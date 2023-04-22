Missing 3-Year-Old Found Drowned In Creek

Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a missing child on Angela Drive and found the child had drowned.

Police were notified of a 3-year-old missing child and immediately began search and rescue measures.

Multiple agencies including Tennessee Highway Patrol, East Ridge Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Department and Red Bank Police Department assisted in the search.



The child was found by CPD officers in a creek nearby the residence.

CPR was immediately administered and the child was taken to a local hospital. The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.



The investigation is on-going.