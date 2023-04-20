Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

AUSTIN, DEONTAE CLAYTON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/20/1991

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELLOMY, SHANE MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/03/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BRANNON, MIRANDA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/26/1990

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BRATTON, JENNIFER LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/17/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) BUCKNER, ANDREW ALAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/02/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE BYRD, DEMETRIUS CORNELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/26/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO SELL AN AMOUNT OVER 150 GRA

POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER AN AM

POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOUN

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO DELIVER AN AMOUNT OVER 150

POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOUN

POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER AN AM

POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOUN

POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER AN AM

POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOUN

POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER AN AM

POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOUN CARPENTER, STEVEN JASON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/26/1981

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

THEFT OF PROPERTY CHEEKS, GEORGE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/12/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMIINAL CONSPIRACY TO SELL AN AMOUNT OVER 150 GR

POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER AN AM

POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOUN

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO DELIVER AN AMOUNT OVER 150

POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOUN

POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER AN AM

POSS.. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOU

POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT OT DELIVER AN AM

POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT OT SELL AN AMOUN

POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER AN AM

POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN AMOUN CLEMENTS, DESIA YAMESE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/05/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

GRADING ATTEMPT CONLEY, JOSEPH DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DAVIS, CHAD LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/11/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE DOCKENS, KAMDEN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/07/2001

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DOVER, DANIEL SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/17/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAIL TO YIELD

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE GIBSON, MATTHEW JOHN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/29/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/22/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOLDBERG, STEVEN BRADLEY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/24/1975

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HINDMAN, JEREMY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/11/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT JACKSON, MANDEL GLENN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/17/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON JOHNSON, DARRIE MELVIN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/16/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) JONES, MAURICE LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/26/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )

JULKS, RAVEN ELISE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/16/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KELLER, HALEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/11/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/01/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VII

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VII

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION LEE, DANNY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION WITH INTENT OF MALLARD, JEFFREY MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/05/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MALONE, MARVIN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 03/21/1956

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MORGAN, JASMEEN DENISE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/04/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS DRIVING NEEDHAM, KERRIGAN GRACE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/29/2003

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OLSKEY, ROBERT TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/31/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9THEFT OF PROPERTY0

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) PERMENTER, NOAH LANDON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/23/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

PETTIT, MARC ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/09/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRITCHETT, KALEIGH SIERRA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/29/1998

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

SPEEDING PRUITT, BRIAN JAY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/19/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

CHILDSUPPORT NONPAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT

CHILDSUPPORT NON PAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT ROCKHOLT, CHASTITY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/25/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ROY, KIMBERLY DAWN

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 09/28/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, AARON LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/30/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000 ) STEELE, GARY ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/24/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES STUBBS, TYRELL LAVON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/11/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION SUIT, CALEB MACKENZIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/30/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY TARPLEY, EARLY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/29/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WHITE, JARVIS JOVAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/03/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WILSON, CONNEL N

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/27/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GOLDBERG, STEVEN BRADLEY305 ALABAMA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HINDMAN, JEREMY EDWARD1513 MATHERLY ST HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTJACKSON, MANDEL GLENN7258 BRITISH ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONJOHNSON, DARRIE MELVIN600 CORBLEY ROAD ROSSVILLE, 37401Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)JONES, MAURICE LAMONT4702 BRENTWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )JULKS, RAVEN ELISE228 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULTKELLER, HALEY NICOLE7588 PASSPORT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCTLEWIS, KENDAL MARKEL3803 NORTH TER RACE APT A/HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374115147Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHARASSMENTHARASSMENTASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTACT OF TERRORISMDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERMALLARD, JEFFREY MITCHELL4103 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MORGAN, JASMEEN DENISE1210 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023718Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTRECKLESS DRIVINGNEEDHAM, KERRIGAN GRACE203 HAMPTON RD FT OGLETHORP, 30742Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: UTCTHEFT OF PROPERTYOLSKEY, ROBERT TRAVIS7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD AT 1218 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION 9THEFT OF PROPERTY0VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)PERMENTER, NOAH LANDON253 TOWNSEND DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTPETTIT, MARC ANTHONY121 LINDEN DR SE CLEVELAND, 373238745Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PIERCE, CHRISTOPHER AARON154 FARMINGDALE PL SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)PRITCHETT, KALEIGH SIERRA9580 SWEET GUM LINE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSESPEEDINGPRUITT, BRIAN JAY1602 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENTCHILDSUPPORT NONPAYMENTCHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENTCHILDSUPPORT NON PAYMENTCHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENTCHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENTCHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENTCHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENTCHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENTCHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENTCHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENTROBINSON, DEAUNTE TYREE551 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041513Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEROCKHOLT, CHASTITY MARIE8805 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211323Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARRUFFNER, MICHAEL BRANDON1160 STATE HWY 58 SOUTH / HOMELESS MEIGS, 37336Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, AARON LEE840 BELVOIR CREST DR EAST RIDGE, 374122010Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000 )SMITH, JORDAN MATTHEW282 JANET DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHSTEELE, GARY ANDREW321 TIMBERLINE CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCESSTUBBS, TYRELL LAVON1816 PORTLAND ST #B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONTARPLEY, EARLY MARIE100 SQUARE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WHITE, JARVIS JOVAN3171 NORTHSIDE DRIVE APT 7 MACON, 312175553Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWILSON, CONNEL N915 SYLVIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDING