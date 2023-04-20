Police Blotter: Sister Sulks In Bathroom When She Can't Take Milk To Her Room; Woman Claims School Bus Never Near Her Location Sideswiped Her Car

A woman on Edgmon Forest Lane told police she was in a disorder with her sister. She said she had asked her sister not to take her milk inside of her room because she didn't trust her with it. She said her sister became irate and got in her face before walking off. The sister refused to speak with police about the incident and went into the restroom. The woman said that she would like report this incident for documentation purposes.



Police came upon a Chevy Equinox on McBrien Road that had run out of gas. Police pushed it out of the roadway.

A man on Elaine Trail told police someone has been using his debit card to make PlayStation transactions since Feb. 27. He said he doesn't know who has been using his card or how they obtained his information. He said he has already made a report with his bank.

Police responded to a vehicle recovered stolen outside of Chattanooga at 7424 Lee Hwy.

Police found a semi trailer with no truck parked on the side of the road. Police contacted the director of logistics, for Excel Trucking LLC. The director said she reported the semi truck and trailer stolen to the Wyoming, Michican PD the day before. Police informed her that her trailer was here, but the truck was not. Also, neither the truck nor trailer showed up in NCIC. She said she would be contacting the Wyoming, Mi. PD to check on that and would be sending a truck to pick up the trailer. The trailer was left at the location it was found per her request.

A woman told police she lived in apartment building 5 at 6574 E Brainerd Road and she observed an Indian man hitting what appeared to be an Indian or Hispanic woman in the breezeway of the building. She said she told the man to stop, which prompted both of them to leave the breezeway and get into a vehicle. As the man was getting into the vehicle, she said he yelled back at her, "You knew not what she has done!" She said both of them then left the area in the vehicle. She told police she had not seen the couple before and was unsure whether one or both of them lived at the apartments. There was no suspect or victim on scene.

A woman told police she found an iPhone at 4011 Brainerd Road, that it did not belong to anyone that was currently at that location, and she wished to turn it in to CPD for safekeeping in case the owner calls in saying they lost it. Police determined that the phone number registered to a woman in Walker County. Walker County deputies attempted to make contact with the woman at her registered address in Chickamauga, Ga., but were unsuccessful. They told CPD that they spoke to a neighbor and left their information with them should they be able to make contact with the woman. The phone was turned in to the CPD Property Division for safekeeping.

A disorder prevention was requested by a woman at an apartment at 1521 Hickory Valley Road. The woman told police she needed to collect her clothes from her ex-boyfriend's apartment. The ex-boyfriend was not home, but his friend was there. The friend gave the woman her clothes without incident.

A disorder between a man and woman was reported at a residence on E. 48th Street. The man told police he was leaving and never coming back, but had to get his things first. Police spoke to the woman, who said it was okay for the man to get his things before he left. Police stayed at the residence to prevent any further disorders while the man collected the remainder of his items. After he was done, he left the residence without incident.

Police were told about a woman who had been on the property at the Speedway at 1330 E. 3rd St. for approximately 40 minutes. The woman was identified and told she was loitering on the property and that if she did not have business there, she needed to move along. It should be noted that the woman was standing within clear eyesight of multiple No-Loitering signs posted throughout the property. A warrant check was conducted, showing no active warrants. The woman left the property without incident.

A woman told police she believes Hamilton County school bus 330 sideswiped her vehicle

that was parked on the side of an address on Haymore Avenue. She said she did not see the incident occur, but a neighbor said they saw a bus come down the road and believed it hit her vehicle. Police observed her vehicle, a white 1994 Chevy Caprice, was parked the wrong way on the street and was partially obstructing the roadway. Police observed a small amount of damage on the passenger side of the vehicle. Police made contact with a supervisor with Hamilton County Schools regarding bus 330. It was determined by route zoning GPS that bus 330 was never close to the address on Haymore Avenue. No evidence would indicate a Hamilton County School bus hit the woman's vehicle.