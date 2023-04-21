Daniel Gets 6-Year Sentence In 2020 Shooting At Pinewood Apartments

A man who was once charged with first-degree murder has been given a six-year prison sentence on a charge of attempted aggravated robbery in a case involving the shooting of two men at the Pinewood Apartments in April 2020.

Rodrell Daniel appeared before Judge Boyd Patterson.

He was initially charged with felony murder, first-degree premeditated murder and attempted first-degree premeditated murder. Those were all dismissed.

District Attorney Coty Wamp said, "This was a complicated case with unusual circumstances. My office would not have indicted it the way it was indicted. Evidentiary issues combined with victim and witness issues led to the resolution."

On April 7, 2020, Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot at 3301 Pinewood Ave. The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Erlanger.

An hour later, an investigator began looking to the facts surrounding the incident. According to the police report, he was told another man arrived at Memorial hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds as well.

After reviewing footage from the Pinewood Avenue apartments, Memorial Hospital, and interviewing witnesses, it was determined both victims were shot at the Pinewood Apartments. Both men were listed in critical but stable condition.

The next day, the first victim said he provided a place for a $2,800 meth deal. He said after negotiations had ended, the two dealers - “Bo and Gravy” - went outside, but a minute later Bo came back and pointed a handgun at the victim.

According to the police report, the victim and Bo began to fight over the gun, and then Bo shot him in the back. At this point, Gravy came in through the back door and began blasting away with another firearm. The victim was hit in the neck after he punched Gravy.

The victim said Gravy also shot the second victim during this incident. Gravy was later identified as Gravion Sublett. On April 10, the victim identified Sublett in a photo lineup, but could not identify “Bo.”

According to the police report, a witness identified Bo as Rodrell Daniel during an interview on April 21.

Both Sublett and Daniel were taken into custody.