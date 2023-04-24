Latest Headlines

Gas Prices Drop 16.4 Cents Cents In Chattanooga

  • Monday, April 24, 2023
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 16.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are  unchanged versus a month ago and stand 65.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.12 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.97 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.55, a difference of 58.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state was $2.79 while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.20 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 22.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 46.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
April 24, 2022: $3.81/g (U.S. Average: $4.11/g)
April 24, 2021: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)
April 24, 2020: $1.50/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)
April 24, 2019: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)
April 24, 2018: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)
April 24, 2017: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)
April 24, 2016: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)
April 24, 2015: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)
April 24, 2014: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)
April 24, 2013: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $3.29, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.29.
State of Tennessee- $3.30, down 7.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.38.
Huntsville- $3.23, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.26. 

"For the first time in several weeks, the national average price of gasoline has seen a decline, and while the fall was quite small, the bigger news may be that we may have seen a short-term peak for the price of gasoline. While any unexpected outages could push it up again, there is a rising possibility that barring such, we may have seen our high water mark for the national average for the summer," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Typically, gas prices peak between May and June, and with the oil market showing significant cracks in strength, we may have seen the peak in the national average already occur, a few weeks earlier than average. While it's possible we could go higher later this summer should a major hurricane target sensitive infrastructure, it appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising. It's certainly looking optimistic for motorists."
#19 Vols Win 7th Straight Over Rival #2 Vanderbilt To Complete Series Sweep
  • Sports
  • 4/24/2023
7-Run Sixth Inning Propels #3/4 Lady Vols Past #12/14 Gators, 11-10
  • Sports
  • 4/24/2023
Dan Fleser: A Great Big Sunday For Vols Baseball, Lady Vols Softball
Dan Fleser: A Great Big Sunday For Vols Baseball, Lady Vols Softball
  • Sports
  • 4/24/2023
Cleveland, Tn., Woman Gets 87 Months In Federal Prison For Making Meth Pickups
Cleveland, Tn., Woman Gets 87 Months In Federal Prison For Making Meth Pickups
  • Breaking News
  • 4/24/2023
Chattanooga Man Gets 5-Year Federal Prison Term On Rifle Charge
Chattanooga Man Gets 5-Year Federal Prison Term On Rifle Charge
  • Breaking News
  • 4/24/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/24/2023
Cleveland, Tn., Woman Gets 87 Months In Federal Prison For Making Meth Pickups
Cleveland, Tn., Woman Gets 87 Months In Federal Prison For Making Meth Pickups
  • 4/24/2023

A Cleveland, Tn., woman has been sentenced to 87 months in federal prison for making regular pickups of meth from a source in Atlanta, then returning it to East Tennessee. Chelsea Kazy appeared ... more

Chattanooga Man Gets 5-Year Federal Prison Term On Rifle Charge
Chattanooga Man Gets 5-Year Federal Prison Term On Rifle Charge
  • 4/24/2023

A Chattanooga man with a prior felony record has been sentenced to serve five years in federal prison after he was found with guns following a traffic stop. Rodney Labron Summers, 35, appeared ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/24/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Lee Hails Passage Of Full Agenda In 2023 Legislative Session
  • 4/24/2023
Reported Stalker Is Arrested - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/24/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For April 17-23
  • 4/24/2023
2 Shot On Peeples Street On Sunday Evening
  • 4/24/2023
Fire Damages Home On East 50th Street Sunday Night
Fire Damages Home On East 50th Street Sunday Night
  • 4/24/2023
Savage Glascock Sr.: Godzilla Attacks Totally Not Angry Mob
  • 4/23/2023
School Board Vs. Cell Phones - And Response
  • 4/22/2023
Jerry Summers: Conan The Barbarian For Mayor
Jerry Summers: Conan The Barbarian For Mayor
  • 4/23/2023
What We Get Wrong About Mass Shooters
  • 4/22/2023
It Could All Be So Simple
  • 4/21/2023
Dan Fleser: A Great Big Sunday For Vols Baseball, Lady Vols Softball
Dan Fleser: A Great Big Sunday For Vols Baseball, Lady Vols Softball
  • 4/24/2023
7-Run Sixth Inning Propels #3/4 Lady Vols Past #12/14 Gators, 11-10
  • 4/24/2023
#19 Vols Win 7th Straight Over Rival #2 Vanderbilt To Complete Series Sweep
  • 4/24/2023
Moc Golfers Tied For Second After Day 1 At SoCon Championhips
  • 4/24/2023
Lookouts, Smokies Tally 9 Hits Each, But Tennessee Wins 9-5
  • 4/23/2023
Life With Ferris: Be Patient With Your Plants
Life With Ferris: Be Patient With Your Plants
  • 4/24/2023
Fire Department Holds 1st-Ever Citizens Fire Academy
  • 4/22/2023
Jerry Summers: Lawyer Joke Book
Jerry Summers: Lawyer Joke Book
  • 4/24/2023
Winners Of Young Southern Student Writers Contest Announced
  • 4/24/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 4/24/2023
Nightfall Announces Its 36th Season
Nightfall Announces Its 36th Season
  • 4/21/2023
Chattanooga Ballet Hosts Free Celebration Of Dance In Coolidge Park May 6
Chattanooga Ballet Hosts Free Celebration Of Dance In Coolidge Park May 6
  • 4/21/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Camping Saga By Ex-Wife
Best Of Grizzard - Camping Saga By Ex-Wife
  • 4/21/2023
Barnett & Company Masterworks Concert Is Triumph And Salvation Thursday
  • 4/21/2023
Carolyn Dorfman Dance Performs In Chattanooga May 11
  • 4/21/2023
Savage Glascock Sr.: Godzilla Attacks Totally Not Angry Mob
  • 4/23/2023
School Board Vs. Cell Phones - And Response
  • 4/22/2023
Jerry Summers: Conan The Barbarian For Mayor
Jerry Summers: Conan The Barbarian For Mayor
  • 4/23/2023
Five Star Food Service Moves Headquarters Downtown
  • 4/18/2023
Hixson High Band To Perform At New Coffee Shop As Thank You For Donation
  • 4/17/2023
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
EPB A National Leader In Quantum Technology
  • 4/21/2023
Urban League Introduces Inclusion By Design 2023 Cohort
  • 4/21/2023
Chattanooga Gas Employees Volunteer On Earth Day
  • 4/21/2023
Steven Sharpe: Outdoor Projects That Make A Big Difference
  • 4/19/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Apirl 13-19
  • 4/20/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 4/20/2023
Lee’s Lettie Pate Whitehead Seniors Honored
Lee’s Lettie Pate Whitehead Seniors Honored
  • 4/21/2023
8 Hamilton County Teachers Receive FFT Grants To Enrich Student Learning
  • 4/20/2023
7th State Championship Won By BCHS A/V Production
  • 4/20/2023
CHI Memorial Receives $20,000 Grant To Assist Cancer Patients
  • 4/21/2023
Lee University Thanks Community For 2023 Great Strides
  • 4/21/2023
Bao-Thuy Hoang, MD, Joins Centennial Cardiovascular And Thoracic Surgery At Parkridge
Bao-Thuy Hoang, MD, Joins Centennial Cardiovascular And Thoracic Surgery At Parkridge
  • 4/21/2023
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
  • 4/16/2023
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
Marion County's 1st Marine Firefighting And Rescue Boat Passes All Safety Tests
  • 4/23/2023
Park Service Says Pair Plead Guilty To Illegal Hunting In Lookout Valley
  • 4/23/2023
Red Bank Invites Public To Arbor Day Ceremony Honoring State Champion Award Winning Tree
Red Bank Invites Public To Arbor Day Ceremony Honoring State Champion Award Winning Tree
  • 4/21/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 32: Independent Bookstores 2
  • 4/21/2023
Tennesseans Invited To Donate In State Parks Competition
  • 4/18/2023
Unclaimed Baggage Announces Grand Opening Of The Unclaimed Baggage Museum
  • 4/12/2023
Bob Tamasy: What Was Understood When Jesus Said, "It Is Finished"?
Bob Tamasy: What Was Understood When Jesus Said, "It Is Finished"?
  • 4/24/2023
Holston United Methodists Finalize Departure Of 264 Congregations, Including Several Locally
Holston United Methodists Finalize Departure Of 264 Congregations, Including Several Locally
  • 4/22/2023
New United Missionary Baptist To Host Solid Rock Tour: Imani Milele Choir On April 29
  • 4/19/2023
Thomas Vinson Blanton, Jr.
Thomas Vinson Blanton, Jr.
  • 4/24/2023
Ernest Dale Jones
Ernest Dale Jones
  • 4/23/2023
Roman Leon Wil York
Roman Leon Wil York
  • 4/22/2023
Ware, Gary Larand (LaFayette)
  • 4/24/2023
Matthews, Frank, Jr. (Spring City)
Matthews, Frank, Jr. (Spring City)
  • 4/24/2023
Boles, Earl Richard, Sr. (Decatur)
Boles, Earl Richard, Sr. (Decatur)
  • 4/24/2023