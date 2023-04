Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills:

No Bills:

1 BAKER IV, JOHN MARKUM THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/19/2023

1 FORTSON 3RD, WALTER THOMAS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 04/19/2023

2 FORTSON 3RD, WALTER THOMAS CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS DRUGS FOR RESALE 04/19/2023

3 FORTSON 3RD, WALTER THOMAS CHILD NEGLECT 04/19/2023

1 CRUMSEY, MAURICE L POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 04/19/2023

2 CRUMSEY, MAURICE L CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS DRUGS FOR RESALE 04/19/2023

3 CRUMSEY, MAURICE L CHILD NEGLECT 04/19/2023

1 GANN, BETSY BIVINS VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE 04/19/2023

2 GANN, BETSY BIVINS POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 04/19/2023

3 GANN, BETSY BIVINS POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION 04/19/2023

4 GANN, BETSY BIVINS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 04/19/2023

1 KENNEDY, REBECCA RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/19/2023

2 KENNEDY, REBECCA AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/19/2023

3 KENNEDY, REBECCA POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/19/2023

1 LEWALLEN, STEPHEN DEWAYNE IMPROPER PASSING 04/19/2023

1 RICHIE, DALE GENE VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE 04/19/2023

2 RICHIE, DALE GENE POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 04/19/2023

3 RICHIE, DALE GENE POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION 04/19/2023

4 RICHIE, DALE GENE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 04/19/2023

1 SNOW JR, THOMAS UVELL TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION 04/19/2023

2 SNOW JR, THOMAS UVELL VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW 04/19/2023

1 THOMAS, WALTER THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/19/2023

True Bills:

315374 1 FORTSON 3RD, WALTER THOMAS POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED 04/19/2023

315374 2 FORTSON 3RD, WALTER THOMAS POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY 04/19/2023

315374 3 FORTSON 3RD, WALTER THOMAS FENTANYL FOR RESALE 04/19/2023

315374 4 FORTSON 3RD, WALTER THOMAS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 04/19/2023

315373 1 CRUMSEY, MAURICE L POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED 04/19/2023

315373 2 CRUMSEY, MAURICE L POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY 04/19/2023

315373 3 CRUMSEY, MAURICE L FENTANYL FOR RESALE 04/19/2023

315373 4 CRUMSEY, MAURICE L POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 04/19/2023

315375 1 GILLESPIE JR, GREGORY LAMAR CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 04/19/2023

315375 2 GILLESPIE JR, GREGORY LAMAR EVADING ARREST 04/19/2023

315376 1 GOODLOW, STACY DARREL THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/19/2023

315377 1 GOODLOW, STACY DARREL IDENTITY THEFT 04/19/2023

315377 2 GOODLOW, STACY DARREL IDENTITY THEFT 04/19/2023

315377 3 GOODLOW, STACY DARREL IDENTITY THEFT 04/19/2023

315377 4 GOODLOW, STACY DARREL CRIMINAL SIMULATION 04/19/2023

315377 5 GOODLOW, STACY DARREL CRIMINAL SIMULATION 04/19/2023

315377 6 GOODLOW, STACY DARREL CRIMINAL SIMULATION 04/19/2023

315377 7 GOODLOW, STACY DARREL CRIMINAL SIMULATION 04/19/2023

315378 1 JACKSON, SCARLETT LACE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 04/19/2023

315379 1 JONES JR, QUINTON MAKQUICE THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/19/2023



315379 2 JONES JR, QUINTON MAKQUICE THEFT OF A FIREARM 04/19/2023

315380 1 KING, BRANDON MONTRELL THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/19/2023

315381 1 OCHOA, DAVID ANTHONY ASSAULT 04/19/2023

315381 2 OCHOA, DAVID ANTHONY VANDALISM 04/19/2023

315382 1 SKILLERN COPELAND, KAREN

LAMISHA

VANDALISM 04/19/2023

315382 2 SKILLERN COPELAND, KAREN

LAMISHA

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/19/2023

315383 1 STEVENSON, BRUCE MONROE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/19/2023

315384 1 WALKER, QUINN CANTRELL INDECENT EXPOSURE 04/19/2023

315384 2 WALKER, QUINN CANTRELL POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS 04/19/2023

315384 3 WALKER, QUINN CANTRELL VIOLATION OPEN CONTAINER LAW 04/19/2023

315384 4 WALKER, QUINN CANTRELL FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 04/19/2023

315384 5 WALKER, QUINN CANTRELL VIOLATION OF DRIVERS LICENSE LAW 04/19/2023

315384 6 WALKER, QUINN CANTRELL DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/19/2023