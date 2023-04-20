Doss, Yawn Retain Dayton City Council Seats

Incumbent Dayton Councilmen Caleb Yawn and Bobby Doss beat off a challenge by Dayton Dentist Dennis VanMeter.

With all precincts in the city of Dayton reporting, Councilman Yawn won one of the two seats available with 628 votes. Councilman Doss came in second with 506 votes. Dr. VanMeter garnered 386.

Councilman Yawn, who was elected in 2021 to fill the seat of the late Jim Lewis, wins his first full term as a councilman. He was born in Dayton and graduated from Rhea County High School in 2005. He went on to attend Chattanooga State University where he received a degree in architectural design. He is co-owner and operator of Don Yawn Homes, a third-generation business that has been building homes for over 50 years. Mr. Yawn served as Dayton Rotary Club president in 2017, and has been a Rotarian for 12 years. He also loves spending time with his family, as well as running and going to Disney World.

Both Council members Yawn and Doss also serve as members of the Dayton City School Board.

Councilman Doss, a lifelong resident of Dayton, resides with his wife, Cindy Rothwell Doss. They have one son, Holden. Councilman Doss has been on the Dayton City Council, Dayton City School Board, the planning commission and the utility grant board for the last 16 years. He was a graduate of Rhea County High School in 1978.

This was Dr. VanMeter’s first attempt into politics in Rhea County. He has been a dentist in Dayton for the past 26 years. He is a graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry.

Along with his wife Jennifer he moved to Dayton in 1997 and opened his dental office.