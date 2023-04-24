Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, KAEL KEONI
1649 ROBINDALE DR HERMITAGE, 370765634
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
ALLEN, KEISHA SHAUNTE
1001 N NATCHEZ RD APT A 7 CHATTANOOGA, 374052201
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BAILIFF, BARBARA ANN
730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BEENE, JEFFREY THOMAS
8703 GREY CLIFFE DR OOLTEWAH, 373636823
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
INDECENT EXPOSURE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
INDECENT EXPOSURE
BRANUM, AARON WAYNE
2609 BANKS RD EAST BRAINERD, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROOM, LOGAN WAYNE
211 HEMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
BRUCE, ALEX JOSE
1811 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374091208
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURSE, ALEXIAVIER TREMAYNE
248 NEW PROSPECT ROAD CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUTTRAM, MICHAEL KANE GIONNY
2027 LYDON AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (FIREARM)
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF WEAPON
CALLAHAN, DALTON SHANE LEE
943 PARK STONE DR STONE MTN, 30083
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CARLOCK, MARK ANTHONY
1100 20TH ST NW APT 7 CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHIVALAN PADRO, PEDRO
77 KINSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
CREED, COLTER LEE
11265 WALL ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
IMPLIED CONSENT
DUI
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DANSBY, QUASHAYLA LATRICE
176 COLONY CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALE, ROBERT L
5815 QUAIL HOLLOW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HAMPTON, DEMETRIUS LORENZO
2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063413
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HOWARD, DEMETRIUS MONTEZ
4409 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113019
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY
13911 MOORE LN SODDY DAISY, 373797923
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
LEMING, JOSHUA DAVID
1309 GADD RD APT B HIXSON, 373434023
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LONG, CIARA JORDAN
1513 SHEBLY CIRCLE APT A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LOPEZ GARCIA, HECTOR
3009 E 41ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LUND, CARRIE ANN
7942 HAMILTON MILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212761
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MATHIS, RHONDA JUNE
5429 WEAVER ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE
4805 ALPINE DRIVE RED BANK, 37515
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
MENDOZA, JOSE
2900 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
MORRIS, LEZLI R
3405 FREE WILL RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PENNEY, MICHAEL BRUCE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374045109
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PEREZ MANRIQUEZ, GEDEON
830 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL
280 CROLL CT APT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 374101643
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STREET, KENNETH
930 QUEEN PLACE DRIVE ,
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
STURGEON, CHRISTOPHER JOSHUA
148 WHITE BEARD CIR SPRING CITY, 373812624
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SUTTON, CONNIE LOUISE
6627 BEA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
TIMMONS, JOSHUA LEVON
8050 TAYLOR ROAD APT 2208 RIVERDALE, 30274
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
WHITTEMORE, BRANDON EUGENE
325 PARKER LANE WHITESIDE, 37396
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILKEY, WILLIAM RYAN
11160 POLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
