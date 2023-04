Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARCHER BRAUNS, CHERYL SHEREE

1008 HILLCREST ROAD HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



BEARD, DEWAYNE CARTELL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VOP (ASSAULT)



BOWMAN, CARSON MAX

3933 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER



BOYD, TERRY D

435 COUNTY ROAD 62 RICEVIILE, 37370

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BYRD, JOSH

2101 E12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



COKER, KENNETH LEE

4706 EDINBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLLINS, ALLEN DEWAYNE

321 REIDSVILLE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST



COOTS, ASHLEY NICOLE

1509 MERRILL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ELLIS, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE

6018 GRASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ENGLAND, ANTHONY JAMES

310 12TH AVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GEORGE, ANTHONY JERMAINE

301 CROLL CT CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY 150 GRAMS TODELIVER AN AMOUNT

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO DELIVER AN AMOUNT OVER 150

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO SELL AMOUNT

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO SELL AMOUNT



HAMILTON, TREVIN RAY

113 GOODSON AVE APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HEADRICK, MARK STEVEN

1531 BURNS AVE EAST RIDGE, 374123741

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI



HENDERSON, JOE LINDSEY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 35603

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HOUSE, DREKELL RESHAWN

708 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102105

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT

5925 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, MICHAEL LEE

916 MASTERSON RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)



LACKEY, DCARUS KENTRELL

2007 12THAVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111434

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)LETSON, JAMES CHAD3505 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELUSK, TANNER RYAN94 BAILEY ROAD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30750Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MANN, CHRISTINA NIHCOLE311 HUGHES RD TRENTON, 30728Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MASSENGALE, PETE EZEKIEL9133 YVONNE LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCGOWAN, ARTHUR BANKS122 RIPLEY ADAIRSVILLE, 30103Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMILLER, CHARLES D7241 BLACKSTONE DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENEWLAND, MYKEL PATRICK2005 WESLEY DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NEWMAN, ROBERT L19100 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTOWENS, ANTHONY DEWONE2202 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPATTON, TYREL LEON727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARYRHODES, MARQUELLE ALEXANDER110 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARRICHARDS, MICHAEL AARON634 GEORGIA AVE LOT 124 CEDARTOWN, 301253700Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEROSS, LARRY LEE299 17TH STREET CALIFORNIA, 92101Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSHAW, LINDSEY MARIE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, JESSICA RENEE10912 LONDON LN APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESMITH, JOSEPH AUSTIN5949 CRESTVIEW DR HIXSON, 373433605Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTALYON, SAMANTHA NICOLE1531 LILY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (GWINNETT COUNTYSWAFFORD, JEREMIAH KEITH1380 BLUFF VIEW DR DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL LITTERINGDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEPOSSESSION OF OXYCODONE FOR RESALEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCESWEAT, KENNETH BLAKE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERTATUM, KAREN ANN5301 MARION AV EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHOMAS, MARCUS LORENZO7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374212347Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATINDELL, MILTON VANCE2231 JENAGA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37379Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTVICKERS, BRANDI SUZANNE298 THOMAS ROAD HOMELESS COOKEVILLE, 38501Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONWILLIAMS, DERRICK LAMAR4005 HOMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061508Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WORLEY, JONATHAN DAVID3431 CRAPTREE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTZETINA, JOSE IGNACIO4105 WATSON ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BOWMAN, CARSON MAX

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/15/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER BOYD, TERRY D

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/09/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BYRD, JOSH

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/08/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY CARTER, JOSHUA RUBEN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/06/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA) COLLINS, ALLEN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/18/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST COOTS, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/30/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELLIS, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/10/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ENGLAND, ANTHONY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/07/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GEORGE, ANTHONY JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/24/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY 150 GRAMS TODELIVER AN AMOUNT

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO DELIVER AN AMOUNT OVER 150

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO SELL AMOUNT

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO SELL AMOUNT HAMILTON, TREVIN RAY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/26/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HEADRICK, MARK STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/15/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI HOUSE, DREKELL RESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/07/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/02/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MANN, CHRISTINA NIHCOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/11/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCGOWAN, ARTHUR BANKS

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/06/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MILLER, CHARLES D

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/15/1982

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE NEWLAND, MYKEL PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATTON, TYREL LEON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/09/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY RICHARDS, MICHAEL AARON

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 10/15/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ROSS, LARRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/20/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF