Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, ARTERRIUS DEJUAN

1115 SHERATIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ACTING IN CONCERT



BAGGETT, GREGORY KEITH

7710 LEE HWY, APT 327 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BRASSWELL, CHANNECK DEQUAWN

1918 WILKES AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT



BRATTON, JENNIFER LEE

3831 WILCOX BLVD #2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

ARCHER BRAUNS, CHERYL SHEREE

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 09/03/1955

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION ARNETT, PATRICIA ANN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/28/1981

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BAGGETT, GREGORY KEITH

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 12/08/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BEARD, DEWAYNE CARTELL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/16/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

VOP (ASSAULT) BRASSWELL, CHANNECK DEQUAWN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/30/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT CAMERON, RALPH WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 01/31/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT COKER, KENNETH LEE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 03/10/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COPELAND, MORGAN NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/17/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FAIRCHILD, COLBY ANN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/18/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FORSHEE, DAVID CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/30/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

FORGERY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

GAINES, GERALD LEON

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 02/01/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HENDERSON, JOE LINDSEY

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 05/12/1965

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HEWLETT, OSHAE SHAQUR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW HUGHES, TINA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 03/02/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

RAPE OF A CHILD

RAPE OF A CHILD

RAPE OF A CHILD

RAPE OF A CHILD

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR IRELAND, JAMES ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/16/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT JOHNSON, MICHAEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/05/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE) KELLY, MICHAEL EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/21/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KING, BRANDON MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/02/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT KIRBY, CAILEI MARIE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/07/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

ALAIAS CAPIAS - DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LACKEY, DCARUS KENTRELL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/06/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEMING, CHAD EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/23/1973

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LETSON, JAMES CHAD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/05/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LUSK, TANNER RYAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/22/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAPLES, WALTER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/28/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUGS RESALE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI) MASSENGALE, PETE EZEKIEL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/01/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MATTHEWS, JENNIFER REBECCA

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/16/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) MAUST, DEREK LEE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/14/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA) MAYS, CHARISMA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/15/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) MCDOUGALE, SUE ANN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/16/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE WALKER CO GEORGIA) MEREDITH, CARLA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/25/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

MONTGOMERY, THADDIUS GERRARD

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/13/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEEDHAM, DAMON L

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/26/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA NEWMAN, ROBERT L

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 04/15/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT OWENS, ANTHONY DEWONE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/23/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT POOLE, JASMINE LASHA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/19/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO SELL AN AMOUNT OVER 150 GRA

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO DELIVER AN AMOUNT OVER 150

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL AN

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER RHODES, MARQUELLE ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/17/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ROLLINS, DARTANGAN DEWON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/15/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE ROWLETT, CHRISTOPHER TODD

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/05/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SMITH, JOSEPH AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/28/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT STATON, KANIKA LASHA

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/12/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO GEORGIA)