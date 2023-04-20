CSAS Student Charged With Threat Of Mass Violence Against The School

There was a brief altercation on Thursday morning between two students at the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences. After the incident, one of the students made a threat against the school involving a firearm.

This threat was heard by several nearby students and some faculty, who brought it to the attention of the school resource deputy at the school.

The student is being charged with threat of mass violence against the school via juvenile petition.

At this time, there is no active threat to the school or the community.