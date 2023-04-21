2 Arrested After High Speed Chase Early Friday Morning

Two people have been arrested after they led authorities on a high-speed chase early Friday morning.

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Blue Hyundai Sonata at the intersection of Lightfoot Mill and Bonny Oaks Drive around 12:45 a.m. on Friday. Upon verifying the registration, it was discovered to be a stolen vehicle out of Chattanooga. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver fled and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect vehicle reached speeds of approximately 110 MPH in 40 MPH zones while passing vehicles in oncoming travel lanes. The suspect vehicle showed total disregard for the safety of the other motorists including failing to stop for traffic control devices and stop signs.



The pursuit eventually traversed Jersey Pike, Shallowford Road, Tunnel Boulevard, and Brainerd Road before two suspects bailed out of the vehicle on foot near at 270 Elmwood Drive. When the suspects exited the vehicle, it then rolled back down the driveway, striking a HCSO patrol vehicle in the left front side of the brush guard causing minor damage.



After setting up a perimeter and calling for aerial assistance from the HCSO UAS Unit (drone), both suspects were located shortly thereafter within a quarter mile of the vehicle location. Chattanooga Police personnel assisted with the search efforts.



One suspect was identified as Allen Collins while the name of the second suspect, a juvenile, is being withheld due to their age.

Collins was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center and is charged with evading arrest and theft of property.

The driver, a juvenile suspect, was transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with theft of property, driving without license, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, failure to stop for stop sign, speeding, and traffic control device.