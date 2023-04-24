Gas Prices Drop 16.4 Cents Cents In Chattanooga

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 16.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are unchanged versus a month ago and stand 65.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.12 per gallon.According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.97 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.55, a difference of 58.0 cents per gallon.The lowest price in the state was $2.79 while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.20 per gallon.The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 22.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 46.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:April 24, 2022: $3.81/g (U.S. Average: $4.11/g)April 24, 2021: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)April 24, 2020: $1.50/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)April 24, 2019: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)April 24, 2018: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)April 24, 2017: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)April 24, 2016: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)April 24, 2015: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)April 24, 2014: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)April 24, 2013: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:Knoxville- $3.29, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.29.State of Tennessee- $3.30, down 7.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.38.Huntsville- $3.23, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.26."For the first time in several weeks, the national average price of gasoline has seen a decline, and while the fall was quite small, the bigger news may be that we may have seen a short-term peak for the price of gasoline. While any unexpected outages could push it up again, there is a rising possibility that barring such, we may have seen our high water mark for the national average for the summer," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Typically, gas prices peak between May and June, and with the oil market showing significant cracks in strength, we may have seen the peak in the national average already occur, a few weeks earlier than average. While it's possible we could go higher later this summer should a major hurricane target sensitive infrastructure, it appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising. It's certainly looking optimistic for motorists."