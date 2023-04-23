Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BOYD, KYLE R
HOMELSS ELIZABETHTON, 376432358
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, DERRICK RALPH
1160 ABBLY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CAMACHO, OCTAVIO
4229 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLOP, LUIS ARMANDO SAM
1113 E 35TH ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
CRAVEN, TERRY MICKEL
14322 NB NOPONE VALLEYB DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO
7024 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211747
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARRISON, RHONDA LEANN
2509 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LALONDE, AMY DIANNA
4087 N HIGHWAY 341 FLINSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES
1627 E 5TH STREET APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
MCCURTY, GEORGE BELL
3425 THROUGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MORTRUD, CHRISTOPHER CRAIG
1029 S SEMINOLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VOP FTA (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
NELSON, NIADIZJA CAPRICE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
NORWOOD, GREGORY MAURICE
119 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RADICS, SHANNAN LEE
727 E EST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RICCARD, NATHAN MICHAEL
765 BROWN AV/UNKNOWN CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RUTLEDGE, RUBEN
509 GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SEELEY, WILLIE J MICHAEL
2165 DUGAN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SIMS, RAVEN RENEE
3541 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101656
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SKALKA, DAVID JOHNNY
209 PINE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 39170417
SMITH, MARIA ANTIONETTE
1105 GOLETHROPE RIDGE , 30742
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEWART, DALE LEON
7426 HENRY ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
WHITE, JERRY EVERETT
1409 N WEIDNER SODDY DAISY, 37349
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, ERIC DEWHITE
201 EADS ST APT 326 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SIMPLE ASSAULT
