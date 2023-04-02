Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALEXANDER, DOUGLAS DARRYL
106 SHEARER DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ALONSO OJITO, NELSON
4880 NW 4TH AVE MIAMI, 33126
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
ARIAS DIAZ, YORDANIS
4880 NW 4TH ST MIAMI, 33726
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
AUSTIN, BRENTON CHRISTOPHER
1401 MARLBORO CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOYCE, TEARIKA DESHAE
131 WILLOW DR MARION, 72364
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BROWN, WILLIAM JOSEPH
5572 JEWEL RD APT 124 HARRISON, 37371
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARLSON, CRAIG
427 NECHES BRANCH SAN ANTONIO, 78258
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CHAMULA, COURTNEY ANN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG
7332 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211403
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONNER, AMANDA GAIL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374052642
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SIMPLE POSSESSION/CASUAL EXCHANGE
COURSEY, CHANCE EDWARD
7020 CLARISSA DR OOLTEWAH, 373639175
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DANNEL, JAMES
581 ENGLISH VILLAGE WAY APT.
1338 KNOXVILLE, 37919
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DOSS, DAMON JEROME
3005 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FINCH, JONATHON WILLIAMS
160 BARTON RD HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FINLEY, LATRICIA ARLICIA RENEE
4417 OAKWOOD DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
GUTIERREZ, EDGARDO RAMON JARQUIN
25 KILLIAM AVE TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HARRIS, EDDIE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, RONALD DEVAUGHN
111 LAWN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374052023
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HEARD, EUREKA LASHALL
5231 DORSEY ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HERNANDEZ, BENJAMIN
1216 MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ-MEJIA, GENERO
44 ST ROSSVILLE, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HIGDON, TROY LEE
66 KEN LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON
4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN
2806 1/2 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, RICHARD LEBRON
4501 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JARRETT, DOMINIQUE RAMELL
4826 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOHNSON, JUSTIN M
5311 KEITH ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, VIRGIAL LEE
2020 COTTON WOOD BEAUMOUNT, 77708
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JUZ WIAK, CASSANDRA NICOLE
705 ASHLEY FOREST DR HIXSON, 373433271
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LAYNE, RANDY LEE
312 JACKSON RD HIXSON, 373431914
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LE, TYLER V
4611 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL
703 MANSION CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374052241
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
MORROW, JASON E
1159 HARRISON PIKE APT 1609 CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MYLES, RICKEY RICARDO
265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101312
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
OWENS, TRAVIS
1019 TSATANUGA RD. HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PARCHMAN, JASMINE
3355 PINEWOOD AVE APT.A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PARKER, MARK SHANE
323 SILVIAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
PINES, ANTONIO DARTEZ
4300 JENKINS ROAD APT432 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POWELL, DAVID D
4911 MARILYN LANE APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
RIVERA SOTO, NOE
235 ROXBERRY CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RIVERS, TRAVIS TITWELL
2490 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063348
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RODRIGUEZ SANTIAGO, JOSEPH
DOES NOT KNOW CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ROSSER, KRISTEN SARA
2514 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING STOP, FRISK HALT ARREST OR SEARCH
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
SILVERS, JAMES THOMAS
1510 MAXWELL RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
STUART, WILLIAM PAUL
2522 WOODFIN AVENUE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STUBBS, MARKEES TRAMEL
2605 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062435
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STUDIMIRE, TANEKA NICOLE
6303 WALDEN AVE APT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VAZQUEZ, AURELIO TALAVERA
1770 HAMILTON VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALTON, TRAVIS QUENTIN
901 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111329
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
Here are the mug shots:
|ALEXANDER, DOUGLAS DARRYL
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/02/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOYCE, TEARIKA DESHAE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BROWN, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/17/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURNETT, JEREMY DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/13/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF (FENTANYL) FOR RESALE
|
|CHAMULA, COURTNEY ANN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/25/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|CONNER, AMANDA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/26/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION/CASUAL EXCHANGE
|
|DANNEL, JAMES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/12/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DOSS, DAMON JEROME
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/22/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FINCH, JONATHON WILLIAMS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HARRIS, EDDIE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARRIS, RONALD DEVAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/22/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HERNANDEZ, BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/26/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HERNANDEZ-MEJIA, GENERO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|JACKSON, RICHARD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/06/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|JARRETT, DOMINIQUE RAMELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/09/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JOHNSON, VIRGIAL LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/05/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JUZ WIAK, CASSANDRA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LANKFORD, KRISTINA A
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/07/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
|
|LAYNE, RANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LYONS, ROBERT CODY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/31/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ORR, MICHAEL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/24/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|OSTER, SHANE W
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/18/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|OWENS, TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PARKS, ROBERT EARL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PINES, ANTONIO DARTEZ
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/05/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|POWELL, DAVID D
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/02/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|RAINES, CHARLES DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/28/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|RODRIGUEZ SANTIAGO, JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/24/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
- IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|ROSSER, KRISTEN SARA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RESISTING STOP, FRISK HALT ARREST OR SEARCH
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
|
|SILVERS, JAMES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/12/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- EVADING ARREST
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|STUART, WILLIAM PAUL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/18/1975
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STUBBS, MARKEES TRAMEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STUDIMIRE, TANEKA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/06/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WHITEHEAD, VINSON RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/02/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CHEROKEE CO GEORGIA)
|