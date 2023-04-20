North Holtzclaw Avenue Partially Opened After Sinkhole Closed It Earlier

Latest Headlines

  • Thursday, April 20, 2023

North Holtzclaw Avenue between Wilcox Boulevard and Citico Avenue is restored to two-way travel, however, only one lane is open in each direction.

The road was closed earlier, due to a sinkhole.

The public should continue to allow for additional time or consider alternative routes as delays will be expected especially during peak traffic.

Monday currently is the expected day for North Holtzclaw Avenue to fully reopen.

