 10% Of Proceeds Thursday Evening To Love's Arm Ministry
  • 3/23/2023
Free Vegan/Plant-Based Festival On April 2 In Collegedale
  • 3/22/2023
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
  • 3/20/2023
Business
Unemployment Rates In Many Tennessee Counties Rebounded In February
  • 3/30/2023
Gig City Goes Quantum To Celebrate World Quantum Day With Learning Activities For Students And Curious Minds Of All Ages
  • 3/30/2023
Former TV Anchor Among Urban League’s 3 New Hires
  • 3/30/2023
Real Estate
Comfort Inn & Suites In Lookout Valley Sells For $6.9 Million
  • 3/30/2023
Bell Mill Mansion In Ooltewah To Be Auctioned April 15
Bell Mill Mansion In Ooltewah To Be Auctioned April 15
  • 3/27/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 23-29
  • 3/30/2023
Student Scene
McCallie Parent Cultural Committee Hosts Inaugural Big Blue World Culture Fair
McCallie Parent Cultural Committee Hosts Inaugural Big Blue World Culture Fair
  • 3/30/2023
Southern Adventist University Hosts Historian Eric Anderson To Speak For Inaugural McArthur Lecture
Southern Adventist University Hosts Historian Eric Anderson To Speak For Inaugural McArthur Lecture
  • 3/30/2023
Baylor Sweeps Regional Science And Engineering Fair
Baylor Sweeps Regional Science And Engineering Fair
  • 3/30/2023
Living Well
Blood Assurance And Mayor Kelly Call For Donations During National Volunteer Month
  • 4/1/2023
Church Of Jesus Christ Donates 2 Truckloads To Chattanooga Area Food Bank
  • 3/31/2023
Honorees Announced For 2023 Annual Doctors’ Day Salute
  • 3/31/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Reflecting On Vietnam War While Attending 50th Anniversary Ceremony
  • 3/31/2023
64th Roark-Conner Virtual Reunion Open Through March 31
  • 3/28/2023
Bradley County Gets Picture Of 1st Clerk Of Court
Bradley County Gets Picture Of 1st Clerk Of Court
  • 3/27/2023
Outdoors
Soldiers Fishing: Finding Sustenance And Healing In Calm Waters
  • 3/31/2023
Tennessee Farmers Protect Spring Crops From Cold Temperatures
Tennessee Farmers Protect Spring Crops From Cold Temperatures
  • 3/29/2023
Public Comment Period Open On Proposed 2023-24 Hunting Regulations
  • 3/28/2023
Travel
"See Rock City" Barn Gets New Coat Of Paint To Celebrate 90th Anniversary
  • 3/31/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
  • 3/30/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/30/2023
Church
Easter Sunrise Service To Be Held At The Duck Pond
Easter Sunrise Service To Be Held At The Duck Pond
  • 3/31/2023
Bob Tamasy: Searching For The Secret To A Long Life
Bob Tamasy: Searching For The Secret To A Long Life
  • 3/30/2023
Woodlands Gathering Church To Host Gregory Baney Speaking On Indigenous Peoples History In The U.S.
  • 3/27/2023
Obituaries
Ralph Ed Watson
Ralph Ed Watson
  • 4/1/2023
Rosalie Juanita Farrior
Rosalie Juanita Farrior
  • 4/1/2023
Mary Nell Pickett Winfrey
Mary Nell Pickett Winfrey
  • 4/1/2023
Area Obituaries
McAmis, Shirley Jean (Cleveland)
McAmis, Shirley Jean (Cleveland)
  • 3/31/2023
Timmerman, Larry Joseph (Cleveland)
Timmerman, Larry Joseph (Cleveland)
  • 3/31/2023
Kelly, Gerald W. (Cleveland)
Kelly, Gerald W. (Cleveland)
  • 3/31/2023