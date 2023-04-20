North Holtzclaw Avenue Partially Opened After Sinkhole Closed It Earlier

North Holtzclaw Avenue between Wilcox Boulevard and Citico Avenue is restored to two-way travel, however, only one lane is open in each direction.
The road was closed earlier, due to a sinkhole.
The public should continue to allow for additional time or consider alternative routes as delays will be expected especially during peak traffic.
Monday currently is the expected day for North Holtzclaw Avenue to fully reopen.
View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.