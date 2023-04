Here is the Walker County arrest report for April 17-23:

SMITH DUSTIN KYLE W/M 32 MISD OFFICER GILREATH PROBATION VIOLATION, FTA X4

HOOVER ROCKY LEE W/M 46 MISD OFFICER THOMASON LOITERING AND PROWLING

SINARD BRENDA JEAN W/F 62 MISD OFFICER MCBEE PROBATION VIOLATION

ELLINGER WAYNE EDWARD W/M 45 FELONY OFFICER SIMPSON FALSE IMPRISONMENT

PHILLIPS ROWLAND ANTHONY W/M 46 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

JOSHEN DEMETRICE LEBRON B/M 25 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION, FTA

STONE ERIC ANTHONY W/M 41 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

HARDIN DANIEL WESLEY W/M 47 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

WILLIAMS ROCKERICK DION B/M 26 MISD OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATAION

MILES GEORGE NATHANIEL W/M 45 OFFICER DAWSON HOLD FOR FLOYD CO

SACKETT DANNY HAROLD W/M OFFICER FOSTER RETURN FROM DADE CO

BARNES JERRIANN W/F 60 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON SHOPLIFTING, DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

FRAZIER FLOYD LEMUEL W/M 46 FELONY OFFICER WASHIM FTA X2

TEJADA EZRA WILLIAM W/M 26 OFFICER SMITH HOLD FOR MURRAY COUNTY

RAMIREZ- GONZALEZ ALEXI JOSE W/M 30 MISD OFFICER MANNING LOITERING AND PROWLING, CARRYING COCEALED WEAPON WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE

REDICK BRENNEN MCCLAIN W/M 49 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, TAG LIGHT

GAMINO SILVESTRE ANDRES W/M 31 MISD OFFICER CAMP BATTERY FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

SALVADOR DOUGLAS EDWARD W/M 63 FEL OFFICER DURHAM TRAFFICING FENTANYL

PHILLIPS MONICA DAWN W/F 48 FEL OFFICER COKER POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED II

LIVELY DAKOTA AARON STEVEN W/M 29 FEL OFFICER COKER POSSESSION OF METHANPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF METHANPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

MITCHELL AMANDA LEE W/F 42 FEL OFFICER COKER PROBATION VIOLATION, POSSESSION OF METHANPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF METHANPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

FORD PAMELA KAY W/F 30 FEL OFFICER YOUNG POSSESSION OF METHANPHETAMINE

SPENCE JAMES LESLIE W/M 53 MISD OFFICER JONES BATTERY

HOGUE JEREMY RAY W/M 34 MISD OFFICER WASIM TRESPASSING

SWEET BARBRA LOUANE W/F 42 MISD OFFICER HOUSER CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

HUGHES KEISHA MACHELLE W/F 31 BOND SURRENDER

COWEN NICKOLAS DANIEL W/M 37 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

GRIGGS SHALONDA ALYSE B/F 36 MISD OFFICER RUSS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SPEEDING

GOSS DRAKE KENRICK W/M 23 MISD OFFICER CAMP CRIMINAL TRESPASS- DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

LEWIS THOMAS JASON B/M 42 -- -- HOLD FOR COURT

MOORE JAMES HERRELL W/M 42 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

FARMER CHERITY HOPE W/F 25 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

MANN CHRISTINA NICHOLE W/F 34 FELONY OFFICER GALYON FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, HANDS FREE

KINAMORE SADIE L B/F 59 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI-DRUGS, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, WRONG CLASS OF LICENSE, NO HEAD LIGHTS

SIMPSON CLAYTON HAYES W/M 47 FELONY OFFICER RUSS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT- FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE, TERRORISTIC ACTS

HARRIS ASHLEY ELIZABETH W/F 34 FELONY SELF CRUELTY TO ANIMALS x2, AGGRAVTED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS x3

ROBINSON BILLY DEWAYNE W/M 41 FELONY PROBATION PAROLE VIOLATION

WHITMIRE ADAM JEROME W/M 41 MISD OFFICER LEAMON CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BLACK TONYA SUE W/F 48 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF METH, PROBATION VIOLATION

SMITH MURIEL ARLEEN W/F 61 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF METH, PROBATION VIOLATION

BROCK ALBERT RONNEL W/M 68 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS OF METH

WOMBLE CHARLES ALLEN W/M 70 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF METH W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

CREEL MICHAEL CHAD W/M 39 MISD OFFICER MITCHELL DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

WATKINS JESSICA NICOLE W/F 38 MISD OFFICER HOPKINS DUI-DRUGS

EMBLY TRENT WILLIAM W/M 32 MISD OFFICER HUNT DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE

FARLETT TERRY LAWRENCE EASTON W/M 31 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI-ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SAQUEO GERONIMO ARREAGA W/M 33 MISD OFFICER ELLIS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN, NO TAG, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

WALLIN JACQUELINE DANIELLE W/F 31 FELONY OFFICER HEAD FORGERY 1ST DEGREE

RICH BECCA NICOLE W/F 22 FELONY OFFICER DURHAM POSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

CARBAUGH RYAN TODD W/M 37 SELF RETURN FROM FURLOUGH

MILLER LACY LEANN W/F 27 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON DRIVING W/O A LICENSE, CONCEALING IDENTITY OF A VEHICLE, POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

GLENN TANZANIA MALAWI B/F 26 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS X2, FTA (M)

TUCKER LUKE JOSEPH W/M 30 MISD GSP DUI

EDWARDS DAKOTA ALLEN W/M 28 SELF DRUG COURT SANCTION

BRODRICK JEREMY CHARLES W/M 37 FELONY SMITH BATTERY-FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE X3

HARVEY BEVERLY RUTH W/F 67 MISD FTA

RANDALL AMBER MICHELLE W/F 30 MISD GSP DUI, FALURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DAVIS STARLENCIA LAUELL B/F 45 MISD OFFICER HOUSER DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO HEADLIGHT