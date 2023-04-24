Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: 3 Men In Black Masks Try To Enter Woman's Van; Manhole Cover Moved From Rainwater Leaves Sewage On Roadway

  • Monday, April 24, 2023

A woman on 10th Avenue told police three men tried to get into her van. She said she was looking out the back window of her home and saw the men pulling on the door handles. She said they had on black masks. She said when the men saw her, they ran and got into a 4-door white SUV on 9th Avenue and drove south. There was no damage to her vehicle.

* * *

An anonymous person called into Dispatch and said there was a vehicle with its flashers on around the 181.8 Interstate 24 Eastbound that appeared to have broken down. Police located the vehicle, which was displaying a TN tag and was unoccupied. A woman then arrived on scene and said she was the owner of the vehicle and that she had broken down and was having issues with the vehicle's alternator. Police called a tow truck for the woman and S&S Towing #1 arrived on scene. While the tow truck driver was towing the woman's vehicle, he accidentally caused the push-start button inside the vehicle to break and fall inside the front center compartment. The woman requested police do a property damage report for the damage inside. The tow truck driver was able to get the push-start button back into its original location, but it is unknown if it is completely fixed. The woman's vehicle was then towed to her residence per her request.

* * *

Police encountered an improperly parked Volkswagen GTI (TN tag) on the south end of Tremont Street in Coolidge Park. The owner moved the vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Elmendorf Street told police that men were outside looking into her residence. She believed it to be suspicious and called police. Police saw people standing on the street a block down when they were attempting to make contact with the woman. The woman had no curtains on her residence yet and anyone can see into her residence. After speaking with the woman, police attempted to make contact with the people seen on the street, but they had left the area. The residence was placed on the Watch List.

* * *

Police arrived at 2432 Hickory Valley Road for a wreck there where a tree fell on a vehicle while it was driving. Police spoke to a man who said he was fine and the vehicle belonged to his girlfriend, who was en route to this location. The girlfriend arrived on scene and said that she did not want a wreck report, but did want a tow of the vehicle to her mother's house. Dentons Wrecker arrived on scene and towed the vehicle to a residence on Holly Street.

* * *

A woman on Fern Avenue contacted the non-emergency line to inform police that a tree was down in her yard and had knocked down the wires. Police observed the wires and they did not look like they were going to be a fire hazard. The woman said that she was on the phone with EPB while police were on scene. She and her husband were not injured by the fallen tree.

* * *

Police were called to 6901 Lee Hwy. on reports that a white male was inside the coin laundry there before it opened. Police spoke with the man and he was detained. He told police the doors were unlocked so he came in to get his clothes dry. Police spoke with the woman on the phone who had called in and she said that she just wanted the man to leave. Police removed the cuffs from the man and told him to leave, which he did.

* * *

A man on Old Ringgold Road told police a white male possibly went inside his residence. He said the man was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, plaid shorts and tan boots, and gave police a photo of the man. He told police he was observing this on his residence's security cameras. He said the man left the scene walking up Old Ringgold Road. An officer located a man matching the description near 312 E. View Dr. Police identified the man. The man told police he parked his yellow truck somewhere near the Waffle House on E. 23rd Street and walked up the Ridge to enjoy the view. I received video from the caller, via email, that confirmed this man as the suspicious person. In the video, the man walks around the driveway area of the residence; however, he does not appear to enter or attempt to enter the residence. Police did not have any evidence of the man having committed a crime. Police transported the man to where his truck was parked, behind the Dollar General at 2303 E. 23rd St. Due to the man not having a valid drivers license, the owner of the truck was contacted to retrieve the vehicle. The truck owner also assisted the man by giving him a ride from the scene.

* * *

Two women told police they are neighbors and parked next to each other in the parking lot of their apartment complex at 6220 Shallowford Road. A large tree limb fell directly onto the first woman's vehicle, and parts of the limb made contact with the second woman's rental vehicle. The first woman's vehicle had a smashed windshield and a large dent to the roof. Other damage may have been sustained, but the tree limb was still in place. The second woman's rental vehicle did not appear to be damaged, however, parts of the tree limb did strike her vehicle and there may have been scratches or damages in some other way that police could not observe due to the tree limb obscuring the scene.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police that a manhole cover at 400 Georgia Ave. had been pushed out of its slot due to the pressure of rainwater pushing sewage out. The cover was around 30 feet from the hole, and needed to be put back in place. Police were able to put the cover back in place, but needed the assistance of the Fire Department's Ladder 1 to apply absorbent compound to the roadway to deal with the sewage.

