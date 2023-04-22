Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Homeless Person Leaves Sleeping Bag In Car Used Overnight; Altercation In Park Was Man "Playfully" Slapping Woman's Rear

  Saturday, April 22, 2023

A woman on Chestnut Street told police someone had broken into her vehicle overnight. She said she found everything moved around in the vehicle and a sleeping bag in her front passenger seat. She believes it was a homeless person. She said the person stole a brown off-brand purse (worth $30) and a couple of gift cards (worth $10). She has not noticed anything else taken. She said the vehicle was left unlocked. Police did not observe any cameras in the parking lot of the apartment complex, only at the entrances of the building. Police will be taking the sleeping bag left behind by the person to Property.

* * *

A disorder was reported at the LaQuinta Inn & Suites, 5000 New Country Dr. An employee told police that residents in a room were arguing very loudly and yelling at each other. The employee pointed the couple out to police as they were coming out of the hotel. Police spoke with the couple, who said they just argued and nothing got physical. There were no signs of things being more than verbal. The man was trespassed from the property on the employee's request and he left the property without issue.

* * *

Police were told that sometime overnight someone cut multiple wires, cables and copper tubing/piping out from under the train cars that house the business Escape Experience at 1600 Choo Choo Ave.

* * *

Employees at the Exxon, 2304 Shallowford Village Dr., showed police video of people taking a bucket out of box truck with the name of the company Drain Right Guttering. A man walked from the truck to the trash cans and dumped the contents of the bucket into the trash can. Several of the bucket's contents can be seen on the ground. Employees told police there were a lot of screws and they wanted a report to show how screws got on their ground if it caused damage to a customer's vehicle.

* * *

A man told police he wished to make a report of his damaged windshield. He said he was driving on I-24 East approximately at the 180 mile marker (between Rossville Boulevard and 4th Avenue). He said a rock bounced off the roadway and struck his windshield, damaging it. He said he saw a white rollback truck with stones on it a couple of car lengths ahead of him. The vehicle had the lettering "All About Storage Wagner Storage" written on the cab. The man believes this is the vehicle where the rock/stone came from that damaged his vehicle. He did not notice any other damage to his vehicle.

* * *

A man told police his cousin had charged him with the care of a vacant property on Dorris Street. He said the door to the house had been forced open and he wanted police to clear the residence. Police did so and left the scene.

* * *

An anonymous person told police a white male and a white female were screaming at each other at the Hamilton Inn, 6860 Lee Hwy. Police observed the woman walking away from the Inn. The woman was identified and told police she lived there and had a verbal disagreement with her boyfriend. She said both of them had walked away and police presence was no longer needed. She said no physical altercation had occurred.

* * *

While conducting routine patrol, police witnessed a Toyota Tacoma with the high beams activated at 1700 Hixson Pike. An attempt was made to stop the vehicle, but it fled at a high rate of speed, going southbound on Hixson Pike, committing a slew of traffic violations. Those included reckless endangerment at speeds well past double the 35 mph posted speed limit.

* * *

Police were contacted in reference to a man wearing a sweatshirt and jeans and a woman wearing leopard print pants in a verbal altercation with each other at Tatum Park, 1609 Union Ave. Police located the couple matching the given description near S. Hawthorne Street/Union Avenue and identified them. The woman told police they were not in any type of altercation and that the man had slapped her butt in a playful manner. She said someone must have heard her scream after he had done so.

