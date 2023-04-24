Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, KAEL KEONI

1649 ROBINDALE DR HERMITAGE, 370765634

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



ALLEN, KEISHA SHAUNTE

1001 N NATCHEZ RD APT A 7 CHATTANOOGA, 374052201

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BAILIFF, BARBARA ANN

730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BEENE, JEFFREY THOMAS

8703 GREY CLIFFE DR OOLTEWAH, 373636823

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

INDECENT EXPOSURE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

INDECENT EXPOSURE



BRANUM, AARON WAYNE

2609 BANKS RD EAST BRAINERD, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROOM, LOGAN WAYNE

211 HEMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



BRUCE, ALEX JOSE

1811 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374091208

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BURSE, ALEXIAVIER TREMAYNE

248 NEW PROSPECT ROAD CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BUTTRAM, MICHAEL KANE GIONNY

2027 LYDON AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY (FIREARM)

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF WEAPON



CALLAHAN, DALTON SHANE LEE

943 PARK STONE DR STONE MTN, 30083

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CARLOCK, MARK ANTHONY

1100 20TH ST NW APT 7 CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CHIVALAN PADRO, PEDRO

77 KINSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



CREED, COLTER LEE

11265 WALL ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

IMPLIED CONSENT

DUI

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



DANSBY, QUASHAYLA LATRICE

176 COLONY CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HALE, ROBERT L

5815 QUAIL HOLLOW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HAMPTON, DEMETRIUS LORENZO

2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063413

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HOWARD, DEMETRIUS MONTEZ

4409 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113019

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY

13911 MOORE LN SODDY DAISY, 373797923

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



LEMING, JOSHUA DAVID

1309 GADD RD APT B HIXSON, 373434023

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



LONG, CIARA JORDAN

1513 SHEBLY CIRCLE APT A HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

FAILURE TO APPEAR



LOPEZ GARCIA, HECTOR

3009 E 41ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



LUND, CARRIE ANN

7942 HAMILTON MILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212761

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MATHIS, RHONDA JUNE

5429 WEAVER ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT



MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE

4805 ALPINE DRIVE RED BANK, 37515

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

SIMPLE ASSAULT

HARASSMENT



MENDOZA, JOSE

2900 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



MORRIS, LEZLI R

3405 FREE WILL RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PENNEY, MICHAEL BRUCE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374045109

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



PEREZ MANRIQUEZ, GEDEON

830 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL

280 CROLL CT APT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 374101643

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



STREET, KENNETH

930 QUEEN PLACE DRIVE ,

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



STURGEON, CHRISTOPHER JOSHUA

148 WHITE BEARD CIR SPRING CITY, 373812624

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



SUTTON, CONNIE LOUISE

6627 BEA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



TIMMONS, JOSHUA LEVON

8050 TAYLOR ROAD APT 2208 RIVERDALE, 30274

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE



WHITTEMORE, BRANDON EUGENE

325 PARKER LANE WHITESIDE, 37396

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILKEY, WILLIAM RYAN

11160 POLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots: