Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUSTIN, DEONTAE CLAYTON 
206 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114210 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELLOMY, SHANE MICHAEL 
9137 TYSON DR HARRISON, 373413967 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BRANNON, MIRANDA NICOLE 
420 WISTERIA RD LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BUCKNER, ANDREW ALAN 
5001 DELAWARE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

CARPENTER, STEVEN JASON 
4424 PAULA LN RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CLEMENTS, DESIA YAMESE 
2619 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GRADING ATTEMPT

DAVIS, CHAD LAMONT 
205 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DOCKENS, KAMDEN 
203 HAMPTON RD FT OGLETHORP, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOVER, DANIEL SCOTT 
395 CORRELL RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAIL TO YIELD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

EVANS, GENE DALE 
1124 PIERCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374031522 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

GIBSON, MATTHEW JOHN 
355 ROBBIES LN DECATUR, 373224952 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR 
1104 ANITA DR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOLDBERG, STEVEN BRADLEY 
305 ALABAMA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HINDMAN, JEREMY EDWARD 
1513 MATHERLY ST HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

JACKSON, MANDEL GLENN 
7258 BRITISH ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

JOHNSON, DARRIE MELVIN 
600 CORBLEY ROAD ROSSVILLE, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

JONES, MAURICE LAMONT 
4702 BRENTWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )

JULKS, RAVEN ELISE 
228 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KELLER, HALEY NICOLE 
7588 PASSPORT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LEWIS, KENDAL MARKEL 
3803 NORTH TER RACE APT A/HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374115147 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ACT OF TERRORISM
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

MALLARD, JEFFREY MITCHELL 
4103 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, JASMEEN DENISE 
1210 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023718 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS DRIVING

NEEDHAM, KERRIGAN GRACE 
203 HAMPTON RD FT OGLETHORP, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
THEFT OF PROPERTY

OLSKEY, ROBERT TRAVIS 
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD AT 1218 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9THEFT OF PROPERTY0
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

PERMENTER, NOAH LANDON 
253 TOWNSEND DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

PETTIT, MARC ANTHONY 
121 LINDEN DR SE CLEVELAND, 373238745 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIERCE, CHRISTOPHER AARON 
154 FARMINGDALE PL SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

PRITCHETT, KALEIGH SIERRA 
9580 SWEET GUM LINE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
SPEEDING

PRUITT, BRIAN JAY 
1602 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
CHILDSUPPORT NONPAYMENT
CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
CHILDSUPPORT NON PAYMENT
CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT

ROBINSON, DEAUNTE TYREE 
551 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041513 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ROCKHOLT, CHASTITY MARIE 
8805 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211323 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RUFFNER, MICHAEL BRANDON 
1160 STATE HWY 58 SOUTH / HOMELESS MEIGS, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, AARON LEE 
840 BELVOIR CREST DR EAST RIDGE, 374122010 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000 )

SMITH, JORDAN MATTHEW 
282 JANET DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

STEELE, GARY ANDREW 
321 TIMBERLINE CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

STUBBS, TYRELL LAVON 
1816 PORTLAND ST #B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

TARPLEY, EARLY MARIE 
100 SQUARE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WHITE, JARVIS JOVAN 
3171 NORTHSIDE DRIVE APT 7 MACON, 312175553 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WILSON, CONNEL N 
915 SYLVIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

Here are the mug shots:
AUSTIN, DEONTAE CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/20/1991
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELLOMY, SHANE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/03/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRANNON, MIRANDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRATTON, JENNIFER LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BUCKNER, ANDREW ALAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/02/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
BYRD, DEMETRIUS CORNELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/26/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO SELL AN AMOUNT OVER 150 GRA
  • POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER AN AM
  • POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOUN
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO DELIVER AN AMOUNT OVER 150
  • POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOUN
  • POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER AN AM
  • POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOUN
  • POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER AN AM
  • POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOUN
  • POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER AN AM
  • POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOUN
CARPENTER, STEVEN JASON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHEEKS, GEORGE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/12/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMIINAL CONSPIRACY TO SELL AN AMOUNT OVER 150 GR
  • POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER AN AM
  • POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOUN
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO DELIVER AN AMOUNT OVER 150
  • POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOUN
  • POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER AN AM
  • POSS.. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOU
  • POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT OT DELIVER AN AM
  • POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT OT SELL AN AMOUN
  • POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER AN AM
  • POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOUN
CLEMENTS, DESIA YAMESE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/05/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • GRADING ATTEMPT
CONLEY, JOSEPH DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DAVIS, CHAD LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/11/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DOCKENS, KAMDEN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/07/2001
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOVER, DANIEL SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/17/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAIL TO YIELD
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
GIBSON, MATTHEW JOHN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/29/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/22/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOLDBERG, STEVEN BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/24/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HINDMAN, JEREMY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/11/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
JACKSON, MANDEL GLENN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
JOHNSON, DARRIE MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/16/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
JONES, MAURICE LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/26/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
JULKS, RAVEN ELISE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/16/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KELLER, HALEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VII
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VII
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
LEE, DANNY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION WITH INTENT OF
MALLARD, JEFFREY MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/05/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MALONE, MARVIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 03/21/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MORGAN, JASMEEN DENISE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
NEEDHAM, KERRIGAN GRACE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/29/2003
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
OLSKEY, ROBERT TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/31/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9THEFT OF PROPERTY0
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
PERMENTER, NOAH LANDON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
PETTIT, MARC ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/09/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRITCHETT, KALEIGH SIERRA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/29/1998
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
PRUITT, BRIAN JAY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/19/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
  • CHILDSUPPORT NONPAYMENT
  • CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
  • CHILDSUPPORT NON PAYMENT
  • CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
  • CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
  • CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
  • CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
  • CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
  • CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
  • CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
ROCKHOLT, CHASTITY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/25/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROY, KIMBERLY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/28/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, AARON LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000 )
STEELE, GARY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/24/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
STUBBS, TYRELL LAVON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/11/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
SUIT, CALEB MACKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/30/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
TARPLEY, EARLY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/29/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WHITE, JARVIS JOVAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WILSON, CONNEL N
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/27/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING

