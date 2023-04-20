Man With 2 Sawed-Off Shotguns, Pipe Bomb Gets 5 Years In Federal Prison

A Chattanooga man found with two sawed-off shotguns and a pipe bomb has been sentenced to serve five years in federal prison.

Charles Bowman appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

On Jan. 16, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence, where he lived alone. The search uncovered various drug and weapon contraband including two illegally modified shotguns and a pipe bomb.

On Jan. 24, 2020, law enforcement interviewed the defendant. He voluntarily admitted that he lived alone and that he had possessed the two modified shotguns for over one year, and he identified the pipe bomb as also being in his possession.

The first weapon, a Revelation model 350A 16-gauge firearm, was originally manufactured as a shotgun but had been altered (cut) to an overall length of less than 26 inches with a barrel length of less than 18 inches.

Experts with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives confirmed that the firearm still functions.

The second weapon, a Harrington & Richardson 16-gauge shotgun, had been altered to a barrel length less than 18 inches. Experts with the ATF confirmed that the firearm still functions.

The final weapon, a cylindrical device, is an improvised explosive device commonly referred to as a “pipe bomb.” Inside the device was a mixture that included ammonium nitrate and aluminum, common components of exploding compositions. Experts with the ATF analyzed the pipe bomb and determined, “Lighting the fuse of the device, after a short delay, could result in an explosion that would produce blast, thermal, and fragmentation effects capable of causing property damage, injury and or death to persons nearby.”