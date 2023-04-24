Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, April 24, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, KAEL KEONI 
1649 ROBINDALE DR HERMITAGE, 370765634 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

ALLEN, KEISHA SHAUNTE 
1001 N NATCHEZ RD APT A 7 CHATTANOOGA, 374052201 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BAILIFF, BARBARA ANN 
730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BEENE, JEFFREY THOMAS 
8703 GREY CLIFFE DR OOLTEWAH, 373636823 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
INDECENT EXPOSURE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
INDECENT EXPOSURE

BRANUM, AARON WAYNE 
2609 BANKS RD EAST BRAINERD, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOM, LOGAN WAYNE 
211 HEMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

BRUCE, ALEX JOSE 
1811 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374091208 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BURSE, ALEXIAVIER TREMAYNE 
248 NEW PROSPECT ROAD CHATSWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUTTRAM, MICHAEL KANE GIONNY 
2027 LYDON AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (FIREARM)
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF WEAPON

CALLAHAN, DALTON SHANE LEE 
943 PARK STONE DR STONE MTN, 30083 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CARLOCK, MARK ANTHONY 
1100 20TH ST NW APT 7 CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CHIVALAN PADRO, PEDRO 
77 KINSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

CREED, COLTER LEE 
11265 WALL ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
IMPLIED CONSENT
DUI
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DANSBY, QUASHAYLA LATRICE 
176 COLONY CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALE, ROBERT L 
5815 QUAIL HOLLOW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HAMPTON, DEMETRIUS LORENZO 
2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063413 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HOWARD, DEMETRIUS MONTEZ 
4409 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113019 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY 
13911 MOORE LN SODDY DAISY, 373797923 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

LEMING, JOSHUA DAVID 
1309 GADD RD APT B HIXSON, 373434023 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LONG, CIARA JORDAN 
1513 SHEBLY CIRCLE APT A HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LOPEZ GARCIA, HECTOR 
3009 E 41ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

LUND, CARRIE ANN 
7942 HAMILTON MILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212761 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MATHIS, RHONDA JUNE 
5429 WEAVER ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT

MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE 
4805 ALPINE DRIVE RED BANK, 37515 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT
HARASSMENT

MENDOZA, JOSE 
2900 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

MORRIS, LEZLI R 
3405 FREE WILL RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PENNEY, MICHAEL BRUCE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374045109 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PEREZ MANRIQUEZ, GEDEON 
830 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL 
280 CROLL CT APT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 374101643 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

STREET, KENNETH 
930 QUEEN PLACE DRIVE , 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

STURGEON, CHRISTOPHER JOSHUA 
148 WHITE BEARD CIR SPRING CITY, 373812624 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SUTTON, CONNIE LOUISE 
6627 BEA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

TIMMONS, JOSHUA LEVON 
8050 TAYLOR ROAD APT 2208 RIVERDALE, 30274 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE

WHITTEMORE, BRANDON EUGENE 
325 PARKER LANE WHITESIDE, 37396 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILKEY, WILLIAM RYAN 
11160 POLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, KEISHA SHAUNTE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/22/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BEENE, JEFFREY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
BRANUM, AARON WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROOM, LOGAN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/23/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SPEEDING
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
BRUCE, ALEX JOSE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BUTTRAM, MICHAEL KANE GIONNY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/14/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (FIREARM)
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF WEAPON
CALLAHAN, DALTON SHANE LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CARLOCK, MARK ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/25/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CREED, COLTER LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/04/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • IMPLIED CONSENT
  • DUI
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DANSBY, QUASHAYLA LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALE, ROBERT L
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/11/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HAMPTON, DEMETRIUS LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HOWARD, DEMETRIUS MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/26/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
IRVIN, REBEKAH JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/03/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LONG, CIARA JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/16/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LOPEZ GARCIA, HECTOR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/09/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LUND, CARRIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/09/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MATHIS, RHONDA JUNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/19/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • HARASSMENT
MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
  • HARASSMENT
MENDOZA, JOSE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
MORRIS, LEZLI R
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/12/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PENNEY, MICHAEL BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STREET, KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 04/08/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SUTTON, CONNIE LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/05/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
WHITTEMORE, BRANDON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/26/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

