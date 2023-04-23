Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, April 23, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BOYD, KYLE R 
HOMELSS ELIZABETHTON, 376432358 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BROWN, DERRICK RALPH 
1160 ABBLY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CAMACHO, OCTAVIO 
4229 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLOP, LUIS ARMANDO SAM 
1113 E 35TH ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

CRAVEN, TERRY MICKEL 
14322 NB NOPONE VALLEYB DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO 
7024 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211747 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HARRISON, RHONDA LEANN 
2509 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LALONDE, AMY DIANNA 
4087 N HIGHWAY 341 FLINSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES 
1627 E 5TH STREET APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

MCCURTY, GEORGE BELL 
3425 THROUGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MORTRUD, CHRISTOPHER CRAIG 
1029 S SEMINOLE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VOP FTA (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)

NELSON, NIADIZJA CAPRICE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

NORWOOD, GREGORY MAURICE 
119 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RADICS, SHANNAN LEE 
727 E EST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RICCARD, NATHAN MICHAEL 
765 BROWN AV/UNKNOWN CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RUTLEDGE, RUBEN 
509 GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SEELEY, WILLIE J MICHAEL 
2165 DUGAN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SIMS, RAVEN RENEE 
3541 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101656 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SKALKA, DAVID JOHNNY 
209 PINE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 39170417

SMITH, MARIA ANTIONETTE 
1105 GOLETHROPE RIDGE , 30742 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STEWART, DALE LEON 
7426 HENRY ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

WHITE, JERRY EVERETT 
1409 N WEIDNER SODDY DAISY, 37349 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, ERIC DEWHITE 
201 EADS ST APT 326 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SIMPLE ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BROWN, DERRICK RALPH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
COLOP, LUIS ARMANDO SAM
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
CRAVEN, TERRY MICKEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/30/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARRISON, RHONDA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/21/1987
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LALONDE, AMY DIANNA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/28/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • VOP (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
MCCURTY, GEORGE BELL
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 05/12/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/29/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
NORWOOD, GREGORY MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/26/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RICCARD, NATHAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RUTLEDGE, RUBEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/19/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SEELEY, WILLIE J MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SKALKA, DAVID JOHNNY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 39170417
SMITH, MARIA ANTIONETTE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/26/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, ERIC DEWHITE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/17/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT

Latest Headlines
Man Shot And Killed On 41st Street On Saturday Night; Shooter Says He Was Being Robbed
  • Breaking News
  • 4/22/2023
McCallie Wins Mid-South Track Meet, Baylor Girls Second
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/22/2023
Earthquake At Rockwood Is Latest To Rumble Across East Tennessee
Earthquake At Rockwood Is Latest To Rumble Across East Tennessee
  • Breaking News
  • 4/22/2023
Lookouts Combine Great Hitting, Pitching In 11-0 Victory Over Smokies
  • Sports
  • 4/22/2023
Moc Golfers Begin SoCon Championship Sunday at Oconee
  • Sports
  • 4/22/2023
Mocs Tennis Drops SoCon Title Match To ETSU
  • Sports
  • 4/22/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/23/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BOYD, KYLE R HOMELSS ELIZABETHTON, 376432358 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/22/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARCHER BRAUNS, CHERYL SHEREE 1008 HILLCREST ROAD HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 67 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff RESISTING ... more

Police Blotter: Homeless Person Leaves Sleeping Bag In Car Used Overnight; Altercation In Park Was Man "Playfully" Slapping Woman's Rear
  • 4/22/2023

A woman on Chestnut Street told police someone had broken into her vehicle overnight. She said she found everything moved around in the vehicle and a sleeping bag in her front passenger seat. ... more

Breaking News
Creative Discovery Museum President And CEO Henry Schulson Announces Retirement
Creative Discovery Museum President And CEO Henry Schulson Announces Retirement
  • 4/21/2023
113th General Assembly Adjourns 2023 Legislative Session
  • 4/21/2023
Governor Bill Lee To Call Special Session On Public Safety
  • 4/21/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 4/21/2023
2 Local Passenger Train Enthusiasts Could Bring Amtrak Service To Chattanooga
2 Local Passenger Train Enthusiasts Could Bring Amtrak Service To Chattanooga
  • 4/21/2023
Opinion
School Board Vs. Cell Phones - And Response
  • 4/22/2023
What We Are Doing Now Isn't Working - And Response
  • 4/20/2023
What We Get Wrong About Mass Shooters
  • 4/22/2023
It Could All Be So Simple
  • 4/21/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 4/21/2023
Sports
Mocs Tennis Drops SoCon Title Match To ETSU
  • 4/22/2023
Mocs Beach Volleyball Earn Split In Final Day Of "OVC Weekend At Morehead State"
  • 4/22/2023
Lee Lacrosse Drops Season Finale To Alabama Huntsville
Lee Lacrosse Drops Season Finale To Alabama Huntsville
  • 4/22/2023
Lookouts Combine Great Hitting, Pitching In 11-0 Victory Over Smokies
  • 4/22/2023
Moc Golfers Begin SoCon Championship Sunday at Oconee
  • 4/22/2023
Happenings
Fire Department Holds 1st-Ever Citizens Fire Academy
  • 4/22/2023
John Shearer: Remembering When Chattanooga Choo-Choo Opened 50 Years Ago
  • 4/21/2023
Jerry Summers: Hoppe And Powell Murders - No. 3
Jerry Summers: Hoppe And Powell Murders - No. 3
  • 4/20/2023
Little Owl Fairy House Festival And 5K Will Be May 27
  • 4/22/2023
Chattanooga Author Matthew Kerns Accepts Literary Prize
Chattanooga Author Matthew Kerns Accepts Literary Prize
  • 4/22/2023
Entertainment
Nightfall Announces Its 36th Season
Nightfall Announces Its 36th Season
  • 4/21/2023
Chattanooga Ballet Hosts Free Celebration Of Dance In Coolidge Park May 6
Chattanooga Ballet Hosts Free Celebration Of Dance In Coolidge Park May 6
  • 4/21/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Camping Saga By Ex-Wife
Best Of Grizzard - Camping Saga By Ex-Wife
  • 4/21/2023
Barnett & Company Masterworks Concert Is Triumph And Salvation Thursday
  • 4/21/2023
Carolyn Dorfman Dance Performs In Chattanooga May 11
  • 4/21/2023
Opinion
School Board Vs. Cell Phones - And Response
  • 4/22/2023
What We Are Doing Now Isn't Working - And Response
  • 4/20/2023
What We Get Wrong About Mass Shooters
  • 4/22/2023
Dining
Five Star Food Service Moves Headquarters Downtown
  • 4/18/2023
Hixson High Band To Perform At New Coffee Shop As Thank You For Donation
  • 4/17/2023
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
Business
EPB A National Leader In Quantum Technology
  • 4/21/2023
Urban League Introduces Inclusion By Design 2023 Cohort
  • 4/21/2023
Chattanooga Gas Employees Volunteer On Earth Day
  • 4/21/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Outdoor Projects That Make A Big Difference
  • 4/19/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Apirl 13-19
  • 4/20/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 4/20/2023
Student Scene
Lee’s Lettie Pate Whitehead Seniors Honored
Lee’s Lettie Pate Whitehead Seniors Honored
  • 4/21/2023
8 Hamilton County Teachers Receive FFT Grants To Enrich Student Learning
  • 4/20/2023
7th State Championship Won By BCHS A/V Production
  • 4/20/2023
Living Well
CHI Memorial Receives $20,000 Grant To Assist Cancer Patients
  • 4/21/2023
Lee University Thanks Community For 2023 Great Strides
  • 4/21/2023
Bao-Thuy Hoang, MD, Joins Centennial Cardiovascular And Thoracic Surgery At Parkridge
Bao-Thuy Hoang, MD, Joins Centennial Cardiovascular And Thoracic Surgery At Parkridge
  • 4/21/2023
Memories
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
  • 4/16/2023
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
Outdoors
Red Bank Invites Public To Arbor Day Ceremony Honoring State Champion Award Winning Tree
Red Bank Invites Public To Arbor Day Ceremony Honoring State Champion Award Winning Tree
  • 4/21/2023
TWRA Commission Sets Hunting Seasons for 2023-24; Bear Conflicts Discussed
  • 4/21/2023
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority To Hold Arbor Day Celebration Tree Planting
  • 4/18/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 32: Independent Bookstores 2
  • 4/21/2023
Tennesseans Invited To Donate In State Parks Competition
  • 4/18/2023
Unclaimed Baggage Announces Grand Opening Of The Unclaimed Baggage Museum
  • 4/12/2023
Church
Holston United Methodists Finalize Departure Of 264 Congregations, Including Several Locally
Holston United Methodists Finalize Departure Of 264 Congregations, Including Several Locally
  • 4/22/2023
Bob Tamasy: The Trouble With Building Sandcastles
Bob Tamasy: The Trouble With Building Sandcastles
  • 4/20/2023
Dr. Charles Stanley Dies At 90
Dr. Charles Stanley Dies At 90
  • 4/18/2023
Obituaries
Roman Leon Wil York
Roman Leon Wil York
  • 4/22/2023
Paul Clifford McGuffee
Paul Clifford McGuffee
  • 4/22/2023
Maryn Buckley
Maryn Buckley
  • 4/22/2023
Area Obituaries
Durham, James Edward "Eddie" (Dalton)
Durham, James Edward "Eddie" (Dalton)
  • 4/22/2023
Liner, Thelma Leastie (Cleveland)
Liner, Thelma Leastie (Cleveland)
  • 4/22/2023
Delk, Timothy James (Cleveland)
Delk, Timothy James (Cleveland)
  • 4/22/2023