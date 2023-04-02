Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, DOUGLAS DARRYL

106 SHEARER DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ALONSO OJITO, NELSON

4880 NW 4TH AVE MIAMI, 33126

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS



ARIAS DIAZ, YORDANIS

4880 NW 4TH ST MIAMI, 33726

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS



AUSTIN, BRENTON CHRISTOPHER

1401 MARLBORO CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOYCE, TEARIKA DESHAE

131 WILLOW DR MARION, 72364

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BROWN, WILLIAM JOSEPH

5572 JEWEL RD APT 124 HARRISON, 37371

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARLSON, CRAIG

427 NECHES BRANCH SAN ANTONIO, 78258

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



CHAMULA, COURTNEY ANN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG

7332 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211403

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CONNER, AMANDA GAIL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374052642

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SIMPLE POSSESSION/CASUAL EXCHANGE



COURSEY, CHANCE EDWARD

7020 CLARISSA DR OOLTEWAH, 373639175

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



DANNEL, JAMES

581 ENGLISH VILLAGE WAY APT.

1338 KNOXVILLE, 37919Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDOSS, DAMON JEROME3005 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFINCH, JONATHON WILLIAMS160 BARTON RD HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONFINLEY, LATRICIA ARLICIA RENEE4417 OAKWOOD DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENTGUTIERREZ, EDGARDO RAMON JARQUIN25 KILLIAM AVE TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSPEEDINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEHARRIS, EDDIEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARRIS, RONALD DEVAUGHN111 LAWN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374052023Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHEARD, EUREKA LASHALL5231 DORSEY ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREHERNANDEZ, BENJAMIN1216 MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HERNANDEZ-MEJIA, GENERO44 ST ROSSVILLE, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREHIGDON, TROY LEE66 KEN LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN2806 1/2 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JACKSON, RICHARD LEBRON4501 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDOMESTIC ASSAULTJARRETT, DOMINIQUE RAMELL4826 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJOHNSON, JUSTIN M5311 KEITH ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, VIRGIAL LEE2020 COTTON WOOD BEAUMOUNT, 77708Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTJUZ WIAK, CASSANDRA NICOLE705 ASHLEY FOREST DR HIXSON, 373433271Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELAYNE, RANDY LEE312 JACKSON RD HIXSON, 373431914Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LE, TYLER V4611 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONLEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL703 MANSION CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374052241Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONSPEEDINGDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONMORROW, JASON E1159 HARRISON PIKE APT 1609 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MYLES, RICKEY RICARDO265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101312Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEOWENS, TRAVIS1019 TSATANUGA RD. HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPARCHMAN, JASMINE3355 PINEWOOD AVE APT.A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREPARKER, MARK SHANE323 SILVIAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEPINES, ANTONIO DARTEZ4300 JENKINS ROAD APT432 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POWELL, DAVID D4911 MARILYN LANE APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWRIVERA SOTO, NOE235 ROXBERRY CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRIVERS, TRAVIS TITWELL2490 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063348Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RODRIGUEZ SANTIAGO, JOSEPHDOES NOT KNOW CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDIMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYROSSER, KRISTEN SARA2514 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESISTING STOP, FRISK HALT ARREST OR SEARCHIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)SILVERS, JAMES THOMAS1510 MAXWELL RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEVADING ARRESTREGISTRATION, EXPIREDSTUART, WILLIAM PAUL2522 WOODFIN AVENUE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTUBBS, MARKEES TRAMEL2605 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062435Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STUDIMIRE, TANEKA NICOLE6303 WALDEN AVE APT CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVAZQUEZ, AURELIO TALAVERA1770 HAMILTON VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALTON, TRAVIS QUENTIN901 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111329Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

Here are the mug shots:

