Chattanooga firefighters worked a house fire Sunday night on East 50th Street.

The call came out at 10:26 p.m. to a home in the 1500 block. Engine 9 encountered a working residential structure fire with heavy flames and smoke showing upon arrival. A quick interior attack was made and the fire was under control within minutes.

The cause is under investigation.

Engine 9, Quint 14, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Quint 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 2 (Red Shift) and CFD Investigations responded.