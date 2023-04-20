Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|AUSTIN, DEONTAE CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/20/1991
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BELLOMY, SHANE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/03/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BRANNON, MIRANDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BRATTON, JENNIFER LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|BUCKNER, ANDREW ALAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/02/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|BYRD, DEMETRIUS CORNELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/26/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO SELL AN AMOUNT OVER 150 GRA
- POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER AN AM
- POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOUN
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO DELIVER AN AMOUNT OVER 150
- POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOUN
- POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER AN AM
- POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOUN
- POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER AN AM
- POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOUN
- POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER AN AM
- POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOUN
|
|CARPENTER, STEVEN JASON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|CHEEKS, GEORGE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/12/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMIINAL CONSPIRACY TO SELL AN AMOUNT OVER 150 GR
- POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER AN AM
- POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOUN
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO DELIVER AN AMOUNT OVER 150
- POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOUN
- POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER AN AM
- POSS.. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOU
- POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT OT DELIVER AN AM
- POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT OT SELL AN AMOUN
- POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER AN AM
- POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOUN
|
|CLEMENTS, DESIA YAMESE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/05/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- GRADING ATTEMPT
|
|CONLEY, JOSEPH DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, CHAD LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/11/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|DOCKENS, KAMDEN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/07/2001
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DOVER, DANIEL SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/17/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAIL TO YIELD
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|GIBSON, MATTHEW JOHN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/29/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/22/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOLDBERG, STEVEN BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/24/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HINDMAN, JEREMY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/11/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, MANDEL GLENN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|JOHNSON, DARRIE MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/16/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|JONES, MAURICE LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/26/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
|
|JULKS, RAVEN ELISE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/16/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|KELLER, HALEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VII
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VII
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|LEE, DANNY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION WITH INTENT OF
|
|MALLARD, JEFFREY MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/05/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MALONE, MARVIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 03/21/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MORGAN, JASMEEN DENISE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|NEEDHAM, KERRIGAN GRACE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/29/2003
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|OLSKEY, ROBERT TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/31/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9THEFT OF PROPERTY0
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|PERMENTER, NOAH LANDON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PETTIT, MARC ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/09/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PRITCHETT, KALEIGH SIERRA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/29/1998
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|
|PRUITT, BRIAN JAY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/19/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
- CHILDSUPPORT NONPAYMENT
- CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
- CHILDSUPPORT NON PAYMENT
- CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
- CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
- CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
- CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
- CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
- CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
- CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
|
|ROCKHOLT, CHASTITY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/25/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROY, KIMBERLY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/28/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, AARON LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000 )
|
|STEELE, GARY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/24/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
|
|STUBBS, TYRELL LAVON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/11/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|SUIT, CALEB MACKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/30/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
|
|TARPLEY, EARLY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/29/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WHITE, JARVIS JOVAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WILSON, CONNEL N
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/27/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|