Person's 401(k) Account Is Reportedly Hacked - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  Thursday, April 20, 2023

A resident from the Hills Parc apartment complex reported that their 401(k) account had been hacked.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant after not showing up to court for a traffic citation.

Officers assisted a lost elderly driver in the 9400 block of Apison Pike find their residence.

An individual in the 4600 block of Pierson Drive reported that they had lost their driver’s license.

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the 4500 block of Timberland Terrace. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a warrant for driving on a revoked license.

Collegedale police and first responders located an individual who had fallen off their bike on Southern Adventist University’s Biology Trails. The individual was able to walk out of the trails on their own.

Walmart reported several thefts involving the same suspect. The suspect was identified and charges are pending.

Police Blotter: Sister Sulks In Bathroom When She Can't Take Milk To Her Room; Woman Claims School Bus Never Near Her Location Sideswiped Her Car
  • 4/20/2023

A woman on Edgmon Forest Lane told police she was in a disorder with her sister. She said she had asked her sister not to take her milk inside of her room because she didn't trust her with it. ... more

  • 4/20/2023

A resident from the Hills Parc apartment complex reported that their 401(k) account had been hacked. A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant after not showing up to ... more

  • 4/20/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, DEONTAE CLAYTON 206 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114210 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Booked for Previous Charges ... more

